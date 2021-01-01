Southgate has so much talent to choose from, but hes just not that good a coach. Any average coach could pick Englands best players, organise them to be defensive and get the results he has so far. But these recent games where hes been chopping and changing starting XIs (understandably), show hes been relying on the players getting him results.



He could have rotated for each game while keeping the same shapes and style of play if he was a decent coach. But hes chopped and changed formations/shapes like hes playing FIFA.



What was the point of these games? What did he learn? Why didnt he use the games to get all the squad familiar with the kind of tactics, shape, etc, he intend to use in the World Cup. Even if its a defensive 5-3-2. Be consistent.