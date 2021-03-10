He played well but how on the world he did not see Salah here



Salah was not happy after that situation... That is why we can't score a goals in the league... We played with Fabinho in the wrong position, and our creativity in midfield was soooo limited. I think we will be much much stronger when our midfield will be Keita(Hendo), Fabinho and Thiago..



You can freeze any moment in any game and say a player should've done this or that.I don't recall the exact moment, but the picture you've posted looks like Gini is being pressed by two players and is shielding the ball to keep possession. There's also a 3rd Leipzig player running towards him, and he might also have an eye on Trent and that big space on the right flank. Strikers make runs all the time, but sometimes those won't always be spotted by our midfield - especially a player like Salah who is lightning quick, and in a system where we use attacking fullbacks so much.What you've concluded is that Gini should've been able to shield the ball from 2 players and play a pass to Salah whilst looking in the other direction. You've also concluded that Fabinho was played in the wrong position, even though he put in a superb performance and was at the heart of everything good we did, