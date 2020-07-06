- Salah with 4 less goals this year, but 3 more assists
- Mane with 4 less goals but 7 more assists
- Firmino with 4 less goals [ a pattern for our front 3 it seems
] but 5 more assists
- Trent with back to back seasons with 15 assists overall, but 3 more goals
- Robbo with 3 more goals, 1 assist less than last year [13] overall
- Van Dijk with one less goal than last year, and two less assists
- Hendo with 3 more goals, 1 more assist
- Keita with 1 more goal, and 2 more assists
- Fabinho with 3 more goals, 2 more assists
- Gini with 1 more goal, but two consecutive seasons without assists
- 5 more different goalscorers