Redknapp had been Portsmouth manager when Edwards  or Eddie, as he is commonly known  got his big break there and, over a decade after they last worked together, got back in touch a while ago to request a favour.Id met a guy who had only a few weeks to live, Redknapp says. This poor guy was in his early 40s. He had been married only a couple of years and he knew he was dying. Someone had got in touch and said, Harry, hed love to meet you. Hes football mad. So I went round to his house one Sunday and spent a couple of hours with him, his wife and his in-laws. He was an amazing boy, so strong, and he told me it was his dream to go to Liverpool.I rang Michael Edwards and, straight away, he went, Harry, not a problem. I arranged a car, I got a driver. Eddie sorted everything else. There wasnt any of the, Oh, Harry, Im sorry, mate, you know how busy I am, that you can get sometimes.He put himself out, he organised the full day and treated him incredibly. We have to remember we are in a position where we can make a difference to peoples lives. Sadly, this guy died four or five weeks later. Eddie had got him into the directors box, introduced him to everybody  Kenny Dalglish, Jurgen Klopp  the boy had the best day of his life. Loved every minute of it.