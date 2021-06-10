« previous next »
Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 10, 2021, 11:33:13 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 10, 2021, 11:22:10 pm
He's playing in midfield isn't he? An area of the pitch they have problems with, when Verratti isn't playing, as the others available aren't fit to tie his shoelaces, and Gini is better than the rest of them. Not sure what players you are on about being better than him, he walks into that side.

Paredes,Herrera and the former Everton lad who'se name escapes me, are no where near his level.



Is midfield the problem area though or is it just down to the fact that Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria just don't work hard enough. I think Gini is a top player, but most of his best work goes unnoticed. That isn't going to endear him to the fans when they have a team full of egos. 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 10, 2021, 11:38:12 pm
Quote from: Asam on June 10, 2021, 03:31:52 pm
Massively under appreciated

this. We should have paid him and sign him until he retires with us, same as Milner...

Gini will rock PSG midfield and perform well until his mid-30s

massive mistake and I hope we have a good first-team replacement.

Will miss him a lot!

Good luck Gini and thanks for the amazing performances!
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 10, 2021, 11:41:45 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on June 10, 2021, 11:33:13 pm
Is midfield the problem area though or is it just down to the fact that Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria just don't work hard enough. I think Gini is a top player, but most of his best work goes unnoticed. That isn't going to endear him to the fans when they have a team full of egos.

That may be but they are still lining up with 3 midfielders regardless of how poor the front three are in terms of work rate. You said there are other players better than him. In his position, only Verratti is. He's going to be a starter.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 10, 2021, 11:48:02 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on June 10, 2021, 11:09:38 pm
Can't believe he went to them... thought it was Barca he wanted .. disappointed 😞

He wanted to get paid, and rightly so.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 10, 2021, 11:49:45 pm
Being as Veratti only plays about three* games per season, I'm sure Gini will get a lot of game time


(*I may be exaggerating slightly)
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 10, 2021, 11:55:09 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 10, 2021, 11:41:45 pm
That may be but they are still lining up with 3 midfielders regardless of how poor the front three are in terms of work rate. You said there are other players better than him. In his position, only Verratti is. He's going to be a starter.

Pochetino's favoured formation though is a 4-2-3-1, so you end up with two midfielders. That for me means Gini isn't a shoe in.

A bit like Herrera signing Gini makes sense from a FFP perspective.

As for saying there were better players than Gini, I didn't say that. I said PSG have quality options.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
June 10, 2021, 11:59:46 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on June 10, 2021, 11:55:09 pm
Pochetino's favoured formation though is a 4-2-3-1, so you end up with two midfielders. That for me means Gini isn't a shoe in.

A bit like Herrera signing Gini makes sense from a FFP perspective.

As for saying there were better players than Gini, I didn't say that. I said PSG have quality options.

You said he would have a problem playing regularly. Quality options in midfield they don't have. They have options but they aren't quality.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 12:12:33 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 10, 2021, 11:59:46 pm
You said he would have a problem playing regularly. Quality options in midfield they don't have. They have options but they aren't quality.

No I said he might struggle to nail down a starting position.

Quote from: Al 666 on June 10, 2021, 09:57:07 pm
I loved Gini as a player, but he has always been a pain to try and negotiate with. Personally, I think he always intended to run his deal down and leave on a free. To be honest if I was a player nowadays I would probably do the same.

Before he joined Liverpool he was going to join Spurs, eulogised about Pochetino but then couldn't agree personal terms. He has failed to negotiate a deal with Liverpool and then done the same with Barca.

He is a top professional and a quality player, but I think he may find the grass isn't always greener. I think he may struggle to nail down a starting place. PSG have some real quality midfield options.

I think that is fair.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 01:39:52 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:12:33 am
No I said he might struggle to nail down a starting position.


If he's going to struggle to nail down a starting position, then he isn't playing regularly. Same shit.


Quote
PSG have some real quality midfield options.

Options that lack quality.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 08:27:03 am
Disappointed that he's gone to a sportswashing vehicle.  As someone said earlier, footballers couldn't really care less where their money comes from.

