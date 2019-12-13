« previous next »
Author Topic: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too  (Read 80054 times)

Offline ThePoolMan

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #760 on: December 13, 2019, 04:18:29 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on December 12, 2019, 09:55:32 PM
So if all goes well we will effectively be swapping Minamino for Ryan Kent?

At this rate Edwards is going to become the Messi of Football Directors in short order! It is like the equivalent of scoring hattricks every single match...
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #761 on: December 13, 2019, 06:16:51 AM »
They should give Edwards a squad number. Maybe # 73
Offline Il Conte

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #762 on: December 13, 2019, 08:12:09 AM »
Reds Takumi Minamino
Reds Takumi Minamino
Reds Takumi Minamino
Seven mil from Salzburg, Moneyball!!!
Online catinthebag

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #763 on: December 13, 2019, 08:21:07 AM »
And to think someone once raised a petition to remove Edwards: https://www.change.org/p/liverpool-petition-to-remove-michael-edwards-as-liverpool-football-clubs-sporting-director

I laughed at this comment below though:
Quote
I'm signing because he's fault become liverpool can not Bigsigning.

Offline ChristChristMooseMooseMasMas

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #764 on: December 13, 2019, 08:36:35 AM »
Quote from: catinthebag on December 13, 2019, 08:21:07 AM
And to think someone once raised a petition to remove Edwards: https://www.change.org/p/liverpool-petition-to-remove-michael-edwards-as-liverpool-football-clubs-sporting-director

Jeesus. Someone actually did that?!?

A more apt question - Do they know how petitions actually work?!?
Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #765 on: December 13, 2019, 08:57:13 AM »
Quote from: ChristChristMooseMooseMasMas on December 13, 2019, 08:36:35 AM
Jeesus. Someone actually did that?!?

A more apt question - Do they know how petitions actually work?!?
the amount of people who signed it haaha
Online Lofty Ambitions

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #766 on: December 13, 2019, 09:13:59 AM »
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on December 12, 2019, 11:08:34 PM
Pinched from Chopper

Gini, Mina, Mane, Mo.
Catch a tiger by the toe.
If he hollers, score some more.
Gini, Mina, Mane, Mo.



Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #767 on: December 13, 2019, 09:30:49 AM »
Gini, Mina, Mane, Mo
Lallana's injured
let him go
sold karius
kept robbo
come back fabinho
Online Lofty Ambitions

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #768 on: December 13, 2019, 09:33:20 AM »
I am missing our Transfer Haiku's. Is it January yet?  :)
Online Lofty Ambitions

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #769 on: December 13, 2019, 09:35:42 AM »
Trent, Virg, Robbo, Joe,
Gini, Mina, Mane, Mo.
Fab please come back, too
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #770 on: December 13, 2019, 02:47:55 PM »
I must also highlight the role of our sporting director, Michael Edwards, in this journey so far. His input and collaboration has been just as important as anyone elses in getting us into a position to compete for the games top titles" - Jurgen Klopp.

Safe to say Jurgen rates sir Michael Edwards' football acumen.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #771 on: December 13, 2019, 02:56:18 PM »
He has no football experience though. Get rid.
Online oxenstierna

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #772 on: December 13, 2019, 03:03:55 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 13, 2019, 02:56:18 PM
He has no football experience though. Get rid.

Agree, bring in Neville, Ferdinand et al
Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #773 on: December 13, 2019, 04:36:40 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 13, 2019, 02:56:18 PM
He has no football experience though. Get rid.
Gaming geek. What does he know about pulling off incredible deals years after year
Offline MolbyLovesGravlax

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #774 on: December 13, 2019, 04:40:24 PM »
So highly rated they allowed him to negotiate his own new contract...
He now makes less than the canteen staff...
Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #775 on: December 13, 2019, 04:53:28 PM »
where's the Edwards statue, John?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #776 on: December 13, 2019, 05:59:10 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 13, 2019, 02:56:18 PM
He has no football experience though. Get rid.

