Author Topic: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too  (Read 87518 times)

Offline ThePoolMan

  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,474
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #760 on: December 13, 2019, 04:18:29 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on December 12, 2019, 09:55:32 PM
So if all goes well we will effectively be swapping Minamino for Ryan Kent?

At this rate Edwards is going to become the Messi of Football Directors in short order! It is like the equivalent of scoring hattricks every single match...
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #761 on: December 13, 2019, 06:16:51 AM »
They should give Edwards a squad number. Maybe # 73
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Il Conte

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 633
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #762 on: December 13, 2019, 08:12:09 AM »
Reds Takumi Minamino
Reds Takumi Minamino
Reds Takumi Minamino
Seven mil from Salzburg, Moneyball!!!
Offline catinthebag

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 453
  • perfection is underrated.
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #763 on: December 13, 2019, 08:21:07 AM »
And to think someone once raised a petition to remove Edwards: https://www.change.org/p/liverpool-petition-to-remove-michael-edwards-as-liverpool-football-clubs-sporting-director

I laughed at this comment below though:
Quote
I'm signing because he's fault become liverpool can not Bigsigning.

"I want to go back to Liverpool too, but nobody loves me." - Nicolas Anelka gets self-aware on hearing of Robbie's return to Anfield, FFT April '06

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Mazdamaniac? Mazdad? Mazduh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 5,777
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #764 on: December 13, 2019, 08:36:35 AM »
Quote from: catinthebag on December 13, 2019, 08:21:07 AM
And to think someone once raised a petition to remove Edwards: https://www.change.org/p/liverpool-petition-to-remove-michael-edwards-as-liverpool-football-clubs-sporting-director

Jeesus. Someone actually did that?!?

A more apt question - Do they know how petitions actually work?!?
Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,789
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #765 on: December 13, 2019, 08:57:13 AM »
Quote from: ChristChristMooseMooseMasMas on December 13, 2019, 08:36:35 AM
Jeesus. Someone actually did that?!?

A more apt question - Do they know how petitions actually work?!?
the amount of people who signed it haaha
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,814
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #766 on: December 13, 2019, 09:13:59 AM »
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on December 12, 2019, 11:08:34 PM
Pinched from Chopper

Gini, Mina, Mane, Mo.
Catch a tiger by the toe.
If he hollers, score some more.
Gini, Mina, Mane, Mo.



« Last Edit: December 13, 2019, 09:27:26 AM by Lofty Ambitions »
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,789
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #767 on: December 13, 2019, 09:30:49 AM »
Gini, Mina, Mane, Mo
Lallana's injured
let him go
sold karius
kept robbo
come back fabinho
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,814
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #768 on: December 13, 2019, 09:33:20 AM »
I am missing our Transfer Haiku's. Is it January yet?  :)
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,814
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #769 on: December 13, 2019, 09:35:42 AM »
Trent, Virg, Robbo, Joe,
Gini, Mina, Mane, Mo.
Fab please come back, too
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 15,203
  • ...All the best
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #770 on: December 13, 2019, 02:47:55 PM »
I must also highlight the role of our sporting director, Michael Edwards, in this journey so far. His input and collaboration has been just as important as anyone elses in getting us into a position to compete for the games top titles" - Jurgen Klopp.

Safe to say Jurgen rates sir Michael Edwards' football acumen.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 49,147
  • YNWA
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #771 on: December 13, 2019, 02:56:18 PM »
He has no football experience though. Get rid.
Offline oxenstierna

  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #772 on: December 13, 2019, 03:03:55 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 13, 2019, 02:56:18 PM
He has no football experience though. Get rid.

