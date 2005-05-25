« previous next »
Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
May 13, 2021, 11:02:07 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 13, 2021, 10:55:14 pm
Sorry but that was far from an excellent performance, Jones did more in the few minutes he was on the pitch than Wijnaldum all game.

Same old story of too many touches, slow at releasing the ball, not playing the obvious forward pass when available. Really not surprised he was taken off.

In the first half we played the ball out of a defensive situation really nice with some one touch passes and had beaten the United press, the ball goes Wijnaldum and Salah makes a nice run down the right but he turns back and holds onto the ball. So frustrating, just like the no pass to Mane against Leeds.

I think he was very good today but at the same time agree with some parts of this.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
May 13, 2021, 11:04:31 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 13, 2021, 10:55:14 pm
Sorry but that was far from an excellent performance, Jones did more in the few minutes he was on the pitch than Wijnaldum all game.

Same old story of too many touches, slow at releasing the ball, not playing the obvious forward pass when available. Really not surprised he was taken off.

In the first half we played the ball out of a defensive situation really nice with some one touch passes and had beaten the United press, the ball goes Wijnaldum and Salah makes a nice run down the right but he turns back and holds onto the ball. So frustrating, just like the no pass to Mane against Leeds.

Thought the same. Jones coming on was a breath of fresh air for us.

Imagine him instead of Jones for that final goal. 0 assists in 3 years in the league I think it is.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
May 13, 2021, 11:05:31 pm
Good post on stats Yorky, I'll reply at some point. As for Gini this eve, when the eye test and the stats match up, then you know something is wrong. And when it comes to Gini, the lad cannot progress the ball by passing it. Utterly incapable.

He had a good game in lots of respects mind.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
May 13, 2021, 11:06:43 pm
He was fantastic today. THE big game player
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
May 13, 2021, 11:07:57 pm
He's very dependable in games like this, thought he had a decent game today.  Agree that he struggled again with progressing the ball, but that's just not his game.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
May 14, 2021, 09:28:36 am
Played very well. Did move the ball quicker at times, shrugged off an opponent and carried the ball well a couple of times. I suspect he was substituted not because he hadn't played well, but because he was tiring with the greater physical effort put in and that was probably intended.

His ability to receive under pressure, protect the ball and (usually) maintain possession was significant in getting us over the shaky spell around their opener, when keeper and centre backs were a little wobbly and loose in their passing.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
May 14, 2021, 03:40:25 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 13, 2021, 10:55:14 pm
Sorry but that was far from an excellent performance, Jones did more in the few minutes he was on the pitch than Wijnaldum all game.

Same old story of too many touches, slow at releasing the ball, not playing the obvious forward pass when available. Really not surprised he was taken off.

In the first half we played the ball out of a defensive situation really nice with some one touch passes and had beaten the United press, the ball goes Wijnaldum and Salah makes a nice run down the right but he turns back and holds onto the ball. So frustrating, just like the no pass to Mane against Leeds.

Quote from: redmark on May 14, 2021, 09:28:36 am
Played very well. Did move the ball quicker at times, shrugged off an opponent and carried the ball well a couple of times. I suspect he was substituted not because he hadn't played well, but because he was tiring with the greater physical effort put in and that was probably intended.

His ability to receive under pressure, protect the ball and (usually) maintain possession was significant in getting us over the shaky spell around their opener, when keeper and centre backs were a little wobbly and loose in their passing.

Opinions eh?

FWIW, Im with the latter opinion. I thought he was very good. But Funky is one of those posters who regularly post negatively about Gini, so hes certainly consistent.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
May 14, 2021, 03:49:21 pm
Quote from: redmark on May 14, 2021, 09:28:36 am
Played very well. Did move the ball quicker at times, shrugged off an opponent and carried the ball well a couple of times. I suspect he was substituted not because he hadn't played well, but because he was tiring with the greater physical effort put in and that was probably intended.

His ability to receive under pressure, protect the ball and (usually) maintain possession was significant in getting us over the shaky spell around their opener, when keeper and centre backs were a little wobbly and loose in their passing.

