« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)  (Read 658594 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,344
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6720 on: Yesterday at 10:47:12 pm »
Seems to have waiting for the best offer.

Class player. Can understand why the Club didnt offer him mega money due to age.

Shame there wasnt a compromise though.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6721 on: Yesterday at 11:29:35 pm »
Wouldnt be fun to play against next season in the CL
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6722 on: Today at 11:39:00 am »
Quote
According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the French giants have offered the box-to-box midfielder an annual salary worth more than £8.6million (after tax) on a three-year deal.
Thats about £320k per week gross, however he'd cost PSG about £420k per week or £62m over 3 years as the club has to incur the top tax rate of 75% over the players base tax of 49%.

Sounds like some FFP for them once again.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Ski

  • Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,606
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6723 on: Today at 12:48:15 pm »
Just seen him pictured in a PSG shirt with his trademark smile. Gutted but best of luck Gini!
Logged
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,075
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6724 on: Today at 12:57:56 pm »

Delighted for Gini, absolutely deserves his payday and fuck Barca  :-)
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,250
  • The first five yards........
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6725 on: Today at 01:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:57:56 pm
Delighted for Gini, absolutely deserves his payday and fuck Barca  :-)

Though it does make PSG a truly formidable team now. (And, of course, it severely weakens us).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,827
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6726 on: Today at 01:12:16 pm »
A Liverpool legend. Best of luck to him. Really hope he is replaced.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,498
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6727 on: Today at 01:13:49 pm »
All the best in France, Gini. I can see us facing him in the groups this season.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,975
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6728 on: Today at 01:26:26 pm »
So he went for the glory then.

What a shocker.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6729 on: Today at 01:28:24 pm »
Great signing for them. Disappointed Gini went for PSG but I guess he wanted a club he could be sure would actually pay him each month.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,918
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6730 on: Today at 01:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:01:26 pm
Though it does make PSG a truly formidable team now. (And, of course, it severely weakens us).

I don't think it severely weakens us. It may weaken us on paper - but we should see what the rest of the summer brings as well.

(and yes I know it's absurd - but maybe Keita plays incredibly well next season after a summer off?)
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,889
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6731 on: Today at 01:37:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:31:55 pm
I don't think it severely weakens us. It may weaken us on paper - but we should see what the rest of the summer brings as well.

(and yes I know it's absurd - but maybe Keita plays incredibly well next season after a summer off?)

As it stands it weakens us but again as you say need to see what the summer brings.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,092
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6732 on: Today at 01:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 04:44:11 pm
Rather him go to PSG than Barcelona. PSG is infinitely more likable than Barca, which is really saying something.

Couldn't disagree with this more. 

I'm glad that Gini is getting a massive payday as he deserves it.  It's just too bad that he's going to the French League where he'll play in relative obscurity. 
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,744
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6733 on: Today at 01:45:01 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:39:00 am
Thats about £320k per week gross, however he'd cost PSG about £420k per week or £62m over 3 years as the club has to incur the top tax rate of 75% over the players base tax of 49%.

Sounds like some FFP for them once again.

They dont care about money but objectively thats a horrible deal for them if thats the wage
Great deal for him of course and clearly any idea we shouldve paid him what he wants is now clearly not right
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,668
  • YNWA
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6734 on: Today at 01:46:47 pm »
That's a horrible deal for them at those numbers, but then I guess the numbers don't really matter to them so it's immaterial.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,744
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6735 on: Today at 01:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:46:47 pm
That's a horrible deal for them at those numbers, but then I guess the numbers don't really matter to them so it's immaterial.

Yes ... but they also do seem to be really quite bad at spending their infinite money!!
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6736 on: Today at 01:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:43:31 pm
Couldn't disagree with this more. 

I'm glad that Gini is getting a massive payday as he deserves it.  It's just too bad that he's going to the French League where he'll play in relative obscurity.

I just despise barcelona and their disgusting arrogance. I am not a fan of PSG either. Ideally both would go out of business and their stadiums would be demolished and turned into car parks.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6737 on: Today at 01:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 01:22:32 pm
Fuck Gini and everybody else who joins them.

