Author Topic: Nintendo Switch (was NX)  (Read 67491 times)

Offline Zlen

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1160 on: July 6, 2021, 08:14:56 pm »
Rumoured Switch Pro is actually just the very same Switch with bigger and better screen.
https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/detail/2021/nintendo-announces-nintendo-switch-oled-model-with-a-vibrant-7-inch-oled-screen-launching-oct-8/

What is disappointing about this upgrade, and the reason I wouldn't touch it with a bargepole, is not the absence of chip or RAM improvements. I didn't expect that from Nintendo, they exist in a world of their own. It's the fact that obvious and glaring hardware omissions that could have been fixed cheaply - weren't even touched. Again no bluetooth support, no analog triggers and zero improvement to drift-happy joycons. In essence, they don't give a fiddlers fuck.
Offline sminp

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1161 on: July 6, 2021, 11:25:18 pm »
Quite happy personally Im terrible for upgrading things for the slightest improvement, I upgraded my original switch for the improved battery version last year for example. I couldnt give a flying fuck about a slightly larger OLED screen though. The lack of improvement here will save me a few quid.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1162 on: July 7, 2021, 01:22:50 pm »
Ive got a Lite but have been thinking of getting a proper Switch as my kids are now at an age where I think wed all get a lot out of it, especially the family fun games. I think theyd also enjoy Mario and Animal Crossing. I wont need to buy many bits for it initially.

I caved this morning and have pre-ordered the new white one. Partly because new consoles seem to go out of availability quickly at the moment! I might offset the price by selling my lite once Ive transferred over properly.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1163 on: July 7, 2021, 02:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on July  7, 2021, 01:22:50 pm
Ive got a Lite but have been thinking of getting a proper Switch as my kids are now at an age where I think wed all get a lot out of it, especially the family fun games. I think theyd also enjoy Mario and Animal Crossing. I wont need to buy many bits for it initially.

I caved this morning and have pre-ordered the new white one. Partly because new consoles seem to go out of availability quickly at the moment! I might offset the price by selling my lite once Ive transferred over properly.

I wouldn't get them Animal Crossing unless they can read and understand what they need to do. I got it for my 4 year old and have basically spent the whole time playing it myself  ;D

She gets the basics of the fishing, catching insects, buying things in the shop. But not bringing stuff to the museum, selling excess things, collecting different things required for the building and progression in the game.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1164 on: July 7, 2021, 07:37:30 pm »
Ha! Thats a fair point re AC. Ive actually got it already and have put a lot of hours into it myself. I think my 7 year old could probably manage it now although that would mean dragging him off Minecraft!
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1165 on: July 9, 2021, 02:57:01 pm »
Put around 20 hours into Mario Golf now - it's addictive! Anyone else playing? Thinking we could set up a RAWK competition if so. I think I'm getting the hang of how to curve shots and factoring in wind and slopes a bit more. I struggle when you have to get elevation sometimes.
Offline Hazell

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1166 on: July 9, 2021, 07:59:42 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on July  4, 2021, 06:01:43 pm
This took forever, but I finally made it up to Styx on my 28th run. Took me eight attempts to beat Theseus and the Minotaur, I finally succeeded with the bow with some lightning on the special, splash dash, Zeus on my call and four death defiances.

Yeeeeesh. I had so little hearts left (and no death defiances) that I couldn't even clear the first tunnel.

Am I correct in assuming that the object you're looking for can never spawn at the end of your first tunnel?

The adamant rail is my favourite weapon to use but for some reason I never get dark thirst on it (bar the first time I unlocked it).

I don't think so, I'm sure it's spawned for me in the first tunnel.

Personally don't like the Rail, seems a bit anachronistic, but I've cleared it with that. Struggle most with the Twin Fists, don't like using them but am going to try clearing it as my weapon. I reckon a Poseidon boon would be helpful when using those.
Offline emergency exit

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1167 on: July 10, 2021, 06:43:16 am »
Mine usually spawns in the second or third tunnel, never in the first so far.

I finally managed my first escape last night, it took me bloody 38 runs  :o  :wave

I was at the point where I would reach the final boss on every run but I could only ever get him half done.

Finally lucked out with a run where I accumulated loads of hearts (nearly 300) and went in with all death defiances in tact (still lost two during the battle, mind). Had the Eris bow and built around my casts, then just kept dashing around. Huge sigh of relief at the end.

Now off to stock up on titan blood  :D
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1168 on: July 13, 2021, 09:25:29 am »
Is there no technical upgrade on the new OLED Switch coming out then? Just a better screen in handheld?
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1169 on: July 13, 2021, 10:49:46 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 13, 2021, 09:25:29 am
Is there no technical upgrade on the new OLED Switch coming out then? Just a better screen in handheld?

Pretty much. A few tweaks to the design, such as the stand being improved but the screen is the major change. No change to the internals from the current revised model at all.

