Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:41:31 pm
Not Henderson mate? I think most of us have all had doubts about his ability at some point down the years but it's hard to doubt his contribution to this team as a driving force in terms of his leadership.

Should have included Henderson.

In the long run this current squad has more players likely to be classed as a club legend than all the other squads from the last 20-30 years put together.
Its sad that foreign players like Torres and Mascherano, who left under a cloud, seem to get the club more than players who were at the club from a young age like Owen, Carragher, Murphy and McManaman but here we are. Maybe the ability to see things from the outside is actually a factor in seeing how special the club is.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:59:12 pm
Fucked his legend status by saying he was going to sign a new deal to keep fans on side then fucking off to Madrid.

The United move just confirmed it.

Yeah quite sad really as he was a product of the academy and won a fair few trinkets. Almost been wiped out of our collective memories now due to his actions after.

Think he does still genuinely support us but no doubt hes a bit of an oddball overall.
Don't see how anyone could have an emotional connection with Torres, Coutinho or Mascherano given how they left

Great players but I don't see them as Reds

Mcmanaman and Owen too (although Macca was before my time but reading about it that's how I feel)
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 01:28:31 pm
Coutinho will be better remembered than Sadio?  :D

Coutinho will be remembered by the fans forever - as the player whose sale funded the transfers of Alisson and Virgil :D

Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:39:08 pm

Think he does still genuinely support us but no doubt hes a bit of an oddball overall.

Think Owen has some weird disconnect between supporting the club and his behaviour towards it.  I don't think he ever fully understood how or why he pissed fans off; he's fond of the club but never saw any real issue with leaving to further his career.

Compare him to Torres, who says when he was younger he thought it was all about the trophies - but now his career is over he realises it was all about the experiences, and that his best experiences as a player were in Liverpool Red.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:57:26 pm
Compare him to Torres, who says when he was younger he thought it was all about the trophies - but now his career is over he realises it was all about the experiences, and that his best experiences as a player were in Liverpool Red.
I mean, I don't really think that should count for much. Basically he was shite at Chelsea so doesn't have good memories there
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 03:10:10 pm
I mean, I don't really think that should count for much. Basically he was shite at Chelsea so doesn't have good memories there

He won his trophies at Chelsea, which is what he thought he wanted at the time, and what he left us for.

But he knew he was largely a passenger by that point; and again, compare him to Owen, who earned his nickname "medal thief" at United, and was quite okay with it.
Torres isn't a legend, he was a fling. Same with Suarez really. Dunno what Coutinho would be classed as, fuck buddy for a bit? Not sure he even gets in the top 50 ever.

Gini however should go down as a great, no doubt. The Semi Final goals, the big performances, we got the best 5 years of his life and made him as a player. We got his peak/made his peak. He's been a huge part of the best Liverpool team I've known in my life. If he leaves in the summer then he should go with all of our love and best wishes.

Don't forget that smile, either.
Its sad that foreign players like Torres and Mascherano, who left under a cloud, seem to get the club more than players who were at the club from a young age like Owen, Carragher, Murphy and McManaman but here we are. Maybe the ability to see things from the outside is actually a factor in seeing how special the club is.
To he fair think some of this is that Torres or Mascherano aren't being asked their opinion every week on BT/SKY/BBC to drive up viewers/clicks. Can't say I really listen to much punditry now but seemed very similar with Keane and Neville expect with their mate in charge it's probably a bit less now.