A class act sir. You really are the best of us Liverpool fans.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,250
  • The first five yards........
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6738 on: Today at 01:57:07 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:31:55 pm
I don't think it severely weakens us. It may weaken us on paper - but we should see what the rest of the summer brings as well.

(and yes I know it's absurd - but maybe Keita plays incredibly well next season after a summer off?)

Keita being fit enough to play more than two games in a row would be amazing on all sorts of levels. Keita changing the course of the game is still something I hope to see before he leaves Anfield.

But I take your first point. Let's hope the rest of the summer brings us a midfielder at Gini's level. Because we certainly need one.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,092
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6739 on: Today at 02:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:48:32 pm
I just despise barcelona and their disgusting arrogance. I am not a fan of PSG either. Ideally both would go out of business and their stadiums would be demolished and turned into car parks.

I've been to Barcelona several times and absolutely love the city so am a little biased I guess.
Logged

Offline Ski

  • Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,606
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6740 on: Today at 02:49:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:45:01 pm
They dont care about money but objectively thats a horrible deal for them if thats the wage
Great deal for him of course and clearly any idea we shouldve paid him what he wants is now clearly not right

Perhaps he wouldve stayed with us for less though. We dont know. Theyve given him a 3yr deal and we werent prepared to go that long.

Thats the bit that annoys me and that he was on the same money since he joined. Id be pissed as well if I was him yet he was our most durable midfielder (only playing 2 less games than Bobby since he joined) and a consummate professional throughout.
Logged
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6741 on: Today at 02:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Ski on Today at 02:49:23 pm
Perhaps he wouldve stayed with us for less though. We dont know. Theyve given him a 3yr deal and we werent prepared to go that long.

Thats the bit that annoys me and that he was on the same money since he joined. Id be pissed as well if I was him yet he was our most durable midfielder (only playing 2 less games than Bobby since he joined) and a consummate professional throughout.
It's 3 years on huge wages though. It's not as simple as saying he signed 3 years at PSG so he'd have signed for 3 years here at X wage. We also don't know what we've offered/he's rejected in previous years before it got to the stage where he was being underpaid by us
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,772
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6742 on: Today at 03:03:56 pm »
Oh well, thanks for the memories, he's one I'll defo miss.

Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6743 on: Today at 03:09:47 pm »
He's been a fantastic servant to the club and I'm happy that got the payday he wanted and deserved. Ultimately it made sense for us not to make that investment on him given his age, mileage and age profile of the squad.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6744 on: Today at 03:10:01 pm »
Mixed feelings on all this really. People will say he's greedy etc, I mean how many thousands a week is enough? But we don't know the situation, could have been based on principle that he felt he was being offered way less than similar players. Maybe he will tell all soon as he hinted.

Then you think well Klopp made him into the player he is, like so many before/with him, so surely some loyalty comes into it considering he may have been languishing with clubs like newcastle and others for the last few years. Klopp plucked him from there as a decent buy on the cheap, he wasn't exactly bought from them with people thinking he was world class or anything close. Then again he probably thinks, as many would, this is his last big contract, I put all the work in myself and have put everything into being a top player, not many more chances after this contract so why not get as much as you can.

All of my inner ramblings aside, he was brilliant for us so just wish him all the best.
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,439
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6745 on: Today at 03:15:37 pm »
At the end of the day the club saw no financial value in resigning him. The player obviously wanted better terms or guarantees on contract length thus no agreement could be made. It happens. Its a massive shame but we all wish him the best and we will miss him.

The club obviously feel that making an exception to their financial model would cause longer term issues for us, with other players wanting to be an exception.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6746 on: Today at 03:21:15 pm »
It's a shame that we couldn't agree a new deal for him as he was hardly ever injured and a quality player.  Sorry to see him leave, but all the best to him and can't blame him for going for a pay day and more or less guaranteed trophies at PSG over Barca when he's in the last 2 or 3 years of his career at the top level. 
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6747 on: Today at 03:22:52 pm »
Honoured his contract. Never rocked the boat, always available and helped us win a couple of big trophies.

Good luck Gini
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Up
« previous next »
 