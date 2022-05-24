It's not having a data analytics that wins you trophies. They present the foundation but all the heavy lifting is still required by the coaching.



Obviously all Premier League clubs use analytics to some extent, and if you put Klopp in at Chelsea they'd be winning all before them regardless of Boehly's grand data vision.



Not saying it's unimportant but FSG's methods were being utilised prior to Klopp and the margin between success and failure is down to the coaching. And let's remember Brendan Rodgers - who is a very capable manager - couldn't get a tune out of Firmino or know how to play him. Looked like a dud under such circumstances but bring in a world class manager and suddenly the data analysis is genius.



It's another thing altogether to get a world class manager to get the absolute best out of them. Chelsea may replicate the structure, but I'm not worrying they'll usurp Klopp and co if they're still up against the neurotic oddball that is in their dugout.