« Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm »
Is he leaving 100%?  I know he still hasnt extended his contract and this can only mean one thing but is it possible the club were lowballing him? Could the club make one last ditch attempt or is it done?

He will defenitely be missed and will always be remembered. Great player!

Whoever catches him is one lucky club.

YNWA Gini! I still hope he changes his mind.
« Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 20, 2021, 09:49:51 am
We'd have struggled without him against Burnley. At key moments when Burnley looked to be getting a hold of the game it was Wijnaldum who got among them.

There are several reasons behind Liverpool's late resurgence this season. Gini is clearly one of those reasons, which is why he starts practically every game.


Youre so one note with this
Its as if he wasnt ever present in our horrendous dip this season and 6 consecutive home defeats
Its a team game and hes not solely to blame for either downturn or upturn but its just amazing to post as if the entire season hasnt happened and hes ridden to the rescue - cognitive dissonance in action
« Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 11:50:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm

Youre so one note with this
Its as if he wasnt ever present in our horrendous dip this season and 6 consecutive home defeats
Its a team game and hes not solely to blame for either downturn or upturn but its just amazing to post as if the entire season hasnt happened and hes ridden to the rescue - cognitive dissonance in action

I agree. Not with me being so "one note" obviously! Or the stuff about cognitive dissonance (me again?) But clearly Gini has been through the bad times and the good.

He's bloody brilliant though isn't he? Come on, you can admit that now.   
« Reply #6363 on: Today at 12:00:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:50:17 pm
I agree. Not with me being so "one note" obviously! Or the stuff about cognitive dissonance (me again?) But clearly Gini has been through the bad times and the good.

He's bloody brilliant though isn't he? Come on, you can admit that now.

Gini is a mixture of brilliance and anonymity. Such an enigma, but I reckon Jurgen picks him because even when we as supporters think he is hardly on the pitch he is adding value.
« Reply #6364 on: Today at 12:12:54 am »
True Ledge! Would be fitting if he signed off with a Middlesbrough moment on Sunday. I'll miss the fella  :(
« Reply #6365 on: Today at 01:37:39 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:57:26 pm
Veteran move. Last one on the dog piles always on the outside looking in. Gotta wait for a break in the celebration action to make the move. which he did perfectly.  ;D

btw fwiw I love Gini and im sorry hes going but for me Jones is his replacement already in place and im also pretty down with that. also very good with ball retention and a bit more offensive in nature as well. and young and scouse.
Haha  ;D

I agree with you. I am defo a fan of Curtis.
I also like Gini. But I'm certainly not a fanboy.
Hence why it was easy for me to notice his non-reaction for Ali's goal and point it out as something I observed.
Didn't expect all the Gini fanboys to get all uppity about it. Twas only an observation - which later proved to be true. He wasn't truly excited because his head was elsewhere.
« Reply #6366 on: Today at 03:28:24 am »
I will always remember Gini for this

Liverpool 4 Barcelona 3.
