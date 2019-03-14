« previous next »
Offline bird_lfc

  Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1520 on: March 14, 2019, 05:19:19 pm »
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,055
  • JFT96
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1520 on: March 14, 2019, 05:19:19 pm »
Here was me thinking Southgate picked players on form but hes stayed loyal to many from the World Cup who shouldnt be in the squad.
Offline PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 28,362
  • Under 7s Coaching Manual Owner.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1521 on: March 14, 2019, 05:54:25 pm »
Quote from: BrandoLFC on March 14, 2019, 04:58:01 pm
That's a lot of writing to say nothing.  Most consistent performer at what?  Tackling?  Honestly if that's the bar then I could name another 10 english CM's down to League 2 that can do the same.  He doesn't pass well, doesn't dribble well, has almost no offensive stats to speak of.  How is that any different than Dier or Henderson? 

Yeah, that's not correct.

I meant "defensive mid".
Offline BrandoLFC

  • Should probably bugger off to Tetiaroa like his namesake did with no access to a telly or the Internet.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,213
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1522 on: March 14, 2019, 06:17:04 pm »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on March 14, 2019, 05:54:25 pm
I meant "defensive mid".

Yeah that's what I thought but I don't get your point in how it relates to Maddison as an attacking mid.  Defensive mid is pretty well covered by the squad choices already there so to have Rice switch countries and put him in the squad gains you what exactly?  Nothing other than maybe he'll be better than Delph, Dier and Henderson in 2-4 years from now?  As he certainly isn't now and it's laughable to argue otherwise. 

Attacking mid or something other than defensive first midfielders is something that the England squad needs badly and how the ridiculous calls for Wilshire to go to the World Cup had at least some credence in reality.  Dele, Lingard and Sancho are attackers that can play as midfielders but that doesn't make them midfielders.  Maddison is a midfielder, would add something the squad doesn't have and is playing at a very high level.  Certainly better than Ward-Prowse who seems like a dead ball specialist and otherwise limited.   If Maddison is not being called up so he can play in the U21's then that's retarded.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,322
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1523 on: March 14, 2019, 06:21:41 pm »
Quote from: BrandoLFC on March 14, 2019, 04:58:01 pm
That's a lot of writing to say nothing.  Most consistent performer at what?  Tackling?  Honestly if that's the bar then I could name another 10 english CM's down to League 2 that can do the same.  He doesn't pass well, doesn't dribble well, has almost no offensive stats to speak of.  How is that any different than Dier or Henderson? 

What? You could find 10 other midfielders in lower leagues who are as good as Declan Rice?

His passing is absolutely fine - to say he doesn't pass well is just wrong and suggests you do not watch the guy at all. He has a pass success rate of 85% this season in the PL?

Dribbling? Why does he need to be a good dribbler in his position? He is fine carrying the ball from defence. He is disposed on average of 0.6 times per game. For context, Henderson is around 0.2, Fernandinho 0.5 Xhaka and Torreira 0.7, Jorginho 0.9, Matic 1.4.

Why does he need to have offensive stats for a midfielder deemed to be defensive? He has scored 2 goals so far, in his first full season in the PL as first team player.

Watch the guy. He is impressive.
Offline PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 28,362
  • Under 7s Coaching Manual Owner.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1524 on: March 14, 2019, 06:29:28 pm »
Quote from: BrandoLFC on March 14, 2019, 06:17:04 pm
Yeah that's what I thought but I don't get your point in how it relates to Maddison as an attacking mid.  Defensive mid is pretty well covered by the squad choices already there so to have Rice switch countries and put him in the squad gains you what exactly?  Nothing other than maybe he'll be better than Delph, Dier and Henderson in 2-4 years from now?  As he certainly isn't now and it's laughable to argue otherwise. 

Attacking mid or something other than defensive first midfielders is something that the England squad needs badly and how the ridiculous calls for Wilshire to go to the World Cup had at least some credence in reality.  Dele, Lingard and Sancho are attackers that can play as midfielders but that doesn't make them midfielders.  Maddison is a midfielder, would add something the squad doesn't have and is playing at a very high level.  Certainly better than Ward-Prowse who seems like a dead ball specialist and otherwise limited.   If Maddison is not being called up so he can play in the U21's then that's retarded.

Your initial post read like you were saying that Maddison should be in ahead of Rice (and I mentioned that they played two different roles). I get what you're saying now.

However, to answer your question, Rice adds depth and that's about it. I agree it wasn't really a needed addition for England in that area of the field.

Quote
Dele, Lingard and Sancho are attackers that can play as midfielders but that doesn't make them midfielders

What make a midfielder, then?
Offline Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,393
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1525 on: March 14, 2019, 07:13:57 pm »
Rice is a competent player, decent, and you'd hope will get even better as he gets older. He isn't better than James Ward-Prowse though, I'm absolutely baffled by him not being included.
Offline PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 28,362
  • Under 7s Coaching Manual Owner.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1526 on: March 14, 2019, 07:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on March 14, 2019, 07:13:57 pm
Rice is a competent player, decent, and you'd hope will get even better as he gets older. He isn't better than James Ward-Prowse though, I'm absolutely baffled by him not being included.

Different roles, surely? Looks like Rice is in as cover for Dier and Henderson?
Offline BrandoLFC

  • Should probably bugger off to Tetiaroa like his namesake did with no access to a telly or the Internet.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,213
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1527 on: March 14, 2019, 07:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on March 14, 2019, 06:21:41 pm
What? You could find 10 other midfielders in lower leagues who are as good as Declan Rice?

His passing is absolutely fine - to say he doesn't pass well is just wrong and suggests you do not watch the guy at all. He has a pass success rate of 85% this season in the PL?

Dribbling? Why does he need to be a good dribbler in his position? He is fine carrying the ball from defence. He is disposed on average of 0.6 times per game. For context, Henderson is around 0.2, Fernandinho 0.5 Xhaka and Torreira 0.7, Jorginho 0.9, Matic 1.4.

Why does he need to have offensive stats for a midfielder deemed to be defensive? He has scored 2 goals so far, in his first full season in the PL as first team player.

Watch the guy. He is impressive.

His passing is "fine" but worse than both Henderson and Dier.  He attempts a minimum of forward passes, just keeps it simple.  Is that what you need at the highest level?  Safe and simple?  So again he tackles well is all you really have and yes I could find 10 CM's that are English that can tackle as good as Declan Rice.

I've watched him play at least 6 if not 7 times this season now.  He's impressive in that he's 19 and getting major minutes in a team that is decent.  Would Pellegrini even play him if he had other midfield options?  I would question that.  He's not impressive in that he's doing anything amazing, certainly not where you would want him starting in the Euros or WC or even taking a squad spot away from someone that could actually contribute regardless.

Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on March 14, 2019, 06:29:28 pm
What make a midfielder, then?

Pretty sure that's in the eye of the beholder is it not?  And I'm also pretty sure we've already gone back and forth on this same subject without agreeing.  I personally wouldn't qualify any of those 3 as midfielders though I suppose you could make a coherent argument for Dele in that when played as an 8 this year by Poch his work rate and defensive stats do pop out.
Offline PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 28,362
  • Under 7s Coaching Manual Owner.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1528 on: March 14, 2019, 08:03:00 pm »
Quote from: BrandoLFC on March 14, 2019, 07:51:44 pm


Pretty sure that's in the eye of the beholder is it not? 

No, it's not.

Quote
And I'm also pretty sure we've already gone back and forth on this same subject without agreeing.  I personally wouldn't qualify any of those 3 as midfielders though I suppose you could make a coherent argument for Dele in that when played as an 8 this year by Poch his work rate and defensive stats do pop out.

Players aren't positions. They are skillsets and athletes.
Offline BrandoLFC

  • Should probably bugger off to Tetiaroa like his namesake did with no access to a telly or the Internet.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,213
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1529 on: March 14, 2019, 08:12:51 pm »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on March 14, 2019, 08:03:00 pm
No, it's not.

Players aren't positions. They are skillsets and athletes.

And all skill sets are the same for every manager?  Seriously? 

Players aren't positions yet they spend the majority of their career at the same position and it's how everybody identifies them.  I mean sure, whatever floats your boat.
Offline PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 28,362
  • Under 7s Coaching Manual Owner.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1530 on: March 14, 2019, 08:14:30 pm »
Quote from: BrandoLFC on March 14, 2019, 08:12:51 pm
And all skill sets are the same for every manager?  Seriously? 

Players aren't positions yet they spend the majority of their career at the same position and it's how everybody identifies them.  I mean sure, whatever floats your boat.

You don't understand the game, my friend. You like to argue, I'll give you that, and you're quite vociferous at it, but a defunct "E" license and  reading a few blogs does not give you knowledge of the game. And that's just the truth of your situation.
Offline BrandoLFC

  • Should probably bugger off to Tetiaroa like his namesake did with no access to a telly or the Internet.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,213
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1531 on: March 14, 2019, 08:22:59 pm »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on March 14, 2019, 08:14:30 pm
You don't understand the game, my friend. You like to argue, I'll give you that, and you're quite vociferous at it, but a defunct "E" license and  reading a few blogs does not give you knowledge of the game. And that's just the truth of your situation.

And that means what exactly?  That I can't have my own opinion?  That I really care what the fuck you say?

You really are a parody of yourself at times and I'm amazed you don't see it but whatever floats your boat.  We could probably have an interesting conversation about Dele, Sancho or Lingard.  But instead you have to have your big manager hat on with your big manager cock swinging around at all times having petty fucking arguments with people about things that are just stupid. 

Good for you bro, good for you.
Offline PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 28,362
  • Under 7s Coaching Manual Owner.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1532 on: March 14, 2019, 08:48:38 pm »
Quote from: BrandoLFC on March 14, 2019, 08:22:59 pm
And that means what exactly?  That I can't have my own opinion?  That I really care what the fuck you say?

You really are a parody of yourself at times and I'm amazed you don't see it but whatever floats your boat.  We could probably have an interesting conversation about Dele, Sancho or Lingard.  But instead you have to have your big manager hat on with your big manager cock swinging around at all times having petty fucking arguments with people about things that are just stupid. 

Good for you bro, good for you.

Thanks. But you had the chance to learn, and you didn't want to take it. I don't really care what you think of me, but if you'd been the least bit open-minded you'd have been in a much better place. You've had more than just me trying to point out that pigeon-holing players according to what you think a "position" is, is the wrong way to look at the game. If it angers you to have your inadequacy pointed out to you, then maybe do something about it and open your mind to what players actually are. Nobody is "born" a midfielder, or "born" a goalkeeper, or "born" a #6, or a #11, etc. What they are born with, though, is a certain set of genetic traits (height, weight, musculature, skeletal frame, predisposition to fat gain or loss, etc) that will dictate their athletic capabilities, and they will grow up in environments that will shape their psychology (risk vs reward, open-mindedness, multi-tasking, responsibility, adaptability, receptivity to information, temperament, etc). All of these factors go to shape the player they become. Add them up and you get a set of skills and athletic abilities, that fill the roles that need to be filled on the pitch (goalkeeper/defence/midfield/attack, central or wide player, box-to-box or zonal play, 180 degree vision vs 360 degree vision, short vs long passing, dribbling vs passing, shooting vs assisting, destroying vs creating, endurance vs sprinting, aerial game vs ground game, etc).

A formation is only an arrangement of players, and one 1-4-4-2 is different to another 1-4-4-2. Even the roles that are performed within each version of a 1-4-4-2 will be different from team to team. Some will play with two holding mids, some with one. Some will play with wingers, some with inside forwards. Some strikers will be double strikers, some will be split. Some defences will be flat four, others will be sweep-and-mark. Each system and formation requires different skill sets for the different roles.

But we do have a generally agreed set of skills and athletic requirements for generic roles on the field, usually numbered, as they are in every federation in the game. This is the language of tactics, together with the principles of play.

#1 - GK. Physically - tall, agile, strong, quick, flexible. Doesn't require too much stamina though. Technical - good hands, good feet, range of distribution, reads the game well, proactive, communicates, organizes.
#2, 3 - FB. Physically - quick, good stamina, powerful, can be tall or small, but must be strong. Technical - good long ball distribution, good throw-ins, good at dribbling, passing and crossing, should be good at headers, must be great at marking at the back post
#4, 5 - CB. Physically - tall or at least above average height, strong, should be quick, agile and great upper body power. Technical - marking, tackling, headers, clearances, passing short, preferably two-footed, but the #5 should be left-footed at least. Great reader of the game, good organizer, good at bringing the ball out of the back
#6 - DM. Physically - strong, quick, good vertical leap, good 360 vision, agile, quick on the turn. Technical - good passing range, competent on both feet, decent to good long pass, disciplined, a coach on the field, tackling
#8 - CM. Physically - supreme stamina, quickness, strength, 360 vision, good recovery speed. Technical - good at carrying the ball, dribbling, long shot, preferably two-footed, opportunist, must read the game well
#10 - AM. Physically - quick, agile, strong, 360 vision, balanced, flexible, power. Technical - 360 vision, great long shot, great passing range, dribbling, creativity, reading the game, opportunist
#7, 11 - WM. Physically - quick, agile, flexible, endurance, balanced and coordinated. Technical - 180 vision, good crosser, great 1v1 dribbler, late runs to back post, creative, long shots, tackling
#9 - CF. Physically - tall #9s should be strong, powerful, can be quick, but should be able to hold up the ball and turn. Small #9s should be quick, agile, balanced and powerful. Technical - good heading, good shielding, great short passing range, power and finesse finishing, finishing from all angles, opportunist, creative, great anticipation, great pressing and containment, "instinct" for final ball placement

So when you know that, you can then see why pigeon-holing players in the same areas of the field is dumb. Players are malleable. You wouldn't want most strikers playing in the back, or most central defenders playing on the wing, but there's enough crossover that a #9 can play #7 or 11, and #2 and 3 can play #6 or 8, and enough that a #4 or 5 playing at #6 isn't too much of a push.

I don't care if we never talk again. But if you stopped arguing with everyone, and started learning, you'd be better for it.

Adieu.
Offline BrandoLFC

  • Should probably bugger off to Tetiaroa like his namesake did with no access to a telly or the Internet.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,213
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1533 on: March 14, 2019, 08:54:26 pm »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on March 14, 2019, 08:48:38 pm
Thanks. But you had the chance to learn, and you didn't want to take it.

I didn't read anything after this as you must be the worst teacher ever if that's what you're now claiming.

Me - "I don't think 3 players are midfielders"

PoP - "What is a midfielder?"

Me - "That's in the eye of the beholder IMO"

PoP - "You're a fucking idiot"

Now maybe you were inferring I was questioning you without actually questioning you?  I don't know, I do the same at times.  Fair play.

But to then say you wanted to teach.  LOL.  Fuck you man.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 96,753
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1534 on: March 14, 2019, 09:12:23 pm »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on March 14, 2019, 08:48:38 pm
What they are born with, though, is a certain set of genetic traits

Offline BrandoLFC

  • Should probably bugger off to Tetiaroa like his namesake did with no access to a telly or the Internet.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,213
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1535 on: March 14, 2019, 09:13:18 pm »
Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,535
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1536 on: March 14, 2019, 09:19:37 pm »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on March 14, 2019, 08:48:38 pm
Snip
Ive learnt a bit there. Cheers for that.
Offline PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 28,362
  • Under 7s Coaching Manual Owner.
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1537 on: March 15, 2019, 01:31:12 am »
Quote from: BrandoLFC on March 14, 2019, 08:54:26 pm
I didn't read anything after this as you must be the worst teacher ever if that's what you're now claiming.

Me - "I don't think 3 players are midfielders"

PoP - "What is a midfielder?"

Me - "That's in the eye of the beholder IMO"

PoP - "You're a fucking idiot"

Now maybe you were inferring I was questioning you without actually questioning you?  I don't know, I do the same at times.  Fair play.

But to then say you wanted to teach.  LOL.  Fuck you man.

You getting personal says everything about you man.

And all because I asked you what you thought a midfielder was.

Enjoy your blogs.
Offline BrandoLFC

  • Should probably bugger off to Tetiaroa like his namesake did with no access to a telly or the Internet.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,213
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1538 on: March 15, 2019, 02:09:28 am »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on March 15, 2019, 01:31:12 am
You getting personal says everything about you man.

And all because I asked you what you thought a midfielder was.

Enjoy your blogs.

Yep, pull the wool over your eyes some more. 
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1539 on: March 18, 2019, 05:01:14 pm »
Hudson-Odoi called up.
Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,055
  • JFT96
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1540 on: March 18, 2019, 05:39:13 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March 18, 2019, 05:01:14 pm
Hudson-Odoi called up.

Doesnt play enough for his club but Im guessing its just to give him a taste of being round the squad.

James Maddison didnt make the squad did he?
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 59,521
  • YNWA
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1541 on: March 18, 2019, 05:59:41 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March 18, 2019, 05:01:14 pm
Hudson-Odoi called up.

Hes played how many minutes for Chelsea?

Just checked... 119 Premier League minutes.

Remember when being called up to the England squad was based on merit?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 64,692
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1542 on: March 18, 2019, 06:02:20 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 18, 2019, 05:59:41 pm
Hes played how many minutes for Chelsea?

Just checked... 119 Premier League minutes.

Remember when being called up to the England squad was based on merit?

He has more talent than most players in that squad. Id rather he get picked than shite like Lingaard.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 59,521
  • YNWA
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1543 on: March 18, 2019, 06:07:53 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 18, 2019, 06:02:20 pm
He has more talent than most players in that squad. Id rather he get picked than shite like Lingaard.

I kinda agree, but Id honestly rather players who are playing well currently get picked. Im not sure hes exactly shown that in his odd 10 minutes here and there.

Then again I dont watch England and couldnt give a shit about the results so I guess crack on  ;D
Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 46,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1544 on: March 18, 2019, 06:09:17 pm »
Sancho aside, Foden is probably most deserving of a callup from that absurdly talented crop that won the World Cup. Not disappointed with this though.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 64,692
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1545 on: March 18, 2019, 06:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 18, 2019, 06:09:17 pm
Sancho aside, Foden is probably most deserving of a callup from that absurdly talented crop that won the World Cup. Not disappointed with this though.

I agree but I hope Foden doesnt get called up so that more pressure is applied by the media onto that Catalonian Cardigan c*nt.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 59,521
  • YNWA
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1546 on: March 18, 2019, 06:14:24 pm »
Foden isnt getting minutes either. He shouldnt be anywhere near an England squad other than being invited along to train with them.
Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,047
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1547 on: March 20, 2019, 09:01:15 am »
Kane is saying if they win the nations league itll be better than last years World Cup run. The definition of putting tits on a boar and Harry humping it like a caveman.
Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 46,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1548 on: March 20, 2019, 09:17:45 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 20, 2019, 09:01:15 am
Kane is saying if they win the nations league itll be better than last years World Cup run. The definition of putting tits on a boar and Harry humping it like a caveman.

In this instance Id agree with him. Theyll have had to play good teams to win it and there are no trophies for finishing 4th in a World Cup.
Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,047
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1549 on: March 20, 2019, 09:27:52 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 20, 2019, 09:17:45 am
In this instance Id agree with him. Theyll have had to play good teams to win it and there are no trophies for finishing 4th in a World Cup.

Youre kidding right?? They are playing meaningless friendlies but uefa have now said theres a cup for who wins the most.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1550 on: March 20, 2019, 09:42:18 am »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on March 14, 2019, 08:03:00 pm
Players aren't positions. They are skillsets and athletes.

Right, ok.

Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on March 14, 2019, 04:01:43 pm
Rice is an attacking defensive mid, Maddison  is an attacking mid, though

Ermmm...

Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on March 14, 2019, 08:14:30 pm
You don't understand the game, my friend. You like to argue, I'll give you that, and you're quite vociferous at it, but a defunct "E" license and  reading a few blogs does not give you knowledge of the game. And that's just the truth of your situation.

Honestly, one of the most bell-ended posts I've seen on here.

Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on March 15, 2019, 01:31:12 am
You getting personal says everything about you man.

Indeed.
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,949
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1551 on: March 20, 2019, 09:59:48 am »
England does have a history of taking friendlies way more seriously than necessary, so maybe the nations league is a good fit.
Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,663
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1552 on: March 20, 2019, 10:12:14 am »
It has gone tits up here, I see.
Most of us don't care about Southgate, and England FC indeed.
I also see one dim wit calling Pep a Catalonian Cardigan (wearing) c*nt. That is borderline racist/xenophobic, short-minded and outrageous. Pep has done a lot for and in football. Other dim wits are outright swearing at people who are trying to elucidate on the finer points of football...
Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1553 on: March 20, 2019, 10:37:50 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 20, 2019, 09:27:52 am
Youre kidding right?? They are playing meaningless friendlies but uefa have now said theres a cup for who wins the most.
players care though. Van dijk seemed to care when scoring against germany to qualify for the last 4 as well.
Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,663
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1554 on: March 20, 2019, 10:44:07 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on March 20, 2019, 10:37:50 am
players care though. Van dijk seemed to care when scoring against germany to qualify for the last 4 as well.
Van Dijk scored in a Netherlands-Germany derby though. That is a very important derby for these guys.
Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,989
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1555 on: March 20, 2019, 11:00:54 am »
Quote from: Vinay on March 20, 2019, 10:44:07 am
Van Dijk scored in a Netherlands-Germany derby though. That is a very important derby for these guys.
I partly grew up in Germany and the GER-NER derby is intense. The Germans wont forget Rijkaard spitting on Völler for quite some time
Offline dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 721
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1556 on: March 20, 2019, 12:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on March 20, 2019, 10:12:14 am
It has gone tits up here, I see.
Most of us don't care about Southgate, and England FC indeed.
I also see one dim wit calling Pep a Catalonian Cardigan (wearing) c*nt. That is borderline racist/xenophobic, short-minded and outrageous. Pep has done a lot for and in football. Other dim wits are outright swearing at people who are trying to elucidate on the finer points of football...

I have done none of that! :wanker

 :wave ;D
Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,663
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1557 on: March 20, 2019, 01:58:43 pm »
Quote from: dimwit on March 20, 2019, 12:47:08 pm
I have done none of that! :wanker

 :wave ;D
:lmao
Well I never!
Offline vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,310
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1558 on: March 29, 2019, 03:04:44 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 20, 2019, 09:27:52 am
Youre kidding right?? They are playing meaningless friendlies but uefa have now said theres a cup for who wins the most.

This is literally the definition for all games.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
« Reply #1559 on: Today at 12:03:00 am »


Quote
#RidsdaleOut
@theGentryPNE
·
1h
You are not wanted by anyone but the @FA
 and wokes that dont understand football. #SouthgateOut #ENGHUN


What about the "wokes" that understand football ?
