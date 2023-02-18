A long shot.
The N64 Switch controllers are available to buy on their site for the first time in forever. I really want four of them to play with my mates but I dont even have a working Switch currently, which is a problem as you need a verified online subscription.
Would anyone be willing to buy me four of them and have me transfer the money? Id of course pay for shipping too.
If this is against RAWK rules let me know and Ill delete the post! Just desperate to get some before they sell out and I refuse to pay ridiculous scalper prices!