Author Topic: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,436
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
Reply #1560 on: Today at 05:16:21 am
Southgate has so much talent to choose from, but hes just not that good a coach. Any average coach could pick Englands best players, organise them to be defensive and get the results he has so far. But these recent games where hes been chopping and changing starting XIs (understandably), show hes been relying on the players getting him results.

He could have rotated for each game while keeping the same shapes and style of play if he was a decent coach. But hes chopped and changed formations/shapes like hes playing FIFA.

What was the point of these games? What did he learn? Why didnt he use the games to get all the squad familiar with the kind of tactics, shape, etc, he intend to use in the World Cup.  Even if its a defensive 5-3-2. Be consistent. 
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
Reply #1561 on: Today at 08:19:54 am
The positive PR Southgate has behind him is something else. He's done absolutely nothing different to what other English managers have done, he's just benefitted from some extremely favourable draws, with the added bonus of Euro 2020 basically becoming a home tournament. And listening to all the dumb as fuck ex-players coming out to support him is hilarious. Put Eriksson or Capello in charge in 2018 and they are at the very least matching the semi-final appearance, and they'd have probably beaten Croatia too.

And if you actually listen to the guy himself, he just talks absolute wham. He's got people fooled because he can speak coherently, but when you look past that and actually listen to what he's saying it's just absolute drivel. He's basically an English Solskjaer.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:25:05 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,667
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
Reply #1562 on: Today at 08:28:03 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:19:54 am
The positive PR Southgate has behind him is something else. He's done absolutely nothing different to what other English managers have done, he's just benefitted from some extremely favourable draws, with the added bonus of Euro 2020 basically becoming a home tournament. And listening to all the dumb as fuck ex-players coming out to support him is hilarious. Put Eriksson or Capello in charge in 2018 and they are at the very least matching the semi-final appearance, and they'd have probably beaten Croatia too.

And if you actually listen to the guy himself, he just talks absolute wham. He's got people fooled because he can speak coherently, but when you look past that and actually listen to what he's saying it's just absolute drivel. He's basically an English Solskjaer.

Lost to any decent team he came up against at the World Cup and the Euros. Italy, Croatia and Belgium twice. Did beat a really bad Germany side under a manager who was long past it, with advantage of Wembley in what was a terrible game of football.

The Euros was an open goal with home advantage, easy draws and everyone else having to travel all over Europe.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:29:39 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,461
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
Reply #1563 on: Today at 08:41:26 am
Leaving his footballing/management skill, knowledge, achievements aside, he's a good man is Southgate.

Been front and centre on many social issues and clearly a good man who's tried to instill a sense of decency/integrity. Will be a shame to see the usual "knock em down" flip from the British media and all the shite that will come his way probably ending up with a superimposed donkey on his head or something else equally demeaning.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,775
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
Reply #1564 on: Today at 08:47:58 am
Get rid. He's shit.

Potch is out of a job. Either get Potch or get Potter (to work his magic ;)) with Potch taking over Brighton.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,667
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
Reply #1565 on: Today at 08:51:25 am
You wonder what a decent manager could do with the talent England have. So many good options in the 18-24 range alone. They should be competitive in the next few tournaments at least.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
Reply #1566 on: Today at 09:15:05 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:47:58 am
Get rid. He's shit.

Potch is out of a job. Either get Potch or get Potter (to work his magic ;)) with Potch taking over Brighton.

Think Brian Potter could do better with this group than Southgate. The ultimate corporate lapdog to the FA but a dreadfully limited football manager.
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
Reply #1567 on: Today at 09:20:00 am
Southgate youre the one, you still turn me on!

Manager that has never won anything and captain that has never won anything.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,747
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
Reply #1568 on: Today at 09:22:08 am
Quote from: wige on Today at 08:41:26 am
Leaving his footballing/management skill, knowledge, achievements aside, he's a good man is Southgate.

Been front and centre on many social issues and clearly a good man who's tried to instill a sense of decency/integrity. Will be a shame to see the usual "knock em down" flip from the British media and all the shite that will come his way probably ending up with a superimposed donkey on his head or something else equally demeaning.

Is he....? I mean he's been pretty un-outspoken on the World Cups location, and one might guess it has something to do with being photographed at practically every single Newcastle game sat next to Staveley and the Sheikh.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
Reply #1569 on: Today at 09:31:07 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:20:00 am
Southgate youre the one, you still turn me on!

Manager that has never won anything and captain that has never won anything.

He can't even win a penalty. Absolute state of that dive last night too.
The media having a meltdown is hilarious too and so so predictable. Wonder if they still think that Southgate should be the next Man Utd manager
Logged
