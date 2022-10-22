« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 212238 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,205
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 12:58:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:54:37 pm
Yeah could well be.

They've just poached Dan Ashworth havent they....? To much acclaim. I'd be pretty surprised if they then bump him off for Edwards and his team.

Far be it from me to suggest people stop putting 2 and 2 together and coming up with numberwang.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 01:55:27 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 11:55:53 am
It's very scary times.

Lots of change, uncertainty and who knows what happens in the future.

But many people wanted change.  The wanted rid of FSG, so they have got their wish and can't moan now when the highly successful analytical nerds are leaving as they were part of FSGs plan.  They have been a huge part of our success.

Well done FSG Out critics, you have brought huge chaos and uncertain times to the club.

You wanted this, so don't moan now.

hahahahaahahaha I love shit like this. If John Henry is spending his days reading Al's posts on RAWK then I hope he explains in a future autobiography how to monetize that.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 01:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:55:27 pm
hahahahaahahaha I love shit like this. If John Henry is spending his days reading Al's posts on RAWK then I hope he explains in a future autobiography how to monetize that.

No one has said he's reading RAWK or anything.

But he'd have to be blind to not see many wanted him & FSG out of the club.

Stop being stupid.  ;D
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 02:11:27 pm »

We should poach Brighton scouts before Ashworth does it.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 02:18:47 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 01:59:19 pm
No one has said he's reading RAWK or anything.

But he'd have to be blind to not see many wanted him & FSG out of the club.

Stop being stupid.  ;D

These are hard nosed investors. They are due to make an enormous profit on their investment in LFC.
Most people on here accept that they have been good owners. They hired Klopp, implemented a world class transfer team, and transformed Anfield. We have experienced yet another amazing period in the history of this great club.

The argument from detractors has been in relation to their lack of investment in the playing side.
Recently the arguments have gotten out of hand as the lack of investment has started to impact our ability to compete as some predicted.

Not sure where you got the idea that Liverpool supporters are forcing the owners out. In fact you are the only one to put forward that opinion. Where we are focused is who they choose to sell our beloved club to, this will be their legacy and will ultimately determine how we view them as custodians of our club.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 02:31:54 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:29:14 pm
You don't think a huge percentage of our fanbase haven't been wanting FSG Out?  Haven't been sending them constant abuse?  Haven't craved new ownership and change?  Have criticised the way they operate?

Sorry but you're clueless then.

you seem to be confusing Liverpool FC fans with Man United fans.
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 02:45:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:31:54 pm
you seem to be confusing Liverpool FC fans with Man United fans.

All United fans wanted rid of Glazers.

A LOT of LFC have wanted rid of FSG, sadly.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 02:49:13 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 02:45:06 pm
All United fans wanted rid of Glazers.

A LOT of LFC have wanted rid of FSG, sadly.

FSG selling has absolutely nothing to do with teenagers on twitter in Zimbabwe having a negative opinion on them. They don't take dividends, so the only method they would have to ultimately monetise LFC would be when they sell, this has always been their strategy and exit plan.

There will be many factors as to why 'now' however the significant rise in value since the purchase of the club having realised most likely the true value of the club. Along with the hollow application of FFP laws, leading to self sustainable clubs not being financially able to compete would be the two biggest factors.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,205
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 02:49:46 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 02:45:06 pm
All United fans wanted rid of Glazers.

A LOT of LFC have wanted rid of FSG, sadly.

Its 'cultists' like you that give the rest of us balanced FSG 'supporters' a bad name :D

A lot have been critical, recently probably rightly so. Not many have wanted rid of FSG, certainly not openly. There have been a lot however saying they've maybe taken us as far as they can. The problem is that there isn't really 'anyone' better unless you get an oil state (and thats not really better anyway).
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 02:58:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:49:46 pm
Its 'cultists' like you that give the rest of us balanced FSG 'supporters' a bad name :D

A lot have been critical, recently probably rightly so. Not many have wanted rid of FSG, certainly not openly. There have been a lot however saying they've maybe taken us as far as they can. The problem is that there isn't really 'anyone' better unless you get an oil state (and thats not really better anyway).

Who are you to say you're "balanced"?  Behave! ;D

I have no issue with people wanting to give their opinions, they are entitled to them and yours is perfectly reasonable.

But let's not pretend many have wanted FSG Out, that's what I am saying.

They seem to be getting their wish, they can't moan about the unrest if they wanted that.

That's all I'm saying. 
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,704
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 03:31:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:49:46 pm
Its 'cultists' like you that give the rest of us balanced FSG 'supporters' a bad name :D

A lot have been critical, recently probably rightly so. Not many have wanted rid of FSG, certainly not openly. There have been a lot however saying they've maybe taken us as far as they can. The problem is that there isn't really 'anyone' better unless you get an oil state (and thats not really better anyway).

Lobo, you are not balanced, come on now ;D

(not agreeing with Mr Tremenderson either of course), just that comment of yours was amusing!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 04:23:36 pm »
Anfield Index podcast from yesterday is a decent listen, albeit still speculative and very much from the prism of 'Analytics is intrinsically great and there's nobody better cos they worked at CERN and were astrophysicists'. That's not objective - but at least it's a little informed.

https://t.co/msf9jGbgXV

Me personally, it's about fixing a process that's become broken enough to leave us short when we needed more cover. If that continues or gets worse from here, we've got a big problem. If it gets better... we haven't.

I don't think you can say 'We didn't sign Brandt, we signed Salah' and cite it as evidence that the analytics team were the key factor in our success. I've very little doubt that would have done very well under Klopp. Hardly any player hasn't kicked on under Klopp. It's about the balance - someone should be keeping the process balanced but ensuring the key opinions are taken into account.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 04:33:12 pm »
The other thing is - they're not going on gardening leave, are they? They're continuing until the end of the season (or is that me misreading a 2nd hand relay of the Paul Joyce article?).
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 