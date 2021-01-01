Out of interest, does anyone believe his performances this season have warranted a big contract, whilst I appreciate all that Gini has done I've always found him to be one of the more replaceable players in our first 11, maybe the thought of him not being able to replicate his best for us going forward was the main driver in this decision, which I believe is the correct one.



I don't think this season is a good indicator of players performances. No doubt Gini has been overplayed and whilst he hasn't excelled this season he has certainly been reliable.I am pretty much on the fence with Gini though. Sometimes he can be very impressive and then other games a bit anonymous. He always seems to play well in big games. When the crowd are up he generally would deliver. Then in other games the sideways passing would drive me mad, especially when you know he does have attacking ability.The one thing I would say is that he is rarely injured. At the moment he is probably our most reliable midfielder in terms of being injury free. And that is something not to be sniffed at. Certainly the likes of Keita and Ox in my opinion should be out the door before him.I do think though we need a bit more energy in our midfield. When we used to press teams we would be all over them and where is that energy going to come from in the next couple of seasons as all our midfielders will be either 30+ or nearing 30 (apart from Jones).Personally though I would keep Gini, probably look to move on a couple of others and bring in a new younger player. Unless Klopp is a very good blagger he seemed like he would rather Gini stay as well. But probably in the end comes down to money and that is where we always struggle to compete.