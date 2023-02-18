« previous next »
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1280 on: February 18, 2023, 10:24:22 pm
Got Tears of the Kingdom on pre-order from Shop To for just under 50 notes. Not too shabby. Our lad's birthday is the same day as the release so might be a slightly late pressie. Pity as I'd love for him to get it on the day. He loves zelda games and is well into the manga books at the moment.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1281 on: February 19, 2023, 09:33:14 pm
Disregarder on February 18, 2023, 10:24:22 pm
Got Tears of the Kingdom on pre-order from Shop To for just under 50 notes. Not too shabby. Our lad's birthday is the same day as the release so might be a slightly late pressie. Pity as I'd love for him to get it on the day. He loves zelda games and is well into the manga books at the moment.

Pre-orders are often delivered on the day of release (and in some cases a day before). Every chance it gets to you on time, ShopTo delivered the new Turtles game to me the day before release.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1282 on: February 19, 2023, 09:35:57 pm
ShopTo used to be my go to with pre-orders, for that very reason. Many a game popped through my letterbox a day or two early.

Finally got around to getting Kirby & The Forgotten Land. Lovely stuff.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1283 on: February 20, 2023, 12:50:29 pm
gerrardisgod on February 19, 2023, 09:35:57 pm
ShopTo used to be my go to with pre-orders, for that very reason. Many a game popped through my letterbox a day or two early.


That would be superb if it pans out like that. Mind you, I'll be spending the day it comes trying to convince him to go to bed early so I can get a turn 😁
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1284 on: February 24, 2023, 08:53:21 pm
PaulF on February 18, 2023, 03:21:04 pm
And they are far from cheap to replace. Though most controllers are pricey these days. Not just Nintendo ones.
They don't seem as robust as others mind.  I know for Minecraft we had an adapter which let you use Xbox 360 controllers.

WhereAngelsPlay on February 18, 2023, 03:24:02 pm
There are some good vendors on ebay who fix controllers.

Thanks, trying to get it resolved, hopefully I can.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1285 on: February 25, 2023, 07:55:42 am
Hazell on February 24, 2023, 08:53:21 pm
Thanks, trying to get it resolved, hopefully I can.

Let us know how you get on - Im heavily in PS5 mode at the moment so putting fixing this off (cash flow). But once Zelda is out Ill be needing precision!
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1286 on: March 16, 2023, 06:55:08 pm
So just chatting away to my neighbour and I found out that Nintendo offer a free service to fix your hardware. Hes sent sent away a faulty controller 3 times and got it fixed. So Ive registered it and a courier is coming to collect it tomorrow. Ill keep updated how it goes!
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1287 on: March 18, 2023, 05:15:32 pm
meady1981 on March 16, 2023, 06:55:08 pm
So just chatting away to my neighbour and I found out that Nintendo offer a free service to fix your hardware. Hes sent sent away a faulty controller 3 times and got it fixed. So Ive registered it and a courier is coming to collect it tomorrow. Ill keep updated how it goes!

Oh sound mate, I think I'll do that at some point as well. Thanks!
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1288 on: March 24, 2023, 11:25:03 am
A long shot.

The N64 Switch controllers are available to buy on their site for the first time in forever. I really want four of them to play with my mates but I dont even have a working Switch currently, which is a problem as you need a verified online subscription.

Would anyone be willing to buy me four of them and have me transfer the money? Id of course pay for shipping too.

If this is against RAWK rules let me know and Ill delete the post! Just desperate to get some before they sell out and I refuse to pay ridiculous scalper prices!
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1289 on: March 24, 2023, 01:14:13 pm
S on March 24, 2023, 11:25:03 am
A long shot.

The N64 Switch controllers are available to buy on their site for the first time in forever. I really want four of them to play with my mates but I dont even have a working Switch currently, which is a problem as you need a verified online subscription.

Would anyone be willing to buy me four of them and have me transfer the money? Id of course pay for shipping too.

If this is against RAWK rules let me know and Ill delete the post! Just desperate to get some before they sell out and I refuse to pay ridiculous scalper prices!

Can you not just pay the £3.49 for a Nintendo Switch online account and then use that to order the controller? Granted you may not get any use from it (depending on when your Switch is repaired/replaced) but a small amount to pay to get the controllers?
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1290 on: March 24, 2023, 01:39:32 pm
LIFETIME limit of 4 controllers each.
S must REALLY want to play goldeneye.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1291 on: March 24, 2023, 01:39:47 pm
Jm55 on March 24, 2023, 01:14:13 pm
Can you not just pay the £3.49 for a Nintendo Switch online account and then use that to order the controller? Granted you may not get any use from it (depending on when your Switch is repaired/replaced) but a small amount to pay to get the controllers?
Annoyingly it looks like you need the console to verify the subscription. I found that out only after paying for a bloody membership and still not being able to order! Lucky I only went for the 3 month one.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1292 on: March 24, 2023, 01:42:25 pm
PaulF on March 24, 2023, 01:39:32 pm
LIFETIME limit of 4 controllers each.
S must REALLY want to play goldeneye.
Mario Kart 64. I want to remind my friends that I dominated them back in 1999 and the years have not made me kinder.

although I would quite like to take Oddjob for another spin
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1293 on: March 24, 2023, 02:00:34 pm
meady1981 on February  8, 2023, 05:54:39 pm
My left joypad is knackered. Can I literally just by a new one and stick it in and start using it? And any advice where to get one?
Hazell on February 18, 2023, 10:13:20 am
My left joy con is starting to get a bit temperamental that as well. Looks like a lot of people have similar issues which is a bit rubbish.

It's been an issue for years. Happened to the first Switch my lad got in 2017

Barneylfc∗ on July  5, 2017, 11:40:41 pm
Has anyone had any issues with the joy con jobbies on this? Gavemy lad his Switch today. We've been playing Snipperclips for a while there, and he put Zelda on. The left joycon is making his character move left when he's not using the stick. Turned it off and on again etc, but still doing it. tried getting into the calibration screen. The dot won't go over to the right where it should go, and when he lets go of the stick, it just pulls to the left again.

Barneylfc∗ on July  6, 2017, 12:55:23 am
I did notice that when looking online, but I don't think this is the same issue. That link suggests his controller is fine when its used in handheld mode. As do other links I read. The problem I'm having is in either wireless or handheld mode. I seen about moving the docking station away from the TV or router, again which I tried. Even tried just turning the docking station off altogether. Doesn't change a thing. I can move the analog stick up and down no problem, but not left and right. Was working fine when he played it in my mums for 20 minutes when I let him open it (birthday tomorrow) and when we were playing together earlier. Literally only started when he put Zelda on and hasn't gone away

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x2AWSGpBvK4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x2AWSGpBvK4</a>
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1294 on: March 24, 2023, 05:01:07 pm
The kindness of RAWK prevails!

PaulF has generously ordered the four controllers for me.

I've just realised I haven't donated to this forum yet, now seems a good time to do so...
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1295 on: March 24, 2023, 08:01:40 pm
RAWK is the best. 👏
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1296 on: March 24, 2023, 09:14:14 pm
Zlen on March 24, 2023, 08:01:40 pm
RAWK is the best. 👏

Here here ;D

Lovely stuff
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Reply #1297 on: Today at 11:31:31 am
Anyone tried out Have a nice Death yet? Released on the Switch this week and looks like a fun rogue light!
