Mixed feelings on all this really. People will say he's greedy etc, I mean how many thousands a week is enough? But we don't know the situation, could have been based on principle that he felt he was being offered way less than similar players. Maybe he will tell all soon as he hinted.



Then you think well Klopp made him into the player he is, like so many before/with him, so surely some loyalty comes into it considering he may have been languishing with clubs like newcastle and others for the last few years. Klopp plucked him from there as a decent buy on the cheap, he wasn't exactly bought from them with people thinking he was world class or anything close. Then again he probably thinks, as many would, this is his last big contract, I put all the work in myself and have put everything into being a top player, not many more chances after this contract so why not get as much as you can.



All of my inner ramblings aside, he was brilliant for us so just wish him all the best.