Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 12:15:24 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 11:34:47 am
Again more clouded judgement IMO

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-football-richarlison-hits-back-at-carragher-after-diving-dig-20201130

when he slams other players for doing it  will naturally escape your attention


The article you have linked summed it up perfectly. Carragher labels English players as clever whilst foreign players who do the same are cheats.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm
Can only judge what he says about Liverpool as someone who follows Liverpool every day of my life.... and I can confirm he talks out of his arse.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6082 on: Today at 01:35:59 am
Errr ... What did people think of Gini's game against Turkey?  :wave
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6083 on: Today at 08:55:48 am
I think he was right to point out that Richarlison takes it a step further by faking a serious injury several times a game, rather than simply trying to win fouls. He's in a class of his own.

That bit he did on Kane's 'cleverness' sticks in the craw though when he's slaughtered Salah for doing the same.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6084 on: Today at 09:11:19 am
I love Gini spinning around in midfield and sticking his big arse out, but we're basically swapping him for Thiago and Curtis, and if someone offered you that you'd bite their hands off.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6085 on: Today at 10:21:23 am
I agree that Thiago and Curtis offer a marginal improvement on Gini. The problem is that the match officials may eventually spot the fact that we are playing with 12 players.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6086 on: Today at 10:29:33 am
Well we are constantly playing against 12 ( 13 if you include VAR) so it should be fine.
