Great graphic mate.Genuinely fascinated to see how Liverpool's midfield shapes up once Thiago is settled in. Fabinho & Ox aside they rest are pretty flexible in terms of the roles they can play.One thing to keep an eye on this season is the distribution of assists across the squad.Front 3 (Mo, Firmino & Mane): 19 + 8 + 7 = 34 (~43%)Full-backs (Trent & Robertson): 13 + 12 = 25 (~32%)Midfield (Hendo, Fabinho, Keita & Milner): 5 + 3 + 3 + 2 = 13 (~17%)The rest (all max of 1 assist): 6 (~8%)That's a huge skew towards the full-backs relative to midfield.If, for example, giving more game time to Keita and Thiago at the expense of Milner and Wijnaldum means Liverpool play less through the full-backs and more through the centre of the pitch then we should expect to see these stats level out a bit.