Nobody is "born" a midfielder, or "born" a goalkeeper, or "born" a #6, or a #11, etc. What they are born with, though, is a certain set of genetic traits (height, weight, musculature, skeletal frame, predisposition to fat gain or loss, etc) that will dictate their athletic capabilities, and they will grow up in environments that will shape their psychology (risk vs reward, open-mindedness, multi-tasking, responsibility, adaptability, receptivity to information, temperament, etc). All of these factors go to shape the player they become. Add them up and you get a set of skills and athletic abilities, that fill the roles that need to be filled on the pitch (goalkeeper/defence/midfield/attack, central or wide player, box-to-box or zonal play, 180 degree vision vs 360 degree vision, short vs long passing, dribbling vs passing, shooting vs assisting, destroying vs creating, endurance vs sprinting, aerial game vs ground game, etc).A formation is only an arrangement of players, and one 1-4-4-2 is different to another 1-4-4-2. Even the roles that are performed within each version of a 1-4-4-2 will be different from team to team. Some will play with two holding mids, some with one. Some will play with wingers, some with inside forwards. Some strikers will be double strikers, some will be split. Some defences will be flat four, others will be sweep-and-mark. Each system and formation requires different skill sets for the different roles.But we do have a generally agreed set of skills and athletic requirements for generic roles on the field, usually numbered, as they are in every federation in the game. This is the language of tactics, together with the principles of play.#1 - GK. Physically - tall, agile, strong, quick, flexible. Doesn't require too much stamina though. Technical - good hands, good feet, range of distribution, reads the game well, proactive, communicates, organizes.#2, 3 - FB. Physically - quick, good stamina, powerful, can be tall or small, but must be strong. Technical - good long ball distribution, good throw-ins, good at dribbling, passing and crossing, should be good at headers, must be great at marking at the back post#4, 5 - CB. Physically - tall or at least above average height, strong, should be quick, agile and great upper body power. Technical - marking, tackling, headers, clearances, passing short, preferably two-footed, but the #5 should be left-footed at least. Great reader of the game, good organizer, good at bringing the ball out of the back#6 - DM. Physically - strong, quick, good vertical leap, good 360 vision, agile, quick on the turn. Technical - good passing range, competent on both feet, decent to good long pass, disciplined, a coach on the field, tackling#8 - CM. Physically - supreme stamina, quickness, strength, 360 vision, good recovery speed. Technical - good at carrying the ball, dribbling, long shot, preferably two-footed, opportunist, must read the game well#10 - AM. Physically - quick, agile, strong, 360 vision, balanced, flexible, power. Technical - 360 vision, great long shot, great passing range, dribbling, creativity, reading the game, opportunist#7, 11 - WM. Physically - quick, agile, flexible, endurance, balanced and coordinated. Technical - 180 vision, good crosser, great 1v1 dribbler, late runs to back post, creative, long shots, tackling#9 - CF. Physically - tall #9s should be strong, powerful, can be quick, but should be able to hold up the ball and turn. Small #9s should be quick, agile, balanced and powerful. Technical - good heading, good shielding, great short passing range, power and finesse finishing, finishing from all angles, opportunist, creative, great anticipation, great pressing and containment, "instinct" for final ball placementSo when you know that, you can then see why pigeon-holing players in the same areas of the field is dumb. Players are malleable. You wouldn't want most strikers playing in the back, or most central defenders playing on the wing, but there's enough crossover that a #9 can play #7 or 11, and #2 and 3 can play #6 or 8, and enough that a #4 or 5 playing at #6 isn't too much of a push.