If you're like me and don't have one it might make sense but for anyone with the current versions it seems pointless to upgrade. I'm considering cancelling my pre-order to be honest as I was buying this mostly for the TV input, I have a Lite already, to use with family and in highlight I could get the same TV experience from the current - now cheaper models.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1170 on: July 14, 2021, 03:02:51 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 13, 2021, 09:25:29 am
Is there no technical upgrade on the new OLED Switch coming out then? Just a better screen in handheld?

I am really glad I didn't wait to purchase my Switch, because of said upgrade, like the 1,000 contributors to Hotukdeals were dealing me to under every deal that was posted for the console.

Offline Zlen

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1171 on: July 14, 2021, 03:38:53 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 13, 2021, 09:25:29 am
Is there no technical upgrade on the new OLED Switch coming out then? Just a better screen in handheld?

Yep. It's the ultimate case of Nintendo not giving a single fuck about expectations and just doing whatever they want.
One has to almost admire them for sheer stubborness.
Offline Classycara

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1172 on: July 18, 2021, 06:06:32 pm »
Question for the RAWKites with Switches (and cheers in advance!)

I was looking to buy Breath of the Wild as a birthday present and am seeing it for around £50. Seems a bit mad to me since the game is almost four years old.

I know Nintendo doesn't tend to do sales./reduce prices much, but this surprised me. Am I just looking in the wrong places? Or is it generally around that price?
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1173 on: July 18, 2021, 06:09:25 pm »
Nope, youll struggle to ever see a Nintendo first party title drop by too much. Still think Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is top dollar too.

Best bet is probably second hand, but even then youre paying stupid money for a four year old title.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1174 on: July 18, 2021, 06:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July 18, 2021, 06:06:32 pm
Question for the RAWKites with Switches (and cheers in advance!)

I was looking to buy Breath of the Wild as a birthday present and am seeing it for around £50. Seems a bit mad to me since the game is almost four years old.

I know Nintendo doesn't tend to do sales./reduce prices much, but this surprised me. Am I just looking in the wrong places? Or is it generally around that price?

Ive just checked CDKeys which is usually cheaper and its £51 for the code  :-[

It seems to be that price everywhere Ive looked. Funnily enough Im actually in the middle of installing it on my Switch after buying it when it first came out and not doing much on it! Cant wait to get stuck in!  ;D
Offline Classycara

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1175 on: July 18, 2021, 06:13:54 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July 18, 2021, 06:09:25 pm
Nope, you’ll struggle to ever see a Nintendo first party title drop by too much. Still think Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is top dollar too.

Best bet is probably second hand, but even then you’re paying stupid money for a four year old title.
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 18, 2021, 06:10:19 pm
I’ve just checked CDKeys which is usually cheaper and it’s £51 for the code  :-[

It seems to be that price everywhere I’ve looked. Funnily enough I’m actually in the middle of installing it on my Switch after buying it when it first came out and not doing much on it! Can’t wait to get stuck in!  ;D
Appreciate the quick insight and price check guys, thanks a lot! :wave

Hope you enjoy the game mate!
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1176 on: July 18, 2021, 06:16:05 pm »
No probs mate and hope you pick it up ASAP.

Fucking insane the way Nintendo first party titles hardly ever drop in price.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1177 on: July 18, 2021, 06:17:59 pm »
Has Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze dropped yet? I just gave up waiting for that.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1178 on: July 18, 2021, 06:20:25 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July 18, 2021, 06:17:59 pm
Has Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze dropped yet? I just gave up waiting for that.

£48 for a code on CDKeys!  ;D
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1179 on: July 18, 2021, 06:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July 18, 2021, 06:06:32 pm
Question for the RAWKites with Switches (and cheers in advance!)

I was looking to buy Breath of the Wild as a birthday present and am seeing it for around £50. Seems a bit mad to me since the game is almost four years old.

I know Nintendo doesn't tend to do sales./reduce prices much, but this surprised me. Am I just looking in the wrong places? Or is it generally around that price?

It was in a 33% off digital sale for about £34 a few weeks ago and still kicking myself for not picking it up then. Cheapest I've ever seen it.
Offline Jm55

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 10:51:19 am »
Quote from: Classycara on July 18, 2021, 06:06:32 pm
Question for the RAWKites with Switches (and cheers in advance!)

I was looking to buy Breath of the Wild as a birthday present and am seeing it for around £50. Seems a bit mad to me since the game is almost four years old.

I know Nintendo doesn't tend to do sales./reduce prices much, but this surprised me. Am I just looking in the wrong places? Or is it generally around that price?

For what its worth its absolutely worth every penny.
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 10:55:58 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:51:19 am
For what its worth its absolutely worth every penny.

Yeah true!
Offline Redcap

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 05:51:09 am »
Anyone else playing Skyward Sword for the first time?

I'm kinda amazed at how much worse it looks compared to Breath of the Wild, even remastered, but I'm actually really enjoying the motion controls aspect of it. I'm finding the kinetic nature of the game to be a real joy to play.