Agree, bring in Neville, Ferdinand et al
Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,439
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #773 on: December 13, 2019, 04:36:40 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 13, 2019, 02:56:18 PM
He has no football experience though. Get rid.
Gaming geek. What does he know about pulling off incredible deals years after year
Offline MolbyLovesGravlax

  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,430
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #774 on: December 13, 2019, 04:40:24 PM »
So highly rated they allowed him to negotiate his own new contract...
He now makes less than the canteen staff...
"This is Anfield, this is what they do." Thomas Tuchel

@dgljones

@dgljones

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,421
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #775 on: December 13, 2019, 04:53:28 PM »
where's the Edwards statue, John?
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 31,461
  • Dutch Class
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #776 on: December 13, 2019, 05:59:10 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 13, 2019, 02:56:18 PM
He has no football experience though. Get rid.

Not a proper football person
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 36,804
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #777 on: December 13, 2019, 06:00:47 PM »
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,324
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #778 on: December 13, 2019, 06:03:50 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 13, 2019, 06:16:51 AM
They should give Edwards a squad number. Maybe # 73

Number 73.....number 73......Edwards.....Sandi Toksvig...nope not seeing it
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,627
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #779 on: December 13, 2019, 06:12:21 PM »
Quote from: Samie on December 13, 2019, 06:00:47 PM


He sort of reminds me of Seth Meyers
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 28,367
  • Under 7s Coaching Manual Owner.
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #780 on: December 13, 2019, 08:47:23 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on December 13, 2019, 06:03:50 PM
Number 73.....number 73......Edwards.....Sandi Toksvig...nope not seeing it

Hey you, get ready get on your feet
Get into gear and study xG
Hey you, get moving, it's not too far,
APLT is playing to par.
Hey you, you never know what you'll see
When you scout that forward for 73.
 
Never seen nothing, no, not like his face
Never been no, no way not ever known
Never seen no face nowhere similar
Not like 73
 
Hey you, get ready get on your feet
Get into gear and hit your xG,
It's you that we wanna see
So get scouts for 73
Get scouts for 73
Hey you, get scouts for 73....
Better looking than Samie.

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #781 on: December 13, 2019, 08:50:37 PM »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on December 13, 2019, 08:47:23 PM
Hey you, get ready get on your feet
Get into gear and study xG
Hey you, get moving, it's not too far,
APLT is playing to par.
Hey you, you never know what you'll see
When you scout that forward for 73.
 
Never seen nothing, no, not like his face
Never been no, no way not ever known
Never seen no face nowhere similar
Not like 73
 
Hey you, get ready get on your feet
Get into gear and hit your xG,
It's you that we wanna see
So get scouts for 73
Get scouts for 73
Hey you, get scouts for 73....
:o :o :o

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #782 on: December 27, 2019, 05:45:50 PM »
Generally not a huge fan of Ted Knutson but he made a great point on twitter before. If the PL was an American-centric sport, clubs would be scrambling to copy what we've been doing wrt player acquisition right now. They'd be hiring analysts left, right and centre. Throwing millions at it. As it is, with the conservative nature of football, we're probably going to enjoy this massive edge in the market for a few years yet.
Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 28,494
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #783 on: December 27, 2019, 05:57:52 PM »
The only bad signing we've made since Klopp's arrival has been Karius.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,324
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #784 on: December 27, 2019, 06:03:54 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on December 27, 2019, 05:57:52 PM
The only bad signing we've made since Klopp's arrival has been Karius.



Depends if we get more for him than we paid :D
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 35,427
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #785 on: December 27, 2019, 06:14:20 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on December 27, 2019, 05:57:52 PM
The only bad signing we've made since Klopp's arrival has been Karius.

Not sure youd class even him as a bad signing
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 36,804
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #786 on: December 27, 2019, 06:14:56 PM »
Not sure if we can even class him as a keeper.
Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #787 on: December 27, 2019, 06:15:54 PM »
Quote from: groove on December 27, 2019, 05:45:50 PM
Generally not a huge fan of Ted Knutson but he made a great point on twitter before. If the PL was an American-centric sport, clubs would be scrambling to copy what we've been doing wrt player acquisition right now. They'd be hiring analysts left, right and centre. Throwing millions at it. As it is, with the conservative nature of football, we're probably going to enjoy this massive edge in the market for a few years yet.
I agree that there's no excuse for other "big" clubs.  My understanding is that they do also have large analytical teams but how successfully they're utilised is debatable and seemingly dependent on how open minded their head coach is.

