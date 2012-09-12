Was really annoyed to see him as captain. A player that clearly doesn't want to be here leasing the team out against Real Madrid in a champs league quarter final, not the most inspiring



Couldn't even make 5 yard passes and was for me the worst player on the pitch



He didnt play great but it was his turn and run that opened everything up for our goal wasnt it?



Naby hasn't lived up to the hype. Not sure why we're playing Gini as much either, are we getting him ready for Barca? Gini should only play if we've no choice.



Exactly, Nick - the player who showed the bit of leadership & drive that led to us scoring what could yet be a decisive away goal. A massive moment in a very poor individual & team performance.Bringing this in here from the Naby thread, just to remain on topic, but I really can't get my head around this - Gini's been almost ever-present in a generation-defining & resurgent Liverpool side that appeared to be the best side in Europe for anywhere between 12-30ish months.He was recruited to do a job for Liverpool Football Club and has done so admirably - he's departing in an entirely appropriate way according to the terms of employment agreed by he & the club (he's not caused a fuss like Suarez, Sterling, or Coutinho, or behaved poorly in a shit situation like Mascherano or Torres, nor spun us a yarn like McManaman or Owen, or flirted a bit like we saw with Alonso and some would argue we're seeing with Salah). Absolutely nothing about his character, effort, or performances that suggest he should be benched/dropped entirely as a result of the fact he appears to be leaving.Thought he'd have more 'credit in the bank' after everything we've seen in the last few years to be honest - not sure why we're doubting his commitment & implying that his heads already in Catalunya' off the back of a hugely unfortunate season for the club, in which team performances have been disappointing, of which Gini's have not been particularly noteworthy.