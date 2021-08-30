« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 140136 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,247
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 01:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:49:32 pm
Serious question here..
In the old days you had the owner, the manager and the players.

Where does the modern day DoF fit into this and what is her/his role and responsibilities?
Is the role needed if the manager is great?

the old days are long gone.  Yes, you need a DOF, or someone taking on the responsibilities of that role, in the modern game. 
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 02:05:25 pm »
Well.. its not like hes had anything to do since 2018.

On a more serious note, its disruptive. His relationships with agents seemed to be key.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,663
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 02:18:33 pm »
He's been here 10 years moving up to the job of Sporting Director in 2016. That's a long time in this kind of job.


Goodbye and good luck.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,024
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 02:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:18:33 pm
He's been here 10 years moving up to the job of Sporting Director in 2016. That's a long time in this kind of job.


Goodbye and good luck.

It's not good bye yet in any case.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,081
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 02:38:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:28:01 pm
It's not good bye yet in any case.

Maybe he wants more responsibility. Maybe he wants a break. Maybe he wants a pay rise. Well find out by next summer.

Hes done a good job, but I also think the creation of the role was a massive improvement anyway. It took some of the responsibilities from the Manager and CEO, allowing them to focus on their main roles, and gave us someone who could spend more time and energy on recruitment and negotiations. It seems like Julian Ward has been lined up as a ready made replacement anyway.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,786
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 02:48:09 pm »
If what Neil Jones in Goal is saying is true and they are still very much negotiating and condident hell stay, it could be just a case of wanting a better deal with his next contract.

So we shall see!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,898
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 02:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:48:09 pm
If what Neil Jones in Goal is saying is true and they are still very much negotiating and condident hell stay, it could be just a case of wanting a better deal with his next contract.

So we shall see!


Is Edwards, like, negotiating with himself over whether he will stay?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,081
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 02:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:48:09 pm
If what Neil Jones in Goal is saying is true and they are still very much negotiating and condident hell stay, it could be just a case of wanting a better deal with his next contract.

So we shall see!

Yeah, hell be 5 years into this current role, so maybe he wants more responsibility and/or a better deal. In terms of a challenge, this next stage of the squad will be a challenge as the front three hit their 30s and with our captain already in his 30s. Well be looking to recruit high quality forwards and midfielders over the next few seasons. So I can imagine he wants to make a decision now on whether to move on or commit to the next phase.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 03:04:17 pm »
Before he goes lets hope he gets £50 million off Bournemouth for Origi.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,066
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 03:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:48:09 pm
If what Neil Jones in Goal is saying is true and they are still very much negotiating and condident hell stay, it could be just a case of wanting a better deal with his next contract.

So we shall see!

I wonder if they could keep him by offering him the chance to branch out into US sports franchises

Could be new and unitise his ability in their sports group still
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,430
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 03:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:48:09 pm
If what Neil Jones in Goal is saying is true and they are still very much negotiating and condident hell stay, it could be just a case of wanting a better deal with his next contract.

So we shall see!


Or, you know, just to stir the pot a little bit, he wants to know what the transfer budget is gonna be for the next 5 years before he signs  ;D


Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,081
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 03:09:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:07:19 pm
I wonder if they could keep him by offering him the chance to branch out into US sports franchises

Could be new and unitise his ability in their sports group still

That could be a possibility. Promote him to Group Sporting Director, move Ward up to his role.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,081
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 03:11:48 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:08:42 pm
Or, you know, just to stir the pot a little bit, he wants to know what the transfer budget is gonna be for the next 5 years before he signs  ;D



I got a payrise from starting a rumour Id been approached by another company. I was glad they didnt just say good bye and good luck though!  ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,066
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 03:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:09:41 pm
That could be a possibility. Promote him to Group Sporting Director, move Ward up to his role.
Well thats sorted.

We are both sporting geniuses
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,081
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 03:14:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:12:15 pm
Well thats sorted.

We are both sporting geniuses

Who do we ask about our finders fees?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,066
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 03:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:14:27 pm
Who do we ask about our finders fees?
10% of any profit on players sold.  (Wasnt Barry fry on that?)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,898
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 03:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:14:27 pm
Who do we ask about our finders fees?

Samie...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Crimson_Tank

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 03:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:11:48 pm
I got a payrise from starting a rumour Id been approached by another company. I was glad they didnt just say good bye and good luck though!  ;D

Clearly you do not for for Samie
Logged
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,081
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 03:17:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:15:57 pm
10% of any profit on players sold.  (Wasnt Barry fry on that?)

If Edwards is on that, hes probably thinking about retiring then!  :o
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,768
Re: Liverpool FC - stuff about the less well known men in the suits
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 03:18:13 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:23:13 am
Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is expected to step down from his position after the current season following a hugely successful period with the Anfield club.

https://theathletic.com/2796473/2021/08/30/ornstein-edwards-expected-to-leave-liverpool-kounde-chelsea-deal-unlikely-arsenal-lose-coach-garry/

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,081
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 03:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on Today at 03:17:02 pm
Clearly you do not for for Samie

Not now that Samie is a ruthless FSG shill.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 04:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:52:54 am
YOU SAYIN AGENT99S A LIAR ARE YA NICK? WELL HAVE TO WATCH HIM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:58:14 am
:D Not him necessarily. More his shady contact on Reddit. But well continue to monitor him until we get definitive proof either way.
Before casting aspersions I'll have you know that Shittyarse_72 on reddit has never steered me wrong.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 04:51:32 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:54:03 pm
Is Edwards, like, negotiating with himself over whether he will stay?

 ;D

hopefully he negotiates with himself to stay
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 05:04:16 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 04:51:32 pm
;D

hopefully he negotiates with himself to stay

He's finding himself a tricky customer to deal with.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Crimson_Tank

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 06:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:04:16 pm
He's finding himself a tricky customer to deal with.

Likely has a good sell on fee in his contract.
Logged
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,338
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 09:06:23 pm »
It's ok. He's put a 20% sell on clause in his contract. Any player he buys with any other rival club and we get 20% of it :P
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 09:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:04:16 pm
He's finding himself a tricky customer to deal with.

That's our lack of activity explained then.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,510
  • JFT 96
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 10:10:09 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:54:03 pm
Is Edwards, like, negotiating with himself over whether he will stay?

Yes but we have a sell before we can buy policy at the moment.

So he will have to get rid of himself before he can come back.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,468
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 10:18:51 pm »
This is probably far fetched but I think Qatar's imminent purchase of Arsenal within the next 7 to 8 months and Edwards leaving Liverpool might be linked somehow. Only time will tell.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 10:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:18:51 pm
This is probably far fetched but I think Qatar's imminent purchase of Arsenal within the next 7 to 8 months and Edwards leaving Liverpool might be linked somehow. Only time will tell.

Eh?

Where have you got that from?
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 11:01:54 pm »
bullshit.

whats going on behind the scenes ffs.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,663
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 11:03:08 pm »
He's been here 10 years and he MIGHT leave at the end of the season. A decade is a long time in football these days.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,024
Re: Michael Edwards and the Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 11:09:07 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:01:54 pm
bullshit.

whats going on behind the scenes ffs.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 