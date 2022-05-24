« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 190000 times)

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1560 on: May 24, 2022, 12:02:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 23, 2022, 07:14:14 pm
I hope we've changed the passwords  ;D

 :lmao
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,277
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1561 on: May 24, 2022, 04:25:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 23, 2022, 11:58:23 pm

Yes, I don't know how he will cope.

total dump
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,274
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1562 on: June 22, 2022, 10:55:15 am »
Been approached by Chelsea

Thought he has something lined up .
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,767
  • YNWA
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1563 on: June 22, 2022, 10:55:57 am »
Quote from: rocco on June 22, 2022, 10:55:15 am
Been approached by Chelsea

Thought he has something lined up .

Caughtoffside is the source isn't it, so, yeah....
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,274
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1564 on: June 22, 2022, 10:58:52 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 22, 2022, 10:55:57 am
Caughtoffside is the source isn't it, so, yeah....

Ok , so yeah . ;)
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,426
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1565 on: June 22, 2022, 11:03:53 am »
Quote from: rocco on June 22, 2022, 10:55:15 am
Been approached by Chelsea

Thought he has something lined up .

You read some things on RAWK which genuinely just leave you gobsmacked.

So....when he announced in November last year that he was leaving, you think what he had lined up was a Sporting Director job at Chelsea? Who have since had their owner sanctioned, put the club up for sale, spent months sorting a new buyer and then sacked their previous sporting director (who was pretty much the main football person at the club under the owner who was in charge at the time that Edwards announced he was leaving)? :D

I know we credit Edwards for playing 4D chess....but wow.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,767
  • YNWA
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1566 on: June 22, 2022, 11:28:50 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on June 22, 2022, 11:03:53 am
You read some things on RAWK which genuinely just leave you gobsmacked.

So....when he announced in November last year that he was leaving, you think what he had lined up was a Sporting Director job at Chelsea? Who have since had their owner sanctioned, put the club up for sale, spent months sorting a new buyer and then sacked their previous sporting director (who was pretty much the main football person at the club under the owner who was in charge at the time that Edwards announced he was leaving)? :D

I know we credit Edwards for playing 4D chess....but wow.

Defo Edwards move that. Cause a war between Russia and Ukraine to get Chelsea sold to a new owner of his choosing who then employs him.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,108
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1567 on: June 22, 2022, 11:49:34 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 22, 2022, 10:55:57 am
Caughtoffside is the source isn't it, so, yeah....

The same source says that he has rejected them
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,254
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1568 on: June 22, 2022, 08:56:11 pm »
I hope to god he wont join one of our rivals, thatd be a big blow
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,620
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1569 on: June 22, 2022, 09:02:55 pm »
I imagine Chelsea will try again, but why would you join a club and invest years helping build them up into a competitive winning machine, only to then join a domestic rival competitor and spent the next three to five years of your life effectively trying to undo all the work you did in your previous job by making things even harder for them? 

He certainly doesn't need the money, so is this what would pass for a challenge these days?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1570 on: June 22, 2022, 09:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 22, 2022, 09:02:55 pm
He certainly doesn't need the money
I'm sure he was paid well, but I doubt he was on footballer wages. Maybe he does need a big payday to set him up for life.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1571 on: June 22, 2022, 11:19:32 pm »
You watch him - hell go to a genuine total rebuild project I reckon. Hes an architect. Architects are all about the architecture.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,254
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1572 on: June 22, 2022, 11:33:13 pm »
Times confirming that Chelsea want him...
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1573 on: June 22, 2022, 11:43:11 pm »
I thought he would go abroad - hope he doesnt go Chelsea or Manure
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,857
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1574 on: June 23, 2022, 01:07:15 am »
Someone better tell Ward to change all the passwords.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,633
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1575 on: June 23, 2022, 10:44:07 am »
I thought he had already turned down Chelsea. None of the Chelsea journalists have even confirmed any of this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,985
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1576 on: June 23, 2022, 10:50:28 am »
Man United is very unrealistic but I could see him at Chelsea.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,124
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1577 on: June 23, 2022, 11:03:08 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 23, 2022, 10:50:28 am
Man United is very unrealistic but I could see him at Chelsea.

In terms of a challenge United would be a very attractive proposition. Problem is its got quite a lot of power brokers involved so he probably would struggle to get settled.

Apparently he has contacts to the group that bought Chelsea and he would be given more backing in that regard. But Chelsea's financial future isn't that assured really.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1578 on: June 23, 2022, 11:17:31 am »
Our super nerd number crunchers better be on iron clad long term contracts.

Not surprised by this, Boehly since he's been linked with Chelsea has wax lyrical about our analytics based recruitment.

