Author Topic: Nintendo Switch (was NX)  (Read 62650 times)

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1080 on: May 1, 2021, 01:03:46 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on May  1, 2021, 11:39:03 am
Anyone played the new Monter Hunter yet? I never tried any of the old ones but from skimming over a few headlines I get the impression that this something Switch players have been greatly anticipating?

I played a bit of the 3DS one and enjoyed it years ago. I played the demo of this new one and it seemed pretty decent. Don't have the time to get into a game like it but impressions were good. My lad had a go and he loved it. Probably above his age group though.

Eurogamer said it was possibly the best game on Switch after BOTW, and I trust their reviews.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1081 on: May 1, 2021, 03:47:14 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on May  1, 2021, 11:53:16 am
God, that first playthrough of BOTW is something else. Best game I've ever played. I was out of a job at the time so I went through it much too fast. I completed all 120 shrines, beat Ganon, and then completed both sets of DLCs within one month. I might start over and do it all again in master mode, that's how much I love this game.

UntouchableLuis: I can highly recommend doing the sidequest that involves getting your own house in Hateno village («Hylian Homeowner»). I loved having a base that I could return to, store some of my more precious weapons, and get a good night's rest between quests.

As for the divine beasts, I did the bird one up in the north west first as that gives you Revali's gale which is extremely OP. I activated all towers with it immediately after and from then onwards it was way easier to plan out my next moves (I don't like going into things blindly, which is also a perfectly acceptable way to play BOTW).

Also, once you have 13 hearts, go get the Master Sword. It's great because its a strong one-handed weapon (which means you can still use your shield) and because it doesn't break (instead, it "recharges"). You can also double the damage it does with one of the DLCs.

Once you've beaten a couple of the beasts, start challenging Lynels. It takes a bit of practice, but this is where you get the really powerful weapons from. Plus: This is the most rewarding part of the game.

If you need rupees, it's quite easy to farm them by collecting dragon horns. Let me know if you need some pointers there.

Honestly, just typing this out makes me want to revisit this beautiful game.

Cheers, not done the Hatano house thing yet so will do that on my next play.

I completed the Yiga Clan hideout quest the other day but admittedly used an online walk through for a lot of it as I was trying to fight them and it was impossible. Never knew you could throw the bananas! That's why I'm not the best gamer - there's certain things I just never would have guessed.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1082 on: May 2, 2021, 12:31:42 pm »
So you're on your way to completing Vah Naboris? Will that be your second divine beast? The champion's power you get from completing it is amazing for combat.

I would also recommend that you unlock all four fairies as that will let you upgrade your armor sets to the maximum (which you really should, at least the Champion's tunic and the soldier's armor). Upgraded armor makes a huge difference (especially as each level increases your defence almost exponentially.)

Also, whenever you see Beadle at any new stable you reach, buy up all his arrows.

Also: Follow A.xk_ on Youtube for the most insane BOTW combat videos (he's probably the best in the world at it). You'd think he's playing a different game entirely:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWauA5H4uxY
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 03:08:49 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on May  1, 2021, 11:53:16 am
You can also double the damage it does with one of the DLCs.

To be clear, this is literally the hardest challenge the game offers up (other than Master Mode), and something that definitely benefits from getting every heart container in the game ;D

Master sword is good though. It's a good default weapon to use when you just want to kill some moblins, but which you probably wouldn't use for the tougher fights.

