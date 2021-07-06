« previous next »
Rumoured Switch Pro is actually just the very same Switch with bigger and better screen.
https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/detail/2021/nintendo-announces-nintendo-switch-oled-model-with-a-vibrant-7-inch-oled-screen-launching-oct-8/

What is disappointing about this upgrade, and the reason I wouldn't touch it with a bargepole, is not the absence of chip or RAM improvements. I didn't expect that from Nintendo, they exist in a world of their own. It's the fact that obvious and glaring hardware omissions that could have been fixed cheaply - weren't even touched. Again no bluetooth support, no analog triggers and zero improvement to drift-happy joycons. In essence, they don't give a fiddlers fuck.
Quite happy personally Im terrible for upgrading things for the slightest improvement, I upgraded my original switch for the improved battery version last year for example. I couldnt give a flying fuck about a slightly larger OLED screen though. The lack of improvement here will save me a few quid.
Ive got a Lite but have been thinking of getting a proper Switch as my kids are now at an age where I think wed all get a lot out of it, especially the family fun games. I think theyd also enjoy Mario and Animal Crossing. I wont need to buy many bits for it initially.

I caved this morning and have pre-ordered the new white one. Partly because new consoles seem to go out of availability quickly at the moment! I might offset the price by selling my lite once Ive transferred over properly.
Ive got a Lite but have been thinking of getting a proper Switch as my kids are now at an age where I think wed all get a lot out of it, especially the family fun games. I think theyd also enjoy Mario and Animal Crossing. I wont need to buy many bits for it initially.

I caved this morning and have pre-ordered the new white one. Partly because new consoles seem to go out of availability quickly at the moment! I might offset the price by selling my lite once Ive transferred over properly.

I wouldn't get them Animal Crossing unless they can read and understand what they need to do. I got it for my 4 year old and have basically spent the whole time playing it myself  ;D

She gets the basics of the fishing, catching insects, buying things in the shop. But not bringing stuff to the museum, selling excess things, collecting different things required for the building and progression in the game.
Ha! Thats a fair point re AC. Ive actually got it already and have put a lot of hours into it myself. I think my 7 year old could probably manage it now although that would mean dragging him off Minecraft!
Put around 20 hours into Mario Golf now - it's addictive! Anyone else playing? Thinking we could set up a RAWK competition if so. I think I'm getting the hang of how to curve shots and factoring in wind and slopes a bit more. I struggle when you have to get elevation sometimes.
This took forever, but I finally made it up to Styx on my 28th run. Took me eight attempts to beat Theseus and the Minotaur, I finally succeeded with the bow with some lightning on the special, splash dash, Zeus on my call and four death defiances.

Yeeeeesh. I had so little hearts left (and no death defiances) that I couldn't even clear the first tunnel.

Am I correct in assuming that the object you're looking for can never spawn at the end of your first tunnel?

The adamant rail is my favourite weapon to use but for some reason I never get dark thirst on it (bar the first time I unlocked it).

I don't think so, I'm sure it's spawned for me in the first tunnel.

Personally don't like the Rail, seems a bit anachronistic, but I've cleared it with that. Struggle most with the Twin Fists, don't like using them but am going to try clearing it as my weapon. I reckon a Poseidon boon would be helpful when using those.
