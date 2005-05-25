Can't get too bogged down in all the detail around him.



2 games left to win and that is the most important thing.



What happens after those 2 games is up to him. We cant be too bothered either way.



Does he fit in a midfield that already has Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho and the likes of Jones, Keita, Shaq, Milner and a returning Harvey Elliott, Harry Wilson and Minamino. If he signs on for next season then he's going to find it tough starting 20 games (if they all stay fit). Even if Milner and Shaq leave then we have the cover we need and if we dont then we go into the market for more.



The only thing we a losing out on is money but we have done so well making money in the past. One player isn't going to hurt us



So let him move to Barca and let him try the 'grass is always greener on the other side'.