Exactly why I thought he played well. I'm not expecting him to do things he's never done during his time here for whatever the reason, but he was great at exactly what you said in a high pressing game last night.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
May 14, 2021, 04:31:56 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 13, 2021, 10:55:14 pm
Sorry but that was far from an excellent performance, Jones did more in the few minutes he was on the pitch than Wijnaldum all game.

Same old story of too many touches, slow at releasing the ball, not playing the obvious forward pass when available. Really not surprised he was taken off.

In the first half we played the ball out of a defensive situation really nice with some one touch passes and had beaten the United press, the ball goes Wijnaldum and Salah makes a nice run down the right but he turns back and holds onto the ball. So frustrating, just like the no pass to Mane against Leeds.

Mind numbing that one. There's literally no reason whatsoever not to make that pass.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
May 15, 2021, 02:41:21 pm
Just help us get that Champions League spot. Had an oustanding career here, from relegation to consecutive CL finals, one a win, a league title and world champion. He's been essential to that, just as he's been one of the cogs underperforming this season too. Would be a good farewell gift to put in some stellar performances now and I don't doubt he will do that.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 01:19:10 pm
Like most of us I've watched Ali's headed goal against WBA about a million times now!
And I even looked at how each player celebrated when it went in.

Gini is the only one who didn't react. Watch it yourself. No excitement or amazement whatsoever from him.
He just ambles up to the others and wraps his arms around them but there's just no energy or passion.

Already signed a pre-contract with Barca?  :-X
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 01:22:11 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:19:10 pm
Like most of us I've watched Ali's headed goal against WBA about a million times now!
And I even looked at how each player celebrated when it went in.

Gini is the only one who didn't react. Watch it yourself. No excitement or amazement whatsoever from him.
He just ambles up to the others and wraps his arms around them but there's just no energy or passion.

Already signed a pre-contract with Barca?  :-X

Thought he was going to Milan?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 01:31:58 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:19:10 pm
Like most of us I've watched Ali's headed goal against WBA about a million times now!
And I even looked at how each player celebrated when it went in.

Gini is the only one who didn't react. Watch it yourself. No excitement or amazement whatsoever from him.
He just ambles up to the others and wraps his arms around them but there's just no energy or passion.

Already signed a pre-contract with Barca?  :-X

Love the faux outrage online about this. Some video titled Liverpool fans enraged by Wijnaldums goal celebration popped up on my YouTube also.

I cant understand why people just cant enjoy anything without being pissed off about anything.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 01:33:26 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:19:10 pm
Like most of us I've watched Ali's headed goal against WBA about a million times now!
And I even looked at how each player celebrated when it went in.

Gini is the only one who didn't react. Watch it yourself. No excitement or amazement whatsoever from him.
He just ambles up to the others and wraps his arms around them but there's just no energy or passion.

Already signed a pre-contract with Barca?  :-X

Yeah, he looks gutted

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 01:54:39 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:31:58 pm
Love the faux outrage online about this. Some video titled Liverpool fans enraged by Wijnaldums goal celebration popped up on my YouTube also.

I cant understand why people just cant enjoy anything without being pissed off about anything.
Haha not me!
Was just making an observation after noticing it on my 1000th watch of the goal clip.

Not about Gini specifically here, but it generally always surprises me how some footy players don't react to last minute goals like Ali's.
It'd be harder not to react than to react!
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 02:06:18 pm
Can't get too bogged down in all the detail around him.

2 games left to win and that is the most important thing.

What happens after those 2 games is up to him. We cant be too bothered either way.

Does he fit in a midfield that already has Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho and the likes of Jones, Keita, Shaq, Milner and a returning Harvey Elliott, Harry Wilson and Minamino. If he signs on for next season then he's going to find it tough starting 20 games (if they all stay fit). Even if Milner and Shaq leave then we have the cover we need and if we dont then we go into the market for more.

The only thing we a losing out on is money but we have done so well making money in the past. One player isn't going to hurt us

So let him move to Barca and let him try the 'grass is always greener on the other side'.
