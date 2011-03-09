« previous next »
Author Topic: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 168003 times)

Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1480 on: December 16, 2021, 01:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December 15, 2021, 06:09:55 pm
Right, which is why I'm saying hopefully this doesn't lead to an exodus or I would have just said Ward is in charge and that's that.  The club outwardly is confident so for now probably best to leave it at that.

Mark Leyland head of post-match and elite player development analysis has agreed to join Newcastle.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1481 on: December 16, 2021, 01:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 16, 2021, 01:22:38 pm
Mark Leyland head of post-match and elite player development analysis has agreed to join Newcastle.

Is this the guy that was allowed to leave and begin work immediately even though we play Newcastle today? 
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1482 on: December 16, 2021, 01:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 16, 2021, 01:36:07 pm
Is this the guy that was allowed to leave and begin work immediately even though we play Newcastle today?
Been in the job a year after the previous person left as well.

https://trainingground.guru/articles/leyland-promoted-to-head-of-post-match-analysis-by-liverpool

It's really nothing beyond normal career progression and likely replaces from within again
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1483 on: December 16, 2021, 02:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 16, 2021, 01:36:07 pm
Is this the guy that was allowed to leave and begin work immediately even though we play Newcastle today? 


As Klopp said in his press conference, there's no secret about the way Liverpool play so they don't think it's a problem.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1484 on: December 16, 2021, 07:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December 16, 2021, 02:19:38 pm
As Klopp said in his press conference, there's no secret about the way Liverpool play so they don't think it's a problem.

Exactly.  Plus.....it's all part of being a good employer.
« Reply #1485 on: January 18, 2022, 10:22:57 am »
Quote
Liverpool and FSG braced for key departure as new appointment looms

Liverpool commercial director Matt Scammell is set to join Formula E

Liverpool commercial director Matt Scammell is to leave the club to take up a new role as chief commercial officer of Formula E, according to reports.

Scammell, who joined Liverpool as commercial director in the summer of 2020 having previously been at Manchester United, is set to become COO for the electric racing series later this week, according to SportBusiness.

His departure comes just a week after the Reds moved to hire former Sevilla head of sponsorship and Roc Nation executive Michael Higham to the new post of partnership development director, tasked with building on the strong commercial growth that Liverpool have seen in recent seasons.

Scammell is set to replace Olivier Brémont at Formula E, where the new season begins at the end of this month, after the former Red Bull executive left the role of COO in November.

Scammell will link up with Formula E chief executive Jamie Reigle, a man who he worked under for three years when Reigle held the position of commercial director at Old Trafford.

In his time at Liverpool Scammell has aided the growth of the Reds' commercial revenues through sponsorship additions such as SJ Johnson, and speaking exclusively to the ECHO last year he revealed that despite the challenges of the pandemic on revenue streams that the commercial performance for the 2020/21 accounting period, which has not yet been released by the Reds, could well kick on from the £217m that was delivered in last year's accounts after a number of deals, including Nike, Expedia and AXA made their presence felt.

Whoever comes into the role moving forward will be tasked with increasing the number of commercial partners further and driving forward the opportunities that the Reds believe lie in new technologies as they seek to keep pace with the commercial might that the likes of Manchester City have flexed, where they have moved into new markets.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fsg-braced-key-departure-22785660
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1486 on: January 18, 2022, 10:28:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 18, 2022, 10:22:57 am


That line about Man City and new ventures is a joke.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1487 on: January 18, 2022, 12:52:12 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 18, 2022, 10:28:52 am
That line about Man City and new ventures is a joke.

New markets  :D

Is that going from Abu Dhabi to Dubai looking for sponsors?
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1488 on: January 18, 2022, 06:54:00 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on January 18, 2022, 12:52:12 pm
New markets  :D

Is that going from Abu Dhabi to Dubai looking for sponsors?
I am liking the cut of your jib. How does £150k PA and 5% of any deals secured sound?. Can you start this week?
« Reply #1489 on: January 19, 2022, 11:11:21 am »
That's a blow, did stellar work at United and it was a real coup getting him from them, to leave us so quickly is disappointing.

Well in his short time here we'll see another jump in our commercial revenues, big shoes to fill whoever is next in the role.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1490 on: January 20, 2022, 04:17:02 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 19, 2022, 11:11:21 am
That's a blow, did stellar work at United and it was a real coup getting him from them, to leave us so quickly is disappointing.

Well in his short time here we'll see another jump in our commercial revenues, big shoes to fill whoever is next in the role.
Think his old boss just turned his head and Formula E is an interesting opportunity. I'm sure we'll replace him adequately as someone like that who comes in usually leaves an impact that can be replicated and indeed expanded on.
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 11:29:26 am »
Just reading about a potential big deal for Luiz Diaz - who I know nothing about but is reputed to be a 'big name' signing - got me wondering.

Where have we got the money from? I genuinely believed we were a bit strapped for cash no? Any financial gurus that could enlighten me about our club finances would be grand!
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 11:35:38 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:29:26 am
Just reading about a potential big deal for Luiz Diaz - who I know nothing about but is reputed to be a 'big name' signing - got me wondering.

Where have we got the money from? I genuinely believed we were a bit strapped for cash no? Any financial gurus that could enlighten me about our club finances would be grand!
We were never strapped for cash, that was the Doomsayers, our owners were being prudent in uncertain times with a Pandemic and no matchday income and eventual losses.

Turnover results last listed a year ago had £470 million and 5th highest in football.