Was a great player for us though, loved watching him play!
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 08:50:02 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:27:03 am
Disappointed that he's gone to a sportswashing vehicle.  As someone said earlier, footballers couldn't really care less where their money comes from.

there are not that many footballers that are known for having high iqs or are that bothered really about where the money comes from - even though that could be from nefarious ways

i'm not saying either that they endorse that but they don't care as long as they bucks keep coming - best for them not to ask

now whether we chastise those players is another thing - but he has talent so we (the fans) tend to look the other way

gini isn't a bad person - i don't know him personally - but dangle the money and it seems he'll follow you snatching at it just like 99% of footballers


Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 08:50:07 am
I will miss him, always felt he was an underrated player, I have to be honest I'm disappointed he has ended up at PSG, I get that it's his last big pay packet but a sports washing club, was that really the only choice?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 10:00:50 am
Quote from: PIPA23 on June 10, 2021, 11:38:12 pm
this. We should have paid him and sign him until he retires with us, same as Milner...

Gini will rock PSG midfield and perform well until his mid-30s

massive mistake and I hope we have a good first-team replacement.

Will miss him a lot!

Good luck Gini and thanks for the amazing performances!
Gini would have cost like 3-4 times as much as Milner and be the best paid player in the team. Good player, but he's not Gerrard.
We're trying to get new contracts with Salah, VVD and Fabinho, and how would we have convinced them to earn less than Gini?
The club did the right thing.
I don't blame Gini though, it's his last big contract and PSG seemingly offered twice as much as anybody else.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 11:19:47 am
Quote from: Al 666 on June 10, 2021, 09:57:07 pm
I loved Gini as a player, but he has always been a pain to try and negotiate with. Personally, I think he always intended to run his deal down and leave on a free. To be honest if I was a player nowadays I would probably do the same.

Before he joined Liverpool he was going to join Spurs, eulogised about Pochetino but then couldn't agree personal terms. He has failed to negotiate a deal with Liverpool and then done the same with Barca.

He is a top professional and a quality player, but I think he may find the grass isn't always greener. I think he may struggle to nail down a starting place. PSG have some real quality midfield options.

I was surprised he went to PSG but not by the last minute change due to money. Barca fecked up badly, but they are skint and are really putting all their big money into Messi contracts and other free signings.  Apologies for getting this wrong - I really believed he wanted to go to Barca (or Real) like most Dutch players . apparently is was 3M at Barca vs 8M at PSG. Agents and players have so much power in their last year of contract - you need to sign , extend or sell your most valuable assets before they rundown their contracts. We had this with Macca and Owen with Real and now Gini.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 12:54:37 pm
Cant see how he doesnt play every game for PSG as long as hes fit. Great signing for them.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 05:34:55 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on June 10, 2021, 10:40:20 pm
Gueye and Paredes are also quality players.

They always go missing during crunch CL games. PSG rarely dominate the midfield. Gini will be a key player for them.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 06:02:29 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 11:19:47 am
you need to sign , extend or sell your most valuable assets before they rundown their contracts. We had this with Macca and Owen with Real and now Gini.

I don't think that's necessarily the case, it depends on how much you can get for him, how long (and how much) it takes to replace him.

In this instance, did we really want to force Gini out in 2019 and get a replacement? We didn't but we did sign Thiago last summer. Had we got a decent offer Gini may have gone then but we didn't and I think we'd all agree that it was better to keep him for a season than get £10m or so.

Also have to take into account players in the last 2 years of a 5 year contract are being paid less than the current going rate for their status so if they turn down a new contract they are in effect 'cheaper' which makes not getting a fee less problematic.

Situation could be a bit different with someone like Salah as his value is a lot higher so the calculations will take that into account.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 06:17:18 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 05:34:55 pm
They always go missing during crunch CL games. PSG rarely dominate the midfield. Gini will be a key player for them.
For £311,000 a week, you'd be expecting him to get a game most weeks
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 06:55:35 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 05:34:55 pm
They always go missing during crunch CL games. PSG rarely dominate the midfield. Gini will be a key player for them.

When you have a front four of Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria and Draxler then you are unlikely to dominate midfield. They simply don't play as a team and have ego's all over the pitch.

Gini is a top player but playing in PSG's midfield is a poisoned chalice.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 08:36:39 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:55:35 pm
When you have a front four of Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria and Draxler then you are unlikely to dominate midfield. They simply don't play as a team and have ego's all over the pitch.

Gini is a top player but playing in PSG's midfield is a poisoned chalice.

Which is entirely different to saying that PSG have quality midfield options and whatever else you said.

