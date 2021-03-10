« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)  (Read 601864 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,446
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5920 on: March 10, 2021, 10:12:27 pm »
Gini seems to really need that midfield balance as well. He's missed Fabinho in there (and/or Henderson)
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline arbiarbi

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 07:22:31 pm »
He played well but how on the world he did not see Salah here ???



Salah was not happy after that situation... That is why we can't score a goals in the league... We played with Fabinho in the wrong position, and our creativity in midfield was soooo limited. I think we will be much much stronger when our midfield will be Keita(Hendo), Fabinho and Thiago..
Logged

Online keyop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,348
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 10:35:23 am »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Yesterday at 07:22:31 pm
He played well but how on the world he did not see Salah here ???

Salah was not happy after that situation... That is why we can't score a goals in the league... We played with Fabinho in the wrong position, and our creativity in midfield was soooo limited. I think we will be much much stronger when our midfield will be Keita(Hendo), Fabinho and Thiago..
You can freeze any moment in any game and say a player should've done this or that.

I don't recall the exact moment, but the picture you've posted looks like Gini is being pressed by two players and is shielding the ball to keep possession. There's also a 3rd Leipzig player running towards him, and he might also have an eye on Trent and that big space on the right flank. Strikers make runs all the time, but sometimes those won't always be spotted by our midfield - especially a player like Salah who is lightning quick, and in a system where we use attacking fullbacks so much.

What you've concluded is that Gini should've been able to shield the ball from 2 players and play a pass to Salah whilst looking in the other direction. You've also concluded that Fabinho was played in the wrong position, even though he put in a superb performance and was at the heart of everything good we did, and then said 'That is why we can't score goals in the league', after a game in which we scored 2 and missed loads of great chances.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Up
« previous next »
 