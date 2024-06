Can anyone briefly list the pros\cons of download vs physical media? My daughter would like the Animal Crossing: New horizons , the download seems to be half the price of the physical media. I assume the main difference is you need more space on your switch if you have the download. But we have a fairly hefty SD card in there already.



For me the main difference is being able to trade, lend or sell the game.Games that I know I’m going to want to play for years or never get rid of, I’m happy enough to buy digitally. Or games that cost less than a tenner so aren’t worth the hassle of selling. Games which I think I’ll play through once and sell, I’ll usually buy physically then sell on EBay or at CEX. Have had a few I’ve lent to mates (or others I’ve borrowed). You can usually get 70-80% of the value of a new game on EBay.You also can’t lose or damage a digital game of course, in a way you can with physical copies. And it’s easier to take them with you (though my switch case has a place to put 8 game cartridges in). I don’t think that there is any difference in terms of technical aspects or performance.