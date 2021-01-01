His presence allowed Klopp to change the way we played as a team. We often talk about the functional midfield, but it was also a selfless midfield and Gini, and Hendo, are the players who exemplify that best.



He's also a player who was prepared to sacrifice his own glory, and image and reputation among fans/viewers for the good of the team. He gets an incredible amount of stick for his 'conservative' play and lack of forward/creative passing or goalscoring, but I'm pretty sure much of that is him following instructions. His role was not to do these things and it was necessary for him to stick to his role so that rest of the team always knew what would happen and maintain shape and strategy. Players, managers and those who know the game viscerally know how difficult it is to hold back and not try the money pass and the forlorn hope shot on goal, for a bit of personal glory. How difficult it is to rein it in.



This is why Klopp won't hear a word against him and other pros praise him highly, and rightly so.



Still, players move on and every departure is also an opportunity, to try something new maybe, a refreshing of the style and strategy. Nothing stands still in football, except, perhaps, James Rodriguez.