No one has said he's reading RAWK or anything.



But he'd have to be blind to not see many wanted him & FSG out of the club.



Stop being stupid.



These are hard nosed investors. They are due to make an enormous profit on their investment in LFC.Most people on here accept that they have been good owners. They hired Klopp, implemented a world class transfer team, and transformed Anfield. We have experienced yet another amazing period in the history of this great club.The argument from detractors has been in relation to their lack of investment in the playing side.Recently the arguments have gotten out of hand as the lack of investment has started to impact our ability to compete as some predicted.Not sure where you got the idea that Liverpool supporters are forcing the owners out. In fact you are the only one to put forward that opinion. Where we are focused is who they choose to sell our beloved club to, this will be their legacy and will ultimately determine how we view them as custodians of our club.