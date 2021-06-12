How dare he look to make more money when given the opportunity, just like 99.9 percent of footballers people do



Fixed this since it doesn't just relate to footballers. It relates to everyone. It's probably even more exaggerated in footballers since they have a short career that can be curtailed at any point due to serious injury.But generally if you work in an industry where your skills are sought after then you'll undoubtedly have opportunities to move companies, and maybe location, for more money.Not everyone will take a job for more money on every occasion. But if you were offered a job at a slightly less illustrious company but in a good location that doubled or trebled your wages over a longer contract, then most people would be highly tempted to take the job. That's all Wijnaldum has done in taking a job at PSG ahead of Barcelona or Liverpool.