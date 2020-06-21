« previous next »
Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:39:45 AM
You don't need a top level 2 keeper. Just someone fairly calm and reliable who the defence aren't terrified of. I'd even be happy with Ben Foster for a year or two. Also fills a homegrown quota as an English player. 400-odd PL appearances.

Clearly you've never watched Ben Foster play. because ''fairly calm'' is hardly what I would describe him given that he is susceptible to absolute gaffs, but he is young after all, maybe he can improve.
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:38:10 AM
So Edwards went from statue material to not doing a good job in less than a few weeks  :lmao All because of a t-rex scything Virgil down and Fabio now injured. 

Maybe we should replace Edwards with mystic meg, although I'm sure she'd soon get shit for 'reasons' too.

EDIT: oh wait just re-read, it's also Klopp & Agterberg who should have done better too. Sack 'em all.

Ultimately Edwards doesn't control the budget/finances and wasn't responsible for a global pandemic that has battered the club's income.

If the finances allowed we'd have probably signed Ben White in the summer who has been heavily scouted, but we aren't in a position to do what City did with Ake and spend that kind of money.

We could have perhaps managed the window a bit better with sales which may have allowed for more buys. Turning down reasonable money for Harry Wilson for example before loaning him back out to The Championship.
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:39:45 AM
You don't need a top level 2 keeper. Just someone fairly calm and reliable who the defence aren't terrified of. I'd even be happy with Ben Foster for a year or two. Also fills a homegrown quota as an English player. 400-odd PL appearances.

Ben Foster who is currently Number 1 at a top Championship club where he clearly enjoys playing?

The Ben Foster who spent a while as the next big thing at United and left because he just wanted to play football?

The Ben Foster who quit playing for England because he would go to squads and not be happy sitting on the bench because he wanted to play?

You want that Ben Foster to be happy sitting on our bench?
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:42:45 AM
Clearly you've never watched Ben Foster play. because ''fairly calm'' is hardly what I would describe him given that he is susceptible to absolute gaffs, but he is young after all, maybe he can improve.

If he didn't fuck up he'd be playing for a top club. In that sense I agree with the comment that you can't have two top keepers and keep them happy. Your sub keeper is going to have weaknesses. The question is, is he a ticking time bomb whenever the ball is anywhere near him?

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:47:40 AM
If he didn't fuck up he'd be playing for a top club. In that sense I agree with the comment that you can't have two top keepers and keep them happy. Your sub keeper is going to have weaknesses. The question is, is he a ticking time bomb whenever the ball is anywhere near him?

He's clearly got major faults ergo the way his career panned out the way it did.

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
Some of you have been reading that Daily Express article where the muppet of a journo is somehow blaming Michael Edwards for this current situation.  It's the only paper today that has done it.
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
I still think he gets a statue...and a song!
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:09:55 PM
Some of you have been reading that Daily Express article where the muppet of a journo is somehow blaming Michael Edwards for this current situation.  It's the only paper today that has done it.

To be honest, only a complete idiot could blame Edwards for getting Thiago and Jota in such difficult times, without losing any significant players in the process.
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
Are we going to sign the great young Ben Foster? Ooo ... I am excited
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
When's Romero's contract up at United? Best no.2 in the league before they re-integrated Henderson in the squad.
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:38:01 PM
To be honest, only a complete idiot could blame Edwards for getting Thiago and Jota in such difficult times, without losing any significant players in the process.

Well yeah, quite...

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:44:34 AM
Ultimately Edwards doesn't control the budget/finances and wasn't responsible for a global pandemic that has battered the club's income.

If the finances allowed we'd have probably signed Ben White in the summer who has been heavily scouted, but we aren't in a position to do what City did with Ake and spend that kind of money.

We could have perhaps managed the window a bit better with sales which may have allowed for more buys. Turning down reasonable money for Harry Wilson for example before loaning him back out to The Championship.
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:09:55 PM
Some of you have been reading that Daily Express article where the muppet of a journo is somehow blaming Michael Edwards for this current situation.  It's the only paper today that has done it.

I raised this in the transfer  forum and with friends last summer when We sold Mignolet. So nothing to do with Daily Express journo article. But hey the great things about Fan boards is we can express our opinion and discuss things that are way out there.  I have always thought Lovren as average and rejoiced on him moving on in the summer. I  agree with the one poster that we missed out on getting 15M for Harry Wilson from Leeds when we thought we could get 20M. maybe there  are a few other players where the sales did not come in. Edwards is still boss!

I am probably wishing  for  Edwards & club to be perfect on all scores  this summer after the title winning team. But hey we can all dream of having a 2nd keeper better than Adrian or as cr@p as Keepa at Chelsea (they even registered Cech as their 4th keeper for CL)   or  unhappy as Henderson & Romero at Untd.

Balancing a squad within  all the rules UEFA CL & Premier league  is also restricting - plus all the budget constraints we have with Pandemic and hardly any match day income.

I was actually hoping to move the conversation if we were to upgrade Adrian who would make sense - is Kelleher a good option. But that has not  materialised with all the noise .   For me I would give Kelleher a go ahead of Adrian in next FA Cup match or even 5th sub in CL . If  Klopp & coaches think this is a better option than Adrian.

Edwards is still a god in my book - this summer maybe a small blemish and he will be back in Jan and June with vengeance!  
