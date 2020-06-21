Some of you have been reading that Daily Express article where the muppet of a journo is somehow blaming Michael Edwards for this current situation. It's the only paper today that has done it.



I raised this in the transfer forum and with friends last summer when We sold Mignolet. So nothing to do with Daily Express journo article. But hey the great things about Fan boards is we can express our opinion and discuss things that are way out there. I have always thought Lovren as average and rejoiced on him moving on in the summer. I agree with the one poster that we missed out on getting 15M for Harry Wilson from Leeds when we thought we could get 20M. maybe there are a few other players where the sales did not come in. Edwards is still boss!I am probably wishing for Edwards & club to be perfect on all scores this summer after the title winning team. But hey we can all dream of having a 2nd keeper better than Adrian or as cr@p as Keepa at Chelsea (they even registered Cech as their 4th keeper for CL) or unhappy as Henderson & Romero at Untd.Balancing a squad within all the rules UEFA CL & Premier league is also restricting - plus all the budget constraints we have with Pandemic and hardly any match day income.