Outside of the established big clubs I think it's just seen as an unneeded expense and not something they can justify.  Bournemouth are an established top-flight club but their total annual revenue is less than £150m and Everton are between £150m and £200m (as a point of reference, my local council has an annual budget of £425m).  Most seem to make a token gesture but that's all it really is.

I remember seeing an advert about a year ago for Coventry City appointing three full-time analysts.  Salary: £0.  I suppose if you're a youngster living with your parents and want a route in then you might do it for a year but it's hardly going to attract people from similar analytical roles with families and mortgages to pay!
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 35,427
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #788 on: December 27, 2019, 06:25:18 PM »
Quote from: Samie on December 27, 2019, 06:14:56 PM
Not sure if we can even class him as a keeper.

Well I dunno, you should check out BabuYagu on twitter which is where I get my opinions from.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #789 on: December 27, 2019, 06:26:04 PM »
I think the tell tale sign for me was Ed Woodward's comment recently about how he thought it was "an insult" to suggest non-football people are involved in the decision making process there. If that's true then it just shows how far behind they are in mentality, never mind in practise.

Liverpool have been pretty open about the fact that they'll hire whoever they think will be the best for the job, whether it be a football person or, literally, a theoretical physicist.
Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 248,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Michael
« Reply #790 on: December 27, 2019, 06:40:07 PM »
The Knutson thread was excellent. It describes human and organisational nature and why its possible to benefit from a wholesale rethink of how a game operates. People take a long time to turn their supertankers around and change direction.

This was ace btw.

Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on December 27, 2019, 02:09:40 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000crbl/royal-institution-christmas-lectures-2019-secret-lies-the-hidden-power-of-maths-1-how-to-get-lucky

28 mins in, Tim Waskett (LFC Analyst) explains XG :)
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,461
  • Dutch Class
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #791 on: Yesterday at 10:39:31 AM »
Athletic have a good overview of him.
https://theathletic.com/1896993/2020/06/30/michael-edwards-liverpool-premier-league-jurgen-klopp-sporting-director?source=user-shared-article

Also contains a hilarious tidbit about Harry Redknapp complaining that a CD-ROM with analytical data was useless, until it turned out he had put it in his car's CD player :lmao
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,627
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #792 on: Yesterday at 11:30:17 AM »
Redknapp had been Portsmouth manager when Edwards  or Eddie, as he is commonly known  got his big break there and, over a decade after they last worked together, got back in touch a while ago to request a favour.

Id met a guy who had only a few weeks to live, Redknapp says. This poor guy was in his early 40s. He had been married only a couple of years and he knew he was dying. Someone had got in touch and said, Harry, hed love to meet you. Hes football mad. So I went round to his house one Sunday and spent a couple of hours with him, his wife and his in-laws. He was an amazing boy, so strong, and he told me it was his dream to go to Liverpool.

I rang Michael Edwards and, straight away, he went, Harry, not a problem. I arranged a car, I got a driver. Eddie sorted everything else. There wasnt any of the, Oh, Harry, Im sorry, mate, you know how busy I am, that you can get sometimes.

He put himself out, he organised the full day and treated him incredibly. We have to remember we are in a position where we can make a difference to peoples lives. Sadly, this guy died four or five weeks later. Eddie had got him into the directors box, introduced him to everybody  Kenny Dalglish, Jurgen Klopp  the boy had the best day of his life. Loved every minute of it.

https://theathletic.com/1896993/2020/06/30/michael-edwards-liverpool-premier-league-jurgen-klopp-sporting-director/
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,697
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #793 on: Yesterday at 11:32:40 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:30:17 AM
Redknapp had been Portsmouth manager when Edwards  or Eddie, as he is commonly known  got his big break there and, over a decade after they last worked together, got back in touch a while ago to request a favour.