In reality they have one quality option, one world class player in midfield who hasn't played more than 25 league games in years, so clearly they need a better midfielder  aside from what him and the rest of the bang average players they have currently in said position
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 08:37:08 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 06:17:18 pm
For £311,000 a week, you'd be expecting him to get a game most weeks

Considering that Pochettino wanted him at Spurs, it's clearly that he rates him highly.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 08:51:32 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:36:39 pm
Which is entirely different to saying that PSG have quality midfield options and whatever else you said.

In reality they have one quality option, one world class player in midfield who hasn't played more than 25 league games in years, so clearly they need a better midfielder  aside from what him and the rest of the bang average players they have currently in said position


PSG have the likes of Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler, Pablo Sarabia, Rafinha and Danilo Pereira. For me, it isn't guaranteed that Gini will settle immediately and become an automatic pick the way he has been under Klopp. 
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 08:54:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:51:32 pm
PSG have the likes of Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler, Pablo Sarabia, Rafinha and Danilo Pereira. For me, it isn't guaranteed that Gini will settle immediately and become an automatic pick the way he has been under Klopp.

All average players at this point of time. Some of which prefer playing out wide than they do in midfield. None of them are at Gini's level currently by any means.

I know what they have, that's precisely why I've said this multiple times.

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 11:03:05 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:51:32 pm
PSG have the likes of Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler, Pablo Sarabia, Rafinha and Danilo Pereira. For me, it isn't guaranteed that Gini will settle immediately and become an automatic pick the way he has been under Klopp.

Yes there are no guarantees in football but Gini and Veratti are levels above anyone on that list and will give PSG a formidable midfield to build from. How the fuck is anyone getting the ball of them two both superb in tight spaces. I think Veratti if he can stay fit will be the biggest winner with the Gini signing. Gini is superb tactically and will protect PSG from counters by staying connected to Veratti. Unfortunately i think this is a very smart signing for PSG because Gini is a glue guy who makes a teams midfield function and if Mbappe stays which it looks like he will i wouldnt be surprised if they got over the hump in the CL.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 09:25:51 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:54:27 pm
All average players at this point of time. Some of which prefer playing out wide than they do in midfield. None of them are at Gini's level currently by any means.

I know what they have, that's precisely why I've said this multiple times.



You are basing that entirely on Gini continuing with his Liverpool form which isn't a given. He is settled at Liverpool is respected by his peers, and he knows the strengths of the players around him. He also has Virgil who is a close friend at the club. He will be moving to a new country and a different culture during COVID. Who knows how Gini his wife or his kids will settle. Then there is a very different dressing room dynamic at PSG.

If you want a very similar situation, look at how long it took Thiago to settle at Liverpool.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 01:54:13 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:25:51 am
You are basing that entirely on Gini continuing with his Liverpool form which isn't a given. He is settled at Liverpool is respected by his peers, and he knows the strengths of the players around him. He also has Virgil who is a close friend at the club. He will be moving to a new country and a different culture during COVID. Who knows how Gini his wife or his kids will settle. Then there is a very different dressing room dynamic at PSG.

If you want a very similar situation, look at how long it took Thiago to settle at Liverpool.

Thiago was out injured for the entire first half of the season, whilst having COVID and then coming into a side who lost all of it's confidence. So unless all of those things happen, it's a pointless comparison, but even if it does, Thiago's class eventually showed.

And again none of that has anything to do with their options being average whether or not Gini settles, that will remain the case.

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 09:28:06 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:54:13 pm
Thiago was out injured for the entire first half of the season, whilst having COVID and then coming into a side who lost all of it's confidence. So unless all of those things happen, it's a pointless comparison, but even if it does, Thiago's class eventually showed.

That isn't really true though, is it. Thiago played in our 2nd, 5th, 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th League games and ended up playing 24 of our 38 League games.

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:54:13 pm

And again none of that has anything to do with their options being average whether or not Gini settles, that will remain the case.



Come on their options in midfield and in the 10 role are far from average. We are talking about 7 or 8 full Internationals. Is Gini going there to be a nailed on starter, or is Veratti the nailed on starter and Gini fighting for the 1 or 2 places alongside him.

You talk as if Gini will just turn up and not have to adjust and start week in week out. It might happen or he might struggle like he did at Newcastle initially.

Last season's Dutch Footballer of the Year, Georginio Wijnaldum , has admitted he's struggling at Newcastle with the club yet to record a win this season.

The 24-year-old moved to St James' Park from PSV Eindhoven for £14.5million in the summer, but has struggled for form and Steve McClaren's side sit 19th in the Premier League table.

