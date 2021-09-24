I think Goldeneye will be a bit of a struggle due to licensing.
Yep. Owned by Microsoft now.
ahhh ffs, why cant you just buy the damn n64 games on the store?! Hate sub model, especially if you fork out on the controller and then, eventually, they turn off the switch store. to be honest, id prefer a N64 mini, perhaps one is in the works ...
I think you pay an extra 10 pounds a year for your online membership if you want the N64 games from late October. There's around 15 games initially with 15 more to be added.