Not a proper football person
Offline Samie

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #777 on: December 13, 2019, 06:00:47 PM »
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #778 on: December 13, 2019, 06:03:50 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 13, 2019, 06:16:51 AM
They should give Edwards a squad number. Maybe # 73

Number 73.....number 73......Edwards.....Sandi Toksvig...nope not seeing it
Offline SprouterAtFart

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #779 on: December 13, 2019, 06:12:21 PM »
Quote from: Samie on December 13, 2019, 06:00:47 PM


He sort of reminds me of Seth Meyers
Offline PhaseOfPlay

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #780 on: December 13, 2019, 08:47:23 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on December 13, 2019, 06:03:50 PM
Number 73.....number 73......Edwards.....Sandi Toksvig...nope not seeing it

Hey you, get ready get on your feet
Get into gear and study xG
Hey you, get moving, it's not too far,
APLT is playing to par.
Hey you, you never know what you'll see
When you scout that forward for 73.
 
Never seen nothing, no, not like his face
Never been no, no way not ever known
Never seen no face nowhere similar
Not like 73
 
Hey you, get ready get on your feet
Get into gear and hit your xG,
It's you that we wanna see
So get scouts for 73
Get scouts for 73
Hey you, get scouts for 73....
Offline Prof

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #781 on: December 13, 2019, 08:50:37 PM »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on December 13, 2019, 08:47:23 PM
Hey you, get ready get on your feet
Get into gear and study xG
Hey you, get moving, it's not too far,
APLT is playing to par.
Hey you, you never know what you'll see
When you scout that forward for 73.
 
Never seen nothing, no, not like his face
Never been no, no way not ever known
Never seen no face nowhere similar
Not like 73
 
Hey you, get ready get on your feet
Get into gear and hit your xG,
It's you that we wanna see
So get scouts for 73
Get scouts for 73
Hey you, get scouts for 73....
:o :o :o

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online groove

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #782 on: Today at 05:45:50 PM »
Generally not a huge fan of Ted Knutson but he made a great point on twitter before. If the PL was an American-centric sport, clubs would be scrambling to copy what we've been doing wrt player acquisition right now. They'd be hiring analysts left, right and centre. Throwing millions at it. As it is, with the conservative nature of football, we're probably going to enjoy this massive edge in the market for a few years yet.
Offline deFacto

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #783 on: Today at 05:57:52 PM »
The only bad signing we've made since Klopp's arrival has been Karius.

Online [new username under construction]

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #784 on: Today at 06:03:54 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 05:57:52 PM
The only bad signing we've made since Klopp's arrival has been Karius.



Depends if we get more for him than we paid :D
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #785 on: Today at 06:14:20 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 05:57:52 PM
The only bad signing we've made since Klopp's arrival has been Karius.

Not sure youd class even him as a bad signing
Offline Samie

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #786 on: Today at 06:14:56 PM »
Not sure if we can even class him as a keeper.
Online thaddeus

Re: Michael Edwards: Good At Sporting Directoring But We All Think Klopp's Great Too
« Reply #787 on: Today at 06:15:54 PM »
Quote from: groove on Today at 05:45:50 PM
Generally not a huge fan of Ted Knutson but he made a great point on twitter before. If the PL was an American-centric sport, clubs would be scrambling to copy what we've been doing wrt player acquisition right now. They'd be hiring analysts left, right and centre. Throwing millions at it. As it is, with the conservative nature of football, we're probably going to enjoy this massive edge in the market for a few years yet.
I agree that there's no excuse for other "big" clubs.  My understanding is that they do also have large analytical teams but how successfully they're utilised is debatable and seemingly dependent on how open minded their head coach is.

Outside of the established big clubs I think it's just seen as an unneeded expense and not something they can justify.  Bournemouth are an established top-flight club but their total annual revenue is less than £150m and Everton are between £150m and £200m (as a point of reference, my local council has an annual budget of £425m).  Most seem to make a token gesture but that's all it really is.

I remember seeing an advert about a year ago for Coventry City appointing three full-time analysts.  Salary: £0.  I suppose if you're a youngster living with your parents and want a route in then you might do it for a year but it's hardly going to attract people from similar analytical roles with families and mortgages to pay!