He was criticised by Magpies legend Alan Shearer for his recent performance against West Ham and the Dutch playmaker admits he can do better.

"It has been really hard for me (coming from being champions)," Wijnaldum said. "But it is a situation I have to deal with. I can only work hard and stay positive and look forward.

"That is what I am doing and that is what we must do as a team."

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 10:09:01 pm
Quote
That isn't really true though, is it. Thiago played in our 2nd, 5th, 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th League games and ended up playing 24 of our 38 League games.

It's not about how many games he played, it's how much time he missed due to injury that would have helped him settle quicker and better, that made the settling part far more difficult than what it would have been otherwise. He also didn't have a pre-season with us. All the things that Gini won't need to deal with.

Quote
Come on their options in midfield and in the 10 role are far from average. We are talking about 7 or 8 full Internationals. Is Gini going there to be a nailed on starter, or is Veratti the nailed on starter and Gini fighting for the 1 or 2 places alongside him.

Being a full international doesn't mean you're a top class player. There's a shit loads of players who are full internationals but average players, either because they're inconsistent or because they're past it.

He's better than Herrera who is past it, [not called up for Spain] better than Sarabia, who prefers playing out wide than he does playing in the middle of the park, better than Idrisa Gueye, better than Paredes who isn't even a regular starter, better than Di Maria [a player who excels in wide areas and not in a 2 man midfield], better than Drexler who has been underwhelming since he left Schalke [and is more of a winger than he is a central midfielder].

There's a clear level between him and those listed.

Quote
You talk as if Gini will just turn up and not have to adjust and start week in week out. It might happen or he might struggle like he did at Newcastle initially.

 Again none of that makes any difference to a point you made about them having quality options in midfield, which they don't.  Options yes, quality, not really.

The quote you bring up is also less relevant, given that Gini is coming to a side who have high expectations, he isn't going to a club like Newcastle where the standards are different. It was also 6 years ago, I'm sure he's matured tremendously as a footballer and as a person in that time. There are no guarantees that he settles in right away, but we are talking about his ability presently compared to the other midfielders not named Verratti, he's clearly the 2nd best midfielder based on ability right now at this moment. 

Clearly you have some issue with the bloke, seeing as you've already tried to paint a picture of him being a difficult person to deal with in terms of us negotiating a contract, despite knowing sweet fuck all what transpired between us and him and what he was asking for.


Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 10:20:34 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:09:01 pm
It's not about how many games he played, it's how much time he missed due to injury that would have helped him settle quicker and better, that made the settling part far more difficult than what it would have been otherwise. He also didn't have a pre-season with us. All the things that Gini won't need to deal with.

Being a full international doesn't mean you're a top class player. There's a shit loads of players who are full internationals but average players, either because they're inconsistent or because they're past it.

He's better than Herrera who is past it, [not called up for Spain] better than Sarabia, who prefers playing out wide than he does playing in the middle of the park, better than Idrisa Gueye, better than Paredes who isn't even a regular starter, better than Di Maria [a player who excels in wide areas and not in a 2 man midfield], better than Drexler who has been underwhelming since he left Schalke [and is more of a winger than he is a central midfielder].

There's a clear level between him and those listed.

 Again none of that makes any difference to a point you made about them having quality options in midfield, which they don't.  Options yes, quality, not really.

The quote you bring up is also less relevant, given that Gini is coming to a side who have high expectations, he isn't going to a club like Newcastle where the standards are different. It was also 6 years ago, I'm sure he's matured tremendously as a footballer and as a person in that time. There are no guarantees that he settles in right away, but we are talking about his ability presently compared to the other midfielders not named Verratti, he's clearly the 2nd best midfielder based on ability right now at this moment. 

Clearly you have some issue with the bloke, seeing as you've already tried to paint a picture of him being a difficult person to deal with in terms of us negotiating a contract, despite knowing sweet fuck all what transpired between us and him and what he was asking for.




I have based Gini being difficult to negotiate with because he has continually failed to agree personal terms with clubs. He wanted to join Spurs but couldn't agree personal terms. He wanted to stay at Liverpool but couldn't agree personal terms. He wanted to join Barca but couldn't agree personal terms.

I would say there was a pattern, wouldn't you.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 10:33:06 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:20:34 pm
I have based Gini being difficult to negotiate with because he has continually failed to agree personal terms with clubs. He wanted to join Spurs but couldn't agree personal terms. He wanted to stay at Liverpool but couldn't agree personal terms. He wanted to join Barca but couldn't agree personal terms.

