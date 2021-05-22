*shrugs*
If he does, well see. Are there actually many instances of sporting directors moving elsewhere with similar success? I remember Everton signing the genius who signed Kante, Mahrez and Vardy to much fanfare and fucking him off about a year later to much less fanfare after he spunked £250 million on the likes of Sigurdsson, Tosun, Walcott and Klaasen. Wasnt Comolli meant to be a genius after he left Arsenal?
MAROTTA Juve and Inter.
RANGNICK Salzburg and Leipzig
BEGIRISTAIN Barca and Abu Dhabi
CAMPOS Monaco, Lille and PSG
Everton's problem was they went to Leicester but didn't get their DoF instead they got Steve Walsh who was a scout and made him DoF.