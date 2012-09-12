« previous next »
Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 7, 2021, 12:45:24 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April  7, 2021, 10:08:05 am
He could be more aware of his surroundings, and would maybe be aware of Vinicius free in the box, instead he moved to try and cut out a potential pass to nobody. In that clip he's ball-watching.

On the whole he looks less interested and has done for a while. He can switch it on when he wants but it's becoming more and more rare. I think he's done here, and I'd prefer Jones getting minutes now.

The picture has been cropped unfortunately (or maybe deliberately) although you do get a glimpse of the Madrid player that Wijnaldum was keeping tabs on. He didn't appear to be moving and if he had moved you'd have seen Gini move too. I'm not quite sure what you think Gini should have been doing instead? Moving towards the ball perhaps? If he had there's no guarantee the result would have been any different. There were enough Liverpool defenders there to deal with the situation as it was. All Wijnaldum would have done would have been to vacate an important space on the edge of the box and allow the (barely glimpsed, but most definitely there) Real player to move towards the box in absolutely oceans of space, waiting for a cut back.

The person who made this video and produced the original comment doesn't know what he's on about. Like I said before his football instincts seem to go back to the school playground. Everybody move towards the ball!

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 7, 2021, 12:46:32 pm
Gini had a shocker (by his standards) yesterday so bizarre that a video of him doing his job is being used as a stick to beat him with.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 7, 2021, 01:28:40 pm
Best time for him to move, offers little on too many occasions:
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 7, 2021, 02:03:00 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on April  7, 2021, 01:28:40 pm
Best time for him to move, offers little on too many occasions:

Agree. Nice guy, good player but too many below average performances. At 30 I guess his contract situation is just about sorted now; either stay with us accept a short term contract and play fewer games, or move on as a free agent. Probably time for him to move on really.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 7, 2021, 02:17:49 pm
Quote from: Caston on April  7, 2021, 09:04:09 am
What on earth was he doing on the 3rd goal? He literally stood on the edge of the box and didnt move 😂

https://twitter.com/armaaaaank/status/1379556097040728068?s=21
He is doing what he should be doing. there are enough other bodies there and  he is maintaining his position.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 7, 2021, 02:19:45 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on April  7, 2021, 01:28:40 pm
Best time for him to move, offers little on too many occasions:

Doesn't do enough in these away games. If he did we wouldn't have been in for Thiago in the first place and he would have got the contract Thiago got.

He has too many quiet games. Even when Thiago isn't playing that well, he's still always involved in the play.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 7, 2021, 02:27:14 pm
Quote from: Caston on April  7, 2021, 11:23:13 am
Hes literally stood doing nothing? Not even on his toes or any idea whats happening around him

Wait till someone puts a video on Twitter of Fabinho getting sidestepped with ease by a 35 year old Luka Modric in the build up to that goal.

You'll be fuming. And that's without seeing the GK not save it despite getting a good hand on it.

Not trying to dig Fabinho or Alisson out here but it seems odd (some would say vindictive) to single out Wijnaldum on that goal when Robertson (to a much lesser degree), Fabinho, Phillips and Alisson are more directly involved and have more scope to stop the goal happening than Wijnaldum.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 7, 2021, 02:35:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on April  7, 2021, 12:22:42 pm
Why didn't we just give Gini the contract he wanted, rather than to Thiago who is the same age, if we're going to bench Thiago for our biggest game of the season, while resting Gini at the weekend to play in it and make him captain?
Two key, and independent, recruitment issues, involving two massive players and all sorts of decisions about recruitment policy and financial management, predicated on one selection in one game? Really?

This kind of 'I'm going to take my frustration out by posting any old dreck' seems to be becoming all-too-common these days

As for the captaincy, we didn't 'make him captain' as some kind of meaningful or political act. He is fourth captain by longstanding arrangement, as agreed by the whole squad. That means he automatically gets the armband when Hendo or Milner or Virgil are not on the field. And this in turn is the case because Klopp really couldn't give anywhere near the tinker's cuss about who is captain as some of you seem to do.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 7, 2021, 02:49:49 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on April  7, 2021, 02:35:42 pm
Two key, and independent, recruitment issues, involving two massive players and all sorts of decisions about recruitment policy and financial management, predicated on one selection in one game? Really?

This kind of 'I'm going to take my frustration out by posting any old dreck' seems to be becoming all-too-common these days

As for the captaincy, we didn't 'make him captain' as some kind of meaningful or political act. He is fourth captain by longstanding arrangement, as agreed by the whole squad. That means he automatically gets the armband when Hendo or Milner or Virgil are not on the field. And this in turn is the case because Klopp really couldn't give anywhere near the tinker's cuss about who is captain as some of you seem to do.

Well said. The fascination with the captaincy continues.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 7, 2021, 03:06:03 pm
Quote from: Jookie on April  7, 2021, 02:27:14 pm
Wait till someone puts a video on Twitter of Fabinho getting sidestepped with ease by a 35 year old Luka Modric in the build up to that goal.

You'll be fuming. And that's without seeing the GK not save it despite getting a good hand on it.

Not trying to dig Fabinho or Alisson out here but it seems odd (some would say vindictive) to single out Wijnaldum on that goal when Robertson (to a much lesser degree), Fabinho, Phillips and Alisson are more directly involved and have more scope to stop the goal happening than Wijnaldum.

Totally agree - he did plenty that wasnt great last night but Fabinho, Phillips and Alisson are horrific on the third goal

Btw I happened to watch Modric live once - it doesnt come over on tv but hes stupidly quick over the first 5 yards .., thing is youve got to know that and not let him come inside there
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 7, 2021, 03:28:56 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on April  7, 2021, 03:06:03 pm
Totally agree - he did plenty that wasnt great last night but Fabinho, Phillips and Alisson are horrific on the third goal

Btw I happened to watch Modric live once - it doesnt come over on tv but hes stupidly quick over the first 5 yards .., thing is youve got to know that and not let him come inside there

While he's not consistent as he used to be [Modric], he has the ability to turn it on in the biggest of games, and he did last night. He's an incredible footballer.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 8, 2021, 12:35:03 pm
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on April  6, 2021, 10:25:40 pm
Was really annoyed to see him as captain. A player that clearly doesn't want to be here leasing the team out against Real Madrid in a champs league quarter final, not the most inspiring

Couldn't even make 5 yard passes and was for me the worst player on the pitch

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April  7, 2021, 12:24:46 am
He didnt play great but it was his turn and run that opened everything up for our goal wasnt it?

Exactly, Nick - the player who showed the bit of leadership & drive that led to us scoring what could yet be a decisive away goal.  A massive moment in a very poor individual & team performance.

Quote from: hide5seek on April  8, 2021, 11:47:17 am
Naby hasn't lived up to the hype. Not sure why we're playing Gini as much either, are we getting him ready for Barca? Gini should only play if we've no choice.

Bringing this in here from the Naby thread, just to remain on topic, but I really can't get my head around this - Gini's been almost ever-present in a generation-defining & resurgent Liverpool side that appeared to be the best side in Europe for anywhere between 12-30ish months.

He was recruited to do a job for Liverpool Football Club and has done so admirably - he's departing in an entirely appropriate way according to the terms of employment agreed by he & the club (he's not caused a fuss like Suarez, Sterling, or Coutinho, or behaved poorly in a shit situation like Mascherano or Torres, nor spun us a yarn like McManaman or Owen, or flirted a bit like we saw with Alonso and some would argue we're seeing with Salah).  Absolutely nothing about his character, effort, or performances that suggest he should be benched/dropped entirely as a result of the fact he appears to be leaving.

Thought he'd have more 'credit in the bank' after everything we've seen in the last few years to be honest - not sure why we're doubting his commitment & implying that his heads already in Catalunya' off the back of a hugely unfortunate season for the club, in which team performances have been disappointing, of which Gini's have not been particularly noteworthy.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 8, 2021, 12:59:03 pm
^
Can't disagree with any of that.

His form has suffered at times this season for the exact same reasons as its affected the rest of the squad at times this season.

I don't think its anything to do with him probably moving on.

And absolutely, the way he's handled (as it looks) leaving Liverpool at the end of this season is commendable compared to some previous exits from the club.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 8, 2021, 01:30:17 pm
Quote from: Dubred on April  8, 2021, 12:59:03 pm
^
Can't disagree with any of that.

His form has suffered at times this season for the exact same reasons as its affected the rest of the squad at times this season.

I don't think its anything to do with him probably moving on.

And absolutely, the way he's handled (as it looks) leaving Liverpool at the end of this season is commendable compared to some previous exits from the club.

And plenty of non-exits too!  ;D
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
April 8, 2021, 02:14:26 pm
The question that keeps popping up ''why is Klopp playing him when he hasn't extended his contract'' [or a variation of said question].

The same reason Klopp played Emre can, Lewandowski, Gotze,etc.. who were going to leave their perspective clubs at the end of the season, and that was known by Klopp and the club well in advance.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6135 on: Yesterday at 05:09:20 pm »
Should start phasing him out. I don't know whether his head's gone or whether he's tired but he's offering absolutely nothing at the moment.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6136 on: Yesterday at 05:10:54 pm »
Looks painfully slow and ponderous - whether he has simply played too much football I dont know
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6137 on: Yesterday at 05:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 05:10:54 pm
Looks painfully slow and ponderous - whether he has simply played too much football I dont know

I don't know why he's started the last two over Thiago.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6138 on: Yesterday at 05:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:14:27 pm
I don't know why he's started the last two over Thiago.

I think this game was due to having Thiago in mind for Madrid next week.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6139 on: Yesterday at 05:17:11 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 05:15:06 pm
I think this game was due to having Thiago in mind for Madrid next week.

But Wijnaldum will start as well.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6140 on: Yesterday at 05:19:16 pm »
That 4 on 4 first half where we had a brilliant opportunity to go at them but he stopped (think Milner had forced them in to a turnover), took about 10 touches then passed backwards then we went again 4 v a set 10 had me wanting to smash my house up, fucking hell lad.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6141 on: Yesterday at 05:31:44 pm »
He is clearly in shit form, but I dont think Ive ever seen a midfielder playing for this club who is as incapable of playing a forward pass into space as Gini is, its like he has a mental block. That counter he killed shortly after we levelled the game was criminal, and Klopp was furious and rightfully took him off. Ive always thought his lack of vision and limited passing range were his biggest flaws as a player, but this season I really think this has stunted our play massively, especially with Hendo and Fab having to play so much at the back or injured.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6142 on: Yesterday at 05:42:43 pm »
Seen a lot of mad shouts that he looks 'disinterested', I just think he's shattered
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6143 on: Yesterday at 05:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 05:42:43 pm
Seen a lot of mad shouts that he looks 'disinterested', I just think he's shattered

Budding protective narrative.

When he chooses to leave, those individuals can reassure themselves that they were calling his disinterest out for everyone to see.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6144 on: Yesterday at 05:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 05:42:43 pm
Seen a lot of mad shouts that he looks 'disinterested', I just think he's shattered

Robertson, Wijnaldum and Mane are all running on fumes. Bobby has been as well, but he's at least had a bit of a break now.

From a selfish point of view i'm not bothered if we burn him out if he's leaving us anyway in the summer, but what's he actually offering the team?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6145 on: Yesterday at 06:08:26 pm »
He has lost his tremendous engine. I don't know why, too many games, age maybe, but hes poor without that work rate and relentless pressing. He doesn't have other skills to compensate with, like how Gerrard used his passning range.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6146 on: Yesterday at 06:14:36 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 06:08:26 pm
He has lost his tremendous engine. I don't know why, too many games, age maybe, but hes poor without that work rate and relentless pressing. He doesn't have other skills to compensate with, like how Gerrard used his passning range.

Yeah, he's not someone who is great defensively or going forward. His goal/assist return this season is almost nonexistent. Without Fabinho or Henderson you could see the holes in midfield defensively.

These have perhaps been criticisms of Wijnaldum previously. However, you could see what he offered the team tactically and in terms of pressing (a bit like Lallana for example further up the pitch).

I think he struggles without Henderson alongside him leading the charge.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6147 on: Today at 12:17:18 pm »
Hes always been pretty poor at moving the ball forward quickly, but when weve had Virgil, Gomez, Matip, Fabinho, Henderson on the pitch its not been an issue. This season when weve lost those players and have been struggling for creativity it has been more noticeable and much more annoying. Gini for me is a bit of an enigma. Occasionally he will turn a switch and be a totally different player. Hell carry the ball forward, run at defenders and charge in to the box. Roma (H) 17/18 and Barcelona (H) 18/19 two biggest examples.

As well as being extremely negative on the ball, hes noticeably dropped off defensively too. Its rare you see him win tackles, you dont see him harassing opposition players either.

For sure a large part of it is fatigue. Hes played almost every game this season. I also think hes lost interest.

Hes been an incredible servant for the club, and brought us some amazing memories. I dont think he should be playing as often for us now as he doesnt seem to be providing anything at all. Id rather give minutes to Jones.

https://twitter.com/tactical_times/status/1381200664781541386?s=21
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6148 on: Today at 02:18:59 pm »
He does seem basically wiped out.

I have to be impressed with the need to play 3 games in 10 days for the internationals for several of these players.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6149 on: Today at 04:10:57 pm »
Did my head in a bit yesterday, he seemed to always take ages to move the ball and take too many touches. That paired with him being shattered and unable to dominate in term of strength and athleticism is really limiting his impact.
