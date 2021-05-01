So you're on your way to completing Vah Naboris? Will that be your second divine beast? The champion's power you get from completing it is amazing for combat.I would also recommend that you unlock all four fairies as that will let you upgrade your armor sets to the maximum (which you really should, at least the Champion's tunic and the soldier's armor). Upgraded armor makes a huge difference (especially as each level increases your defence almost exponentially.)Also, whenever you see Beadle at any new stable you reach, buy up all his arrows.Also: Followon Youtube for the most insane BOTW combat videos (he's probably the best in the world at it). You'd think he's playing a different game entirely: