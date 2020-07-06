« previous next »
Goal scorers / assists 20/21

Re: Goal scoring stats and more
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  6, 2020, 02:43:27 PM
All set up for a 98th minute Joe Gomez penalty against Newcastle.

Was there something about him being the only outfield player not to score? Assume minimum minutes/appearances would apply as Williams or Elliott or a lot of the ones that played against Villa, Shrewsbury and Everton haven't scored?

Yeah Gomez hasn't scored after 2,841 minutes in all comps this season. Next outfielder on the list is Elliott at 517. Minamino should be the most likely candidate to break his duck really...

As an aside, Liverpool have had 19 goalscorers in all comps, the second most in club history after 22 in 2015/16.
Re: Our goalscorers
Goals:

Salah - 23
Mane - 20
Firmino - 11
Ox - 7
Origi - 5
Wijnaldum - 5
Milner - 4
Van Dijk - 4
Henderson - 4
Keita -3
Trent - 3
Jones - 3
Robertson - 3
Matip - 2
Fabinho - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Lallana - 1
Hoever - 1
Lovren - 1






Assists:
Trent - 14
Salah - 12
Firmino - 11
Mane - 9
Robertson - 9
Henderson - 5
Milner - 4
Fabinho - 4
Keita - 3
Lallana - 2
Origi - 2
Van Dijk - 2
Ox - 1
Jones - 1
Williams - 1
Lovren-1
Chiravella - 1
Becker - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]:

Mane - 7
Salah - 5
Wijnaldum - 4
Firmino - 3
Ox - 3
Keita - 2
Van Dijk - 2
Trent - 2
Matip - 1
Jones - 1
Milner - 1
Fabinho -1
Origi -1
Robertson - 1



Goals scored from 80th minute onward:

Firmino - 4
Salah - 4
Mane - 3
Robertson - 1
Milner - 1
Lallana - 1
Origi - 1
Wijnaldum - 1
Jones - 1
Re: Our goalscorers
Goals:

Salah - 23
Mane - 21
Firmino - 11
Ox - 7
Origi - 5
Wijnaldum - 5
Milner - 4
Van Dijk - 4
Henderson - 4
Keita -3
Trent - 3
Jones - 3
Robertson - 3
Matip - 2
Fabinho - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Lallana - 1
Hoever - 1
Lovren - 1






Assists:
Trent - 14
Salah - 12
Firmino - 11
Robertson - 10
Mane - 9
Henderson - 5
Milner - 4
Fabinho - 4
Keita - 3
Lallana - 2
Origi - 2
Van Dijk - 2
Ox - 1
Jones - 1
Williams - 1
Lovren-1
Chiravella - 1
Becker - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]:

Mane - 8
Salah - 5
Wijnaldum - 4
Firmino - 3
Ox - 3
Keita - 2
Van Dijk - 2
Trent - 2
Matip - 1
Jones - 1
Milner - 1
Fabinho -1
Origi -1
Robertson - 1



Goals scored from 80th minute onward:

Firmino - 4
Salah - 4
Mane - 3
Robertson - 1
Milner - 1
Lallana - 1
Origi - 1
Wijnaldum - 1
Jones - 1
Re: Goal scoring stats and more
Re: Our goalscorers
Quote from: deFacto on July 23, 2020, 03:02:50 AM


Thanks mate - big time! What a night :)
Re: Our goalscorers
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 23, 2020, 03:04:06 AM
Thanks mate - big time! What a night :)

Big night turning into a big summer  ;D
Re: Goal scoring stats and more
Goals:

Salah - 23
Mane - 22
Firmino - 12
Ox - 8
Wijnaldum - 6
Origi - 6
Van Dijk - 5
Milner - 4
Henderson - 4
Keita - 4
Trent - 4
Jones - 3
Robertson - 3
Matip - 2
Fabinho - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Lallana - 1
Hoever - 1
Lovren - 1






Assists:
Trent - 15
Salah - 13
Robertson - 12
Firmino - 12
Mane - 9
Henderson - 5
Milner - 4
Fabinho - 4
Keita - 3
Lallana - 2
Origi - 2
Van Dijk - 2
Ox - 2
Jones - 1
Williams - 1
Lovren-1
Chiravella - 1
Becker - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]:

Mane - 8
Salah - 5
Wijnaldum - 4
Firmino - 3
Ox - 3
Keita - 3
Van Dijk - 2
Trent - 2
Matip - 1
Jones - 1
Milner - 1
Fabinho -1
Origi -1
Robertson - 1



Goals scored from 80th minute onward:

Firmino - 4
Salah - 4
Mane - 4
Robertson - 1
Milner - 1
Lallana - 1
Origi - 1
Wijnaldum - 1
Ox -1
Jones - 1



Aside from all the obvious, really good return from Ox given his injury and how lucky he is to be playing football at this level and the fact that he's been in and out of the side. Clearly his performances overall can be better but a good start on his way back
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Below is what we had last year for comparison sakes

ORIGI - 7 goals, greatest goals of all time [1 assist]

Salah - 27 goals [10 assists]
Mane - 26 goals [2 assist]
Firmino - 16 goals [7 assists]
Milner - 7 goals [6 assists]
Shaqiri - 6 goals [5 assists]
Van Dijk - 6 goals [4 assists]
Wijnaldum - 5 goals
Sturridge - 4 goals [2 assists]
Keita - 3 goals [1 assist]
Alexander-Arnold - 1 goal 15 assists]
Henderson - 1 goal [4 assists]
Fabinho - 1 goal [ 2 assists]
Lovren - 1 goal
Matip - 1 goal [1 assist]
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
- Salah with 4 less goals this year, but 3 more assists
- Mane with 4 less goals but 7 more assists
- Firmino with 4 less goals [ a pattern for our front 3 it seems :D ] but 5 more assists
- Trent with back to back seasons with 15 assists overall, but 3 more goals
- Robbo with 3 more goals, 1 assist less than last year [13] overall
- Van Dijk with one less goal than last year, and two less assists
- Hendo with 3 more goals, 1 more assist
- Keita with 1 more goal, and 2 more assists
- Fabinho with 3 more goals, 2 more assists
- Gini with 1 more goal, but two consecutive seasons without assists :D
- 5 more different goalscorers

Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Quote from: You think you'd learn by now on July 27, 2020, 12:37:40 AM
- Salah with 4 less goals this year, but 3 more assists
- Mane with 4 less goals but 7 more assists
- Firmino with 4 less goals [ a pattern for our front 3 it seems :D ] but 5 more assists
- Trent with back to back seasons with 15 assists overall, but 3 more goals
- Robbo with 3 more goals, 1 assist less than last year [13] overall
- Van Dijk with one less goal than last year, and two less assists
- Hendo with 3 more goals, 1 more assist
- Keita with 1 more goal, and 2 more assists
- Fabinho with 3 more goals, 2 more assists
- Gini with 1 more goal, but two consecutive seasons without assists :D
- 5 more different goalscorers



That Gini assists stat is surprising, I'd not even realised.
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Feels like Gini is unbelievably conservative with his passing (not a criticism necessarily, I suspect its a deliberate Decision from Klopp et al) but given that its not hugely surprising.
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
He put it on a plate for Salah yesterday but he fucked his touch up. You could see Gini having a laugh with him about it after the match.

Quote from: You think you'd learn by now on July 27, 2020, 12:37:40 AM
- Van Dijk with one less goal than last year, and two less assists

Awful.
Quote from: You think you'd learn by now on July 27, 2020, 12:37:40 AM
- Salah with 4 less goals this year, but 3 more assists
- Mane with 4 less goals but 7 more assists
- Firmino with 4 less goals [ a pattern for our front 3 it seems :D ] but 5 more assists
Our main front three have 12 less goals between them but 15 more assists.  Who are they assisting?!  My mind is blown  :o
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Quote from: thaddeus on July 27, 2020, 05:22:23 PM
Our main front three have 12 less goals between them but 15 more assists.  Who are they assisting?!  My mind is blown  :o

Since you asked, see the attached.
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on July 27, 2020, 07:35:51 PM
Since you asked, see the attached.

Top stuff, thank you
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
New start

Goals:

- Salah - 3
- Van Dijk - 1
- Minamino - 1




Assists:
- Robertson: 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]:
- Salah : 1





Goals scored from 80th minute onward:

- Salah: 1

Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on July 27, 2020, 07:35:51 PM
Since you asked, see the attached.

Great graphic mate.

Genuinely fascinated to see how Liverpool's midfield shapes up once Thiago is settled in. Fabinho & Ox aside they rest are pretty flexible in terms of the roles they can play.

One thing to keep an eye on this season is the distribution of assists across the squad.

Front 3 (Mo, Firmino & Mane): 19 + 8 + 7 = 34 (~43%)
Full-backs (Trent & Robertson): 13 + 12 = 25 (~32%)
Midfield (Hendo, Fabinho, Keita & Milner): 5 + 3 + 3 + 2 = 13 (~17%)
The rest (all max of 1 assist): 6 (~8%)

That's a huge skew towards the full-backs relative to midfield.

If, for example, giving more game time to Keita and Thiago at the expense of Milner and Wijnaldum means Liverpool play less through the full-backs and more through the centre of the pitch then we should expect to see these stats level out a bit.
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Quote from: Philby on September 17, 2020, 11:00:48 AM
Great graphic mate.


Cheers.

I wouldn't be convinced that Thiago will add loads of assists all of a sudden. When you look at his Bayern career, his assists by season (from his first season through to 2019/20) in the league have been 4, 0, 3, 5, 2, 6 and 0.

But of course it will all depend on how much our style changes for having him in the team, and what he offers in that set up.
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 29, 2020, 06:47:55 PM
New start

Goals:

- Salah - 3
- Mane - 2
- Van Dijk - 1
- Minamino - 1




Assists:
- Robertson: 1
- Firmino: 1

First goal in match[1-0 lead]:
- Salah : 1
- Mane: 1





Goals scored from 80th minute onward:

- Salah: 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Goals

Salah - 3
Minamino - 3
Jones - 2
Mane - 2
Van Dijk - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1


Assists

Robertson - 1
Firmino - 1
Minamino - 1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Salah - 1
Mane - 1
Shaqiri - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 1
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Surprised you managed to post so quickly after a game with so many goals, deFacto!
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
14 goals including community shield and still no one on more than one assist!

Nice to see the goals being spread around. Long May it continue
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Quote from: farawayred on September 24, 2020, 09:39:41 PM
Surprised you managed to post so quickly after a game with so many goals, deFacto!

I got ready during the last 10 minutes of the game  ;D
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Quote from: dudleyred on September 24, 2020, 09:41:29 PM
14 goals including community shield and still no one on more than one assist!

Nice to see the goals being spread around. Long May it continue

The lack of assists if you will comes down to us forcing the opposition into direct errors which have then lead to goals.
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
The unassisted goals, if anyone is interested:

Minamino vs. Arsenal
Salah pen vs. Leeds (Won by Salah)
Salah vs. Leeds
Salah pen vs. Leeds (Won by Fabinho)
Mané vs. Chelsea
Shaqiri FK vs. Lincoln
Minamino vs. Lincoln
Minamino vs. Lincoln
Grujic vs. Lincoln
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Goals

Salah - 6
Mane - 4
Minamino - 3
Jones - 2
Van Dijk - 2
Robertson  - 1
Jota - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1


Assists

Firmino - 2
Robertson - 2
Trent - 1
Minamino - 1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Mane - 2
Salah - 1
Shaqiri - 1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 1
Jota - 1
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Goals

Salah - 6
Mane - 4
Minamino - 3
Jones - 2
Van Dijk - 2
Jota - 2
Robertson  - 1
Firmino - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1


Assists

Firmino - 2
Robertson - 2
Trent - 1
Minamino - 1
Mane - 1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Mane - 2
Salah - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Firmino -1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 1
Jota - 1
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
'Liverpool FC has scored 9999 goals in 5752 competitive matches registered at LFCHstory.net':-

 https://www.lfchistory.net/Stats#:~:text=Liverpool%20FC%20has%20scored%209999,competitive%20matches%20registered%20at%20LFChistory.


'200 of those goals are own goals and 523 came from the penalty spot.

457 players have scored a goal for Liverpool FC.

422 players have scored a league goal for Liverpool FC.

Liverpool has scored 1.7 goals on average in each game.

775 players have played in competitive matches for Liverpool FC since 1892.

14907 players have played against Liverpool FC since the 1893-1894 season.'

Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Gomez/Alisson for goal 10000, please  ;D
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Goals

Salah - 7
Mane - 4
Minamino - 3
Jota - 3
Jones - 2
Van Dijk - 2
Robertson  - 1
Firmino - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1


Assists

Firmino - 2
Robertson - 2
Trent - 2
Minamino - 1
Mane - 1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Mane - 2
Salah - 1
Jota - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Firmino -1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 2
Jota - 1
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Goals

Salah - 8
Mane - 4
Jota - 4
Minamino - 3
Jones - 2
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Firmino - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1


Assists

Firmino - 2
Robertson - 2
Trent - 2
Shaq - 1
Minamino - 1
Mane - 1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Mane - 2
Salah - 1
Jota - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Firmino -1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 2
Jota - 2
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Who did Van Dijk score against this season? I can only think of Leeds?
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Quote from: SabrinaLFC on November  1, 2020, 09:37:35 PM
Who did Van Dijk score against this season? I can only think of Leeds?

It was just once, a typo on my part.
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Goals

Salah - 9
Jota - 7
Mane - 5
Minamino - 3
Jones - 2
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Firmino - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1


Assists

Trent - 3
Firmino - 2
Robertson - 2
Salah - 1
Shaq - 1
Gomez - 1
Jones - 1
Minamino - 1
Mane - 1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Mane - 2
Jota - 2
Salah - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Firmino -1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 2
Jota - 2
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Someone said that Jota might score 10 goals this season. Should we bin him for the rest of the season after next week?  ;D
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Salah assisted Mane today
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on November  3, 2020, 11:50:01 PM
Salah assisted Mane today

Cheers for the reminder
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
Goals

Salah - 10
Jota - 7
Mane - 5
Minamino - 3
Jones - 2
Van Dijk - 1
Robertson  - 1
Firmino - 1
Shaqiri - 1
Origi - 1
Grujic - 1


Assists

Trent - 3
Firmino - 2
Robertson - 2
Salah - 1
Shaq - 1
Gomez - 1
Jones - 1
Minamino - 1
Mane - 1
Origi - 1
Eliott - 1


First goal in match[1-0 lead]

Mane - 2
Jota - 2
Salah - 2
Shaqiri - 1
Firmino -1


Goals scored from 80th minute onward

Salah - 2
Jota - 2
Origi - 1
Re: Goal scorers / assists 20/21
November and Salah is already on 10 goals for the season.