Seems he likes to copy of FSG, his Dodgers certainly did by hiring their version of their version of Theo Epstein and  copying the Redsox bringing in analytics to their Baseball recruitment.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,984
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1579 on: June 23, 2022, 11:45:03 am »
the angst people are having about this is a bit funny.

most top-level teams are putting this structure in place anyway (maybe without the physicists).

Edwards has already done that here - and left us his protege.

in a couple of years everyone will have it - it's not a huge secret.

(not to take away how awesome Edwards was for us)
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,282
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1580 on: June 23, 2022, 11:48:53 am »
Quote from: royhendo on June 22, 2022, 11:19:32 pm
You watch him - hell go to a genuine total rebuild project I reckon. Hes an architect. Architects are all about the architecture.
I thought he'd go for a different sport, or a more executive role, even at FSG -- overseeing the whole sporting empire and installing best practice. That would be a challenge, rather than more of the same, which is what Chelsea represents.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,254
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1581 on: June 23, 2022, 12:03:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on June 23, 2022, 11:45:03 am
the angst people are having about this is a bit funny.

most top-level teams are putting this structure in place anyway (maybe without the physicists).

Edwards has already done that here - and left us his protege.

in a couple of years everyone will have it - it's not a huge secret.

(not to take away how awesome Edwards was for us)

He could take some part of the team with him though
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1582 on: June 23, 2022, 12:22:29 pm »
It's not having a data analytics that wins you trophies. They present the foundation but all the heavy lifting is still required by the coaching.

Obviously all Premier League clubs use analytics to some extent, and if you put Klopp in at Chelsea they'd be winning all before them regardless of Boehly's grand data vision.

Not saying it's unimportant but FSG's methods were being utilised prior to Klopp and the margin between success and failure is down to the coaching. And let's remember Brendan Rodgers - who is a very capable manager - couldn't get a tune out of Firmino or know how to play him. Looked like a dud under such circumstances but bring in a world class manager and suddenly the data analysis is genius.

It's another thing altogether to get a world class manager to get the absolute best out of them. Chelsea may replicate the structure, but I'm not worrying they'll usurp Klopp and co if they're still up against the neurotic oddball that is in their dugout.
« Last Edit: June 23, 2022, 12:24:11 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,426
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1583 on: June 23, 2022, 12:32:28 pm »
Its a bit like when that Steve Walsh bloke who 'masterminded' Leicester signing Vardy, Kante and Mahrez, rolled up at Everton to much fanfare and then promptly got fucked off about a year later.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,543
  • 🇺🇦
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1584 on: June 23, 2022, 12:56:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on June 23, 2022, 11:45:03 am
the angst people are having about this is a bit funny.

most top-level teams are putting this structure in place anyway (maybe without the physicists).

Edwards has already done that here - and left us his protege.

in a couple of years everyone will have it - it's not a huge secret.

(not to take away how awesome Edwards was for us)

Its probably cos football in England was so slow to catch onto the Sporting Director model. It was a big no-no for ages. We all remember how Rodgers refused to work with one here, it was normal for managers to just not want them.

Edwards status was really elevated, as he was maybe one of the first really good, high profile ones and of cousre, doing it at a very high profile club.

Im sure many of recall how Michael Zorc was looked upon as some genius by a lot of PL fans (his name would come up as often as a managers name in many a teams fanbase wish lists). Yet pre Klopp he wasnt considered anything special, in fact he was on shaky ground at Dortmund.   

Its become a bigger deal here because many where not used to it I imagine.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1585 on: June 23, 2022, 02:30:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 23, 2022, 11:58:23 pm


Oh. I sea.

In that case, its been Nice knowing you, Michael. Its not Eze to admit, but sometimes we Cannes all agree that the Grasse really is greener on the other side .    .   .
Logged

Offline Songs to Sing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1586 on: June 29, 2022, 10:01:29 pm »
Stories about of United and Chelsea.
I hope edwards doesnt go to either
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,984
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1587 on: June 29, 2022, 11:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on June 29, 2022, 10:01:29 pm
Stories about of United and Chelsea.
I hope edwards doesnt go to either

I hope he goes to both
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,056
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 05:52:53 am »
The £80million Anfield Road redevelopment is on budget and on track for completion in time for the start of the 2023-24 season. An extra 7,000 seats will boost capacity of Liverpools stadium to around 61,000. The club are open to the idea of selling naming rights to the stand (not the stadium itself) if the right offer is forthcoming.

Its certainly something that we will consider, says Hogan. We didnt for the Main Stand; we may for Anfield Road. We wouldnt say no to it but its not something were actively pursuing currently.

https://theathletic.com/3444892/2022/07/25/liverpool-billy-hogan-interview/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 