Id met a guy who had only a few weeks to live, Redknapp says. This poor guy was in his early 40s. He had been married only a couple of years and he knew he was dying. Someone had got in touch and said, Harry, hed love to meet you. Hes football mad. So I went round to his house one Sunday and spent a couple of hours with him, his wife and his in-laws. He was an amazing boy, so strong, and he told me it was his dream to go to Liverpool.

I rang Michael Edwards and, straight away, he went, Harry, not a problem. I arranged a car, I got a driver. Eddie sorted everything else. There wasnt any of the, Oh, Harry, Im sorry, mate, you know how busy I am, that you can get sometimes.

He put himself out, he organised the full day and treated him incredibly. We have to remember we are in a position where we can make a difference to peoples lives. Sadly, this guy died four or five weeks later. Eddie had got him into the directors box, introduced him to everybody  Kenny Dalglish, Jurgen Klopp  the boy had the best day of his life. Loved every minute of it.

https://theathletic.com/1896993/2020/06/30/michael-edwards-liverpool-premier-league-jurgen-klopp-sporting-director/

damn thats so sad and lovely all at the same time fair play to Michael Edwards and Harry Redknapp for doing that.
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,143
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #794 on: Yesterday at 11:58:45 AM »
The way these guys should be.  Full respect to Redknapp, Edwards and everyone involved.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,843
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #795 on: Yesterday at 02:12:00 PM »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on December 13, 2019, 09:13:59 AM
Gini, Mina, Mane, Mo.
Catcher's full of shit you know.
If he hollers, score some more.
Gini, Mina, Mane, Mo.

Fixed to make it Everton appropriate ;D
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,843
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #796 on: Yesterday at 02:14:32 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:30:17 AM
Redknapp had been Portsmouth manager when Edwards  or Eddie, as he is commonly known  got his big break there and, over a decade after they last worked together, got back in touch a while ago to request a favour.

Id met a guy who had only a few weeks to live, Redknapp says. This poor guy was in his early 40s. He had been married only a couple of years and he knew he was dying. Someone had got in touch and said, Harry, hed love to meet you. Hes football mad. So I went round to his house one Sunday and spent a couple of hours with him, his wife and his in-laws. He was an amazing boy, so strong, and he told me it was his dream to go to Liverpool.

I rang Michael Edwards and, straight away, he went, Harry, not a problem. I arranged a car, I got a driver. Eddie sorted everything else. There wasnt any of the, Oh, Harry, Im sorry, mate, you know how busy I am, that you can get sometimes.

He put himself out, he organised the full day and treated him incredibly. We have to remember we are in a position where we can make a difference to peoples lives. Sadly, this guy died four or five weeks later. Eddie had got him into the directors box, introduced him to everybody  Kenny Dalglish, Jurgen Klopp  the boy had the best day of his life. Loved every minute of it.

https://theathletic.com/1896993/2020/06/30/michael-edwards-liverpool-premier-league-jurgen-klopp-sporting-director/

That's outstanding, but also sad.  Such a shame the lad never got to witness this.  RIP :(
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,789
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #797 on: Yesterday at 03:56:03 PM »
fantastic article about him on the athletic

early days of prozone he was working with Harry Redknapp who hadnt a clue about it

"Redknapp called to ask why he could not get anything out of a cd-rom filled with player data. It turned out Redknapp had put it into the CD player of his car."

:lmao
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,879
  • Truthiness
Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #798 on: Today at 04:48:47 PM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on Yesterday at 03:56:03 PM
fantastic article about him on the athletic

early days of prozone he was working with Harry Redknapp who hadnt a clue about it

"Redknapp called to ask why he could not get anything out of a cd-rom filled with player data. It turned out Redknapp had put it into the CD player of his car."

:lmao

No wonder his instructions to Pavlyuchenko when he brought him on against us was 'facking run around a bit up front'.  And he bloody well scored the winner.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
