Haven't listened yet but on the face of it that's a clearly flawed view. Analytics isn't intrinsically great in fact without the right application it can hold you back (see Comolli and the chances created fiasco)

The ability and advocacy of an analyst is critical to making it productive for your team



All the big clubs will have pretty much the same data now but what matters is a) do you know what data matters... what does your system need and how is it measured b) translating data into performance - if your coaches can't understand and translate to players and scouts can't understand what to look for then what the data is showing the data is worthless and c) that the advocate of the data has enough personal charisma, authority and conviction to convince decision makers to make the right call

Analytics on its own is close to worthless



Agree with that. It's what what you've got it's what you do with it that matters.This is really a staffing issue. Just like there's always another amazing player coming through if you miss out on one, so there will always be other amazing candidate for just about any role in a football club. The question is only whether you recruit the right people or not.Broadening that point, just as players and managers can lose their edge over time, so can other staff and so can strategies. So turnover is not necessarily a bad thing - you can't know if it is or not until that turnover happens. The individuals set to leave need not be a major problem as long as their successors are well recruited. Even changing strategy need not be a bad thing. It's just that we won't know until after it's had a chance to be implemented.