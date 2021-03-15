Celeste is a must buy (17 quid on the e-store)



I'm also really enjoying Mario Maker 2 - got it at a reduced price. The story mode alone is great and diverse but there's online levels people make so it never ends and there's also options to play online against others to try and beat certain courses (although seems a bit laggy)



Oh and you can obviously create your own Mario levels but this isn't really for me!