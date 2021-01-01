Southgate has so much talent to choose from, but hes just not that good a coach. Any average coach could pick Englands best players, organise them to be defensive and get the results he has so far. But these recent games where hes been chopping and changing starting XIs (understandably), show hes been relying on the players getting him results.
He could have rotated for each game while keeping the same shapes and style of play if he was a decent coach. But hes chopped and changed formations/shapes like hes playing FIFA.
What was the point of these games? What did he learn? Why didnt he use the games to get all the squad familiar with the kind of tactics, shape, etc, he intend to use in the World Cup. Even if its a defensive 5-3-2. Be consistent.