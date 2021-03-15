Errrr... any tips? I got myself a Switch for Christmas and have since played through Breath of the Wild (including both DLCs) and Animal Crossing (achieved a five star island, bred blue roses, put lots of hours into terraforming). Now I'm not sure what to play next that would be equally engaging. Is this a common complaint within the Nintendo community that the Switch lacks these sort of must-have/tentpole games? Or am I blind?
I play a lot of non-Switch exclusives it's the only console I have (I prefer to play games on the TV if possible because I have a fairly nice TV).
If you're in a similar position, the following are excellent and run well on Switch:
* Witcher 3
* Bioshock series
* XCOM2
* Hades
* Dead Cells
* Hollow Knight
I reckon I'd have played 50+ hours on each of the above. All just pure excellence.
If you're looking for more Switch exclusives, you may enjoy (aside from the ones that always get recommended):
* Fire Emblem: Three Houses
* Bayonetta 2
* Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury