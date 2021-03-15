« previous next »
Nintendo Switch (was NX)

Zlen

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 15, 2021, 09:04:09 pm
Damn, that Diablo 2 remaster looks juicy.
Nice its landing on Switch together with other consoles.
Slick_Beef

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 15, 2021, 10:24:40 pm
Quote from: Zlen on March 15, 2021, 09:04:09 pm
Damn, that Diablo 2 remaster looks juicy.
Nice its landing on Switch together with other consoles.

Yeah I can't wait to have a go of that. I played D2 a lot growing up but almost entirely doing solo or LAN games, as I didn't have a CD key when I was a teenager. I'm looking forward to having a go at it online, hopefully there is a decent period before it becomes full of bots and duped items!
RMG

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 19, 2021, 02:37:20 pm
Best screen protector for the switch?
emergency exit

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 23, 2021, 01:42:08 pm
Errrr... any tips? I got myself a Switch for Christmas and have since played through Breath of the Wild (including both DLCs) and Animal Crossing (achieved a five star island, bred blue roses, put lots of hours into terraforming). Now I'm not sure what to play next that would be equally engaging. Is this a common complaint within the Nintendo community that the Switch lacks these sort of must-have/tentpole games? Or am I blind?
naYoRHa2b

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 23, 2021, 02:02:21 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on March 23, 2021, 01:42:08 pm
Errrr... any tips? I got myself a Switch for Christmas and have since played through Breath of the Wild (including both DLCs) and Animal Crossing (achieved a five star island, bred blue roses, put lots of hours into terraforming). Now I'm not sure what to play next that would be equally engaging. Is this a common complaint within the Nintendo community that the Switch lacks these sort of must-have/tentpole games? Or am I blind?

You've got Mario Odyssey. Hades is supposed to be good.

To be honest i've had the switch for a few years and don't touch it much compared to other platforms. The ports are hugely inferior (and late) and I just don't rate the library, the games I want to play are few and far between. Just me though.
gerrardisgod

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 23, 2021, 02:04:15 pm
Depends what youre after really, anything first party from Nintendo is always worth a play through. Mario Odyssey being the obvious, plus Links Awakening and Luigis Mansion. Its probably not as dependant on first party games as all other Nintendo consoles (maybe not the Wii) though and youre more likely to find quality within the Indie games.

Oh yeah, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Rocket League are musts if youre into multiplayer.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 23, 2021, 05:53:25 pm
Celeste is a must buy (17 quid on the e-store)

I'm also really enjoying Mario Maker 2 - got it at a reduced price. The story mode alone is great and diverse but there's online levels people make so it never ends and there's also options to play online against others to try and beat certain courses (although seems a bit laggy)

Oh and you can obviously create your own Mario levels but this isn't really for me!
Redcap

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 24, 2021, 10:01:46 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on March 23, 2021, 01:42:08 pm
Errrr... any tips? I got myself a Switch for Christmas and have since played through Breath of the Wild (including both DLCs) and Animal Crossing (achieved a five star island, bred blue roses, put lots of hours into terraforming). Now I'm not sure what to play next that would be equally engaging. Is this a common complaint within the Nintendo community that the Switch lacks these sort of must-have/tentpole games? Or am I blind?

I play a lot of non-Switch exclusives it's the only console I have (I prefer to play games on the TV if possible because I have a fairly nice TV).

If you're in a similar position, the following are excellent and run well on Switch:

* Witcher 3
* Bioshock series
* XCOM2
* Hades
* Dead Cells
* Hollow Knight

I reckon I'd have played 50+ hours on each of the above. All just pure excellence.

If you're looking for more Switch exclusives, you may enjoy (aside from the ones that always get recommended):

* Fire Emblem: Three Houses
* Bayonetta 2
* Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury
Broad Spectrum

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 24, 2021, 11:18:51 pm
Been playing Hades last couple days, wow it's insanely difficult! Good fun though, although I'll be lucky to compete this inside 50 runs I've just got past the first boss on my 10th run.
Zlen

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 27, 2021, 01:34:54 pm
Hate to inform you, but completing the run is literally just the beginning of the game.
Hazell

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 29, 2021, 09:42:51 am
Quote from: Zlen on March 27, 2021, 01:34:54 pm
Hate to inform you, but completing the run is literally just the beginning of the game.

Don't say that, I've had countless runs and still can't get past Elysium   :-X
Zlen

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 29, 2021, 12:26:39 pm
Try reading/youtubing on synergies and boons, what to aim for to get most bang for your buck.
Some runs are just doomed, though seldom boring or useless in the end.
Also, obviously, build up the trinkets, well useful ones.
Hazell

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 29, 2021, 07:42:48 pm
Thanks, I probably need to read up/watch what to do but I've been trying to avoid it.

Yeah, a lot of the times I go on runs just to collect specific stuff and sometimes I think, ok, I'm gonna try and get as far as I can now (but I'm a bit rubbish at it so invariably fail).
Hazell

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
March 29, 2021, 08:01:42 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on March 24, 2021, 11:18:51 pm
Been playing Hades last couple days, wow it's insanely difficult! Good fun though, although I'll be lucky to compete this inside 50 runs I've just got past the first boss on my 10th run.

Keep at it :) Yeah it took me ages to get past Meg as well, now it's pretty simple. Plus I don't mind dying as I look forward to taking a break chatting to everyone :)
UntouchableLuis

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Yesterday at 06:39:42 pm
Started Zelda BOTW today. Enjoying it so far (not done a massive amount) but the weapon breaking is bloody annoying! Do you get to repair them at some point?
Zlen

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Yesterday at 06:58:10 pm
Nope.
Some special ones you can rebuld.
Master sword recharges.
Rest are gone when they break.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
Today at 06:32:39 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:58:10 pm
Nope.
Some special ones you can rebuld.
Master sword recharges.
Rest are gone when they break.

Ah right. You get about 6 swipes with a sword then it breaks! Most enemies so far seem to die fairly quickly though. I'm guessing as you get further in they become more difficult?
