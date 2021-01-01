The article you have linked summed it up perfectly. Carragher labels English players as clever whilst foreign players who do the same are cheats.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10