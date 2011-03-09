If we can create a good commercial model then its quite possible to compete against the state funded teams also. Frankly Mancs should have been competing for the title based on spending and that holds for last 10 years. Accounts dont reflect current status. As of today, Liverpool is rapidly catching up to new commercial avenues and capitalising on those. The challenge is we have distributed telecast revenues. That helps city and newcastle as it negates our main differentiating revenue stream. Even so, we should be growing the commercial revenue massively in next 2-3 years. When klopp dies leave we should have a very competitive balance sheet to buy players required.



What will matter is how we spend. The players coming out from academy and smart buys like say carvalho will enable us to compete. We dont buy superstars and thats a corporate policy. Unless its a real exceptional case we will never buy an Mbappe or a Ronaldo. Salah, Mane, Fabinho and Konate are the sort of transfers we do and will continue to do. So I really sympathise with the fans who expect the marquee signings. We should really appreciate that the club is well run. Some will always find business owners distasteful, that probably distills down to a more inbuilt distaste they have towards businesses in general. We should always be wary but collaborating with owners to achieve success, putting a red flag in front of the gate and protesting is a negative cycle. Thank god some of our fans are sane.

