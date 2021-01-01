He could be more aware of his surroundings, and would maybe be aware of Vinicius free in the box, instead he moved to try and cut out a potential pass to nobody. In that clip he's ball-watching.



On the whole he looks less interested and has done for a while. He can switch it on when he wants but it's becoming more and more rare. I think he's done here, and I'd prefer Jones getting minutes now.



The picture has been cropped unfortunately (or maybe deliberately) although you do get a glimpse of the Madrid player that Wijnaldum was keeping tabs on. He didn't appear to be moving and if he had moved you'd have seen Gini move too. I'm not quite sure what you think Gini should have been doing instead? Moving towards the ball perhaps? If he had there's no guarantee the result would have been any different. There were enough Liverpool defenders there to deal with the situation as it was. All Wijnaldum would have done would have been to vacate an important space on the edge of the box and allow the (barely glimpsed, but most definitely there) Real player to move towards the box in absolutely oceans of space, waiting for a cut back.The person who made this video and produced the original comment doesn't know what he's on about. Like I said before his football instincts seem to go back to the school playground. Everybody move towards the ball!