Now things are looking Rosey, economic recovery, vaccines working and turnover going back to 100%, the owners saw fit to unleash some funds for Diaz.

Apparently it was meant for summer but they hastened due to spurs and prob other clubs interest. So the money was there. And they usually stagger these payments well dont they. Edwards and co. Weve had a great transfer team in place havent we. Hopefully that continues after edwards departure. As much as I would like the owners to invest more whilst we have the truly generational klopp, and I think they should, but they have done a great job when it comes to structures at the club. Their history in sport prob helps. Henry and co have good heads on them. Put good people in place, Mike Gordon. I mean these things arent givens, you can have rubbish people like the guy at yer nited. Things trickle down from the top. Get the top right and itll go right eventually. Look at Everton, the top isnt right atm. Anyway klopp says so and i trust him and the results also show
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 11:48:47 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 19, 2022, 11:11:21 am
That's a blow, did stellar work at United and it was a real coup getting him from them, to leave us so quickly is disappointing.

Well in his short time here we'll see another jump in our commercial revenues, big shoes to fill whoever is next in the role.
FSG have a really good track record on such appointments.  A new person with new ideas, it will be interesting to see what the new person comes up with.  It felt like we lacked that dynamism during the reign of David Moores and we lost so much ground on Man U during that period.
Move over laptop Eddy, Macbook Jules is in town.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:52:37 am
Move over laptop Eddy, Macbook Jules is in town.

My mates gran went to buy a macbook air cos she wanted something to read facebook on etc. The tech guy persuaded her to get a linux laptop cos its "open source". So now this poor old biddy is sitting at home with her tea and biscuits trying to get her head around ubuntu. 
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:29:26 am
Where have we got the money from? I genuinely believed we were a bit strapped for cash no? Any financial gurus that could enlighten me about our club finances would be grand!
Did you gain that impression from reading stuff here? Esp. in the so-called transfer thread?

Nobody knows anything. People just construct elaborate fantasy scenarios to explain contingent reality to themselves. Perhaps the best way of getting near to something like the truth is to ignore every 'opinion' vouchsafed by fans, especially those who seem annoyed, entitled or impatient.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:34:03 pm
Did you gain that impression from reading stuff here? Esp. in the so-called transfer thread?

Nobody knows anything. People just construct elaborate fantasy scenarios to explain contingent reality to themselves. Perhaps the best way of getting near to something like the truth is to ignore every 'opinion' vouchsafed by fans, especially those who seem annoyed, entitled or impatient.
Yep.

It's of no interest for a football club to brief about having money to spend. Idle chat on forums ends up being construed as the reality as opposed to just speculation.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:34:03 pm
Did you gain that impression from reading stuff here? Esp. in the so-called transfer thread?

Nobody knows anything. People just construct elaborate fantasy scenarios to explain contingent reality to themselves. Perhaps the best way of getting near to something like the truth is to ignore every 'opinion' vouchsafed by fans, especially those who seem annoyed, entitled or impatient.
was probably reading too many Asam posts
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:16:42 pm
was probably reading too many Asam posts

Should have been hitting the weights
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:52:37 am
Move over laptop Eddy, Macbook Jules is in town.

I really hope that this name sticks
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:34:03 pm
Did you gain that impression from reading stuff here? Esp. in the so-called transfer thread?

Nobody knows anything. People just construct elaborate fantasy scenarios to explain contingent reality to themselves. Perhaps the best way of getting near to something like the truth is to ignore every 'opinion' vouchsafed by fans, especially those who seem annoyed, entitled or impatient.

No no, i t wasn't from any doom mongers here, it was that financial thread on twitter (that guy who's an expert in football finances, can't remember his name). It's not a complaint or a moan, it was just an observation that I thought was fact and we had to accept and find ways around it. Strapped for cash sounds a bit presumptuous I admit, more accurately I thought we were being more prudent.

He was saying something like how our greater success led to much greater wages and less for transfers or something like that. Something like the outlay being quite extravagant so the income was sort of diluted because of that? I've probably grossly misinterpreted it as I'm useless at all this financial talk.

Not complaining if prudence was the strategy, I don't want us to become unsustainable financially (we all know how that ends...). Just that I'm a bit surprised they had the cash to spend this winter.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:05:08 pm
No no, i t wasn't from any doom mongers here, it was that financial thread on twitter (that guy who's an expert in football finances, can't remember his name). It's not a complaint or a moan, it was just an observation that I thought was fact and we had to accept and find ways around it. Strapped for cash sounds a bit presumptuous I admit, more accurately I thought we were being more prudent.

He was saying something like how our greater success led to much greater wages and less for transfers or something like that. Something like the outlay being quite extravagant so the income was sort of diluted because of that? I've probably grossly misinterpreted it as I'm useless at all this financial talk.

Not complaining if prudence was the strategy, I don't want us to become unsustainable financially (we all know how that ends...). Just that I'm a bit surprised they had the cash to spend this winter.

It was from a Swiss Ramble thread in regards to why our Net Spend was low in comparison to our rivals. People act like we've been making £500m a year for a decade or longer when in reality it's just been the last couple of years and for every pound gained it was matched by a pound spent so our generated cash flow was low. But that doesn't mean the money itself doesn't exist.
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:17:09 pm
My mates gran went to buy a macbook air cos she wanted something to read facebook on etc. The tech guy persuaded her to get a linux laptop cos its "open source". So now this poor old biddy is sitting at home with her tea and biscuits trying to get her head around ubuntu.
:lmao
