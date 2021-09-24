« previous next »
Nintendo Switch (was NX)

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
September 24, 2021, 09:32:48 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on September 24, 2021, 06:22:57 pm
I think Goldeneye will be a bit of a struggle due to licensing.

Yep. Owned by Microsoft now.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
September 24, 2021, 09:46:12 pm
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
September 25, 2021, 06:32:29 pm
Analogue stick drift is seriously beginning to piss me off with this console. Both pairs i got for my eldest's Switch a few years back are fucked and now the same has happened to one of my other lad's and we only got it for him in May! I tried to fix one of the older ones using a DIY kit but it was really fiddly and ended up breaking one of the tiny ribbon cables. Very poor
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
September 27, 2021, 12:47:29 pm
ahhh ffs, why cant you just buy the damn n64 games on the store?! Hate sub model, especially if you fork out on the controller and then, eventually, they turn off the switch store.

to be honest, id prefer a N64 mini, perhaps one is in the works ...
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
September 28, 2021, 09:14:55 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on September 27, 2021, 12:47:29 pm
ahhh ffs, why cant you just buy the damn n64 games on the store?! Hate sub model, especially if you fork out on the controller and then, eventually, they turn off the switch store.

to be honest, id prefer a N64 mini, perhaps one is in the works ...

I think you pay an extra 10 pounds a year for your online membership if you want the N64 games from late October. There's around 15 games initially with 15 more to be added.

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Yesterday at 05:48:40 pm
Just seen Nintendo have got a sale on, had a brief look and some decent deals on, I know people were asking about Hades, it's on there for £15.74 :)
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Today at 06:37:48 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September 28, 2021, 09:14:55 pm
I think you pay an extra 10 pounds a year for your online membership if you want the N64 games from late October. There's around 15 games initially with 15 more to be added.

I think his point is that theyre only available online via a subscription which Nintendo will eventually pull and youve then spent money on something which you can no longer use, rather than a one off payment to download them to your console and theyre yours forever.

I do agree an N64 mini would be great, that and a Saturn mini are on my wish list anyway.
