Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6120 on: Today at 12:45:24 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:08:05 am
He could be more aware of his surroundings, and would maybe be aware of Vinicius free in the box, instead he moved to try and cut out a potential pass to nobody. In that clip he's ball-watching.

On the whole he looks less interested and has done for a while. He can switch it on when he wants but it's becoming more and more rare. I think he's done here, and I'd prefer Jones getting minutes now.

The picture has been cropped unfortunately (or maybe deliberately) although you do get a glimpse of the Madrid player that Wijnaldum was keeping tabs on. He didn't appear to be moving and if he had moved you'd have seen Gini move too. I'm not quite sure what you think Gini should have been doing instead? Moving towards the ball perhaps? If he had there's no guarantee the result would have been any different. There were enough Liverpool defenders there to deal with the situation as it was. All Wijnaldum would have done would have been to vacate an important space on the edge of the box and allow the (barely glimpsed, but most definitely there) Real player to move towards the box in absolutely oceans of space, waiting for a cut back.

The person who made this video and produced the original comment doesn't know what he's on about. Like I said before his football instincts seem to go back to the school playground. Everybody move towards the ball!

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6121 on: Today at 12:46:32 pm
Gini had a shocker (by his standards) yesterday so bizarre that a video of him doing his job is being used as a stick to beat him with.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6122 on: Today at 01:28:40 pm
Best time for him to move, offers little on too many occasions:
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6123 on: Today at 02:03:00 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:28:40 pm
Best time for him to move, offers little on too many occasions:

Agree. Nice guy, good player but too many below average performances. At 30 I guess his contract situation is just about sorted now; either stay with us accept a short term contract and play fewer games, or move on as a free agent. Probably time for him to move on really.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6124 on: Today at 02:17:49 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:04:09 am
What on earth was he doing on the 3rd goal? He literally stood on the edge of the box and didnt move 😂

https://twitter.com/armaaaaank/status/1379556097040728068?s=21
He is doing what he should be doing. there are enough other bodies there and  he is maintaining his position.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6125 on: Today at 02:19:45 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:28:40 pm
Best time for him to move, offers little on too many occasions:

Doesn't do enough in these away games. If he did we wouldn't have been in for Thiago in the first place and he would have got the contract Thiago got.

He has too many quiet games. Even when Thiago isn't playing that well, he's still always involved in the play.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