I would say there was a pattern, wouldn't you.

No, because unlike you I don't like to jump to conclusions without knowing the full details. I don't know what the personal terms entails, and what he wanted, what Spurs offered, what we offered and what Barca offered. There are loads of players who have failed to agree to personal terms with clubs.

Labeling somebody difficult, and stating that he always intended on running down his contract, without knowing anything, is bizarre.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 10:41:26 pm
In addition, not only did Gini not reach terms with Spurs, the two clubs didn't reach terms either. When Klopp reached out to Gini, we and Newcastle reached to an agreement 3 days later, and he didn't think about twice joining us. This is from his own words, sounds like such a difficult lad to deal with right? :D

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 10:42:19 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:20:34 pm
I have based Gini being difficult to negotiate with because he has continually failed to agree personal terms with clubs. He wanted to join Spurs but couldn't agree personal terms. He wanted to stay at Liverpool but couldn't agree personal terms. He wanted to join Barca but couldn't agree personal terms.

I would say there was a pattern, wouldn't you.

Using your logic the pattern is failed to agree with Spurs, but did agree with Liverpool. Failed to agree with Barca, but did agree with PSG. Failed to agree new terms with us, but did agree terms with Newcastle.

So it's 50/50. Meaning if you think that's enough to label him difficult to negotiate with (because of three examples), you must also think he's easy to negotiate (because of three other examples).
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 10:43:44 pm
Gini seemed to agree a pretty reasonable contract for Liverpool in the first place, how difficult could he be! He always did say it was talking to Klopp that was the difference maker between here and Spurs.

I reckon his agent is a bit shit though, cos there should have been pressure from him 2 years into Ginis time here to negotiate a new contract.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 10:47:58 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:41:26 pm
In addition, not only did Gini not reach terms with Spurs, the two clubs didn't reach terms either. When Klopp reached out to Gini, we and Newcastle reached to an agreement 3 days later, and he didn't think about twice joining us. This is from his own words, sounds like such a difficult lad to deal with right? :D



From the horses mouth.

"I went to Mauricio Pochettino's house before I spoke to Liverpool," Wijnaldum told Dutch magazine VI in 2016.

"After the meeting I told my agent 'I'm going to join Spurs'. Pochettino is a terrific manager, if you look at the way his teams play. I was impressed with what he had to say."

"He set out his way of working and I was convinced he could improve any player no matter what age they are.

"His method gives players such specific duties they become better as a result.

"I saw Spurs as being a very good fit for me - but we were unable to agree financial terms with them.

Liverpool offered him more wages and he joined, PSG offered him more wages and he binned off Barca, again there is a theme.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 10:50:39 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:47:58 pm
From the horses mouth.

"I went to Mauricio Pochettino's house before I spoke to Liverpool," Wijnaldum told Dutch magazine VI in 2016.

"After the meeting I told my agent 'I'm going to join Spurs'. Pochettino is a terrific manager, if you look at the way his teams play. I was impressed with what he had to say."

"He set out his way of working and I was convinced he could improve any player no matter what age they are.

"His method gives players such specific duties they become better as a result.

"I saw Spurs as being a very good fit for me - but we were unable to agree financial terms with them.

Liverpool offered him more wages and he joined, PSG offered him more wages and he binned off Barca, again there is a theme.

"I had a really good conversation with Pochettino. But we didn't come to an agreement. Not just me  Newcastle also didn't come to an agreement with Tottenham," Wijnaldum told the PFA.

"When I spoke with Jurgen he made me feel really good. He gave me a lot of confidence because he said he liked my way of playing football.

"Three days after our meeting they had reached a deal and I didn't think twice. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I wanted to make the transfer and I'm happy that I did."


HOW DARE HE look out for himself and his family!  :D


Yes there is a theme, knowing your self-worth, undoubtedly you have painted it as a negative thing and without knowing fuck all as I said, came to the conclusion that he wanted to run his contract down to begin with.

As I said you clearly have an issue with him.

Non the less, back to my main point, he's the 2nd best midfielder at PSG based on ability. Whether he settles, remains to be seen, however as of now, his quality and ability is better than the players mentioned earlier.



Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 11:02:42 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:42:19 pm
Using your logic the pattern is failed to agree with Spurs, but did agree with Liverpool. Failed to agree with Barca, but did agree with PSG. Failed to agree new terms with us, but did agree terms with Newcastle.

So it's 50/50. Meaning if you think that's enough to label him difficult to negotiate with (because of three examples), you must also think he's easy to negotiate (because of three other examples).

He left Feyenoord to join PSV for more wages, He left PSV who had just won the Dutch title to join Newcastle for more wages. He then turned down Spurs because of wages. Then got more wages to join Liverpool. He then turned down Liverpool's contract offer because he wanted more.

He was then set to join Barca until PSG offered him more wages.

He has been a great servant for Liverpool but let's not kid ourselves the reason he is not here is down to money.

He has jumped ship from a Club with a great atmosphere and an exceptional manager to join the shitshow at PSG. As I said earlier, the grass isn't always greener
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 11:10:28 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:02:42 pm
He left Feyenoord to join PSV for more wages, He left PSV who had just won the Dutch title to join Newcastle for more wages. He then turned down Spurs because of wages. Then got more wages to join Liverpool. He then turned down Liverpool's contract offer because he wanted more.

He was then set to join Barca until PSG offered him more wages.

He has been a great servant for Liverpool but let's not kid ourselves the reason he is not here is down to money.

He has jumped ship from a Club with a great atmosphere and an exceptional manager to join the shitshow at PSG. As I said earlier, the grass isn't always greener

I was disagreeing with your assertion that he was difficult to negotiate with, and pointed out that with your evidence for that you could also claim he was easy to negotiate with.

But now you bring this up, and lookking at the pattern you've spun (offer more money) it seems like he's actually really easy to negotiate with!
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 11:16:17 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:02:42 pm
He left Feyenoord to join PSV for more wages, He left PSV who had just won the Dutch title to join Newcastle for more wages. He then turned down Spurs because of wages. Then got more wages to join Liverpool. He then turned down Liverpool's contract offer because he wanted more.

He was then set to join Barca until PSG offered him more wages.

He has been a great servant for Liverpool but let's not kid ourselves the reason he is not here is down to money.

He has jumped ship from a Club with a great atmosphere and an exceptional manager to join the shitshow at PSG. As I said earlier, the grass isn't always greener

Clearly you know everything

You are one amusing character I give you that  :D
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 11:17:06 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:10:28 pm
I was disagreeing with your assertion that he was difficult to negotiate with, and pointed out that with your evidence for that you could also claim he was easy to negotiate with.

But now you bring this up, and lookking at the pattern you've spun (offer more money) it seems like he's actually really easy to negotiate with!

How dare he look to make more money when given the opportunity, just like 99.9 percent of footballers do  :D clearly that also means he wanted to run down his contract from the get go.

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 11:22:07 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:50:39 pm
"I had a really good conversation with Pochettino. But we didn't come to an agreement. Not just me  Newcastle also didn't come to an agreement with Tottenham," Wijnaldum told the PFA.

"When I spoke with Jurgen he made me feel really good. He gave me a lot of confidence because he said he liked my way of playing football.

"Three days after our meeting they had reached a deal and I didn't think twice. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I wanted to make the transfer and I'm happy that I did."


HOW DARE HE look out for himself and his family!  :D


Yes there is a theme, knowing your self-worth, undoubtedly you have painted it as a negative thing and without knowing fuck all as I said, came to the conclusion that he wanted to run his contract down to begin with.

As I said you clearly have an issue with him.

Non the less, back to my main point, he's the 2nd best midfielder at PSG based on ability. Whether he settles, remains to be seen, however as of now, his quality and ability is better than the players mentioned earlier.





Why would Spurs agree a deal with Newcastle when Gini had turned down their personal terms. Spurs first choice was Gini they then ended up paying Newcastle £5m more for Sissoko.

As for Gini being PSG's 2nd best midfield player, that remains to be seen. We don't even know where Pochetino sees him playing. He plays as a controller for Liverpool but as a far more attacking player for the Netherlands. For me Gini and Verratti maybe too similar to play together in a two.

If Pochetino goes for a double pivot and a 4-2-3-1 which is his favoured formation then I could see him going for a ball winner alongside Verratti. If you look at Spurs then he usually went with Wanyama or Dier in his double pivot alongside a more creative player.

It wouldn't surprise me considering Verratti's injury problems if Gini is a like for like backup for the more creative role in the double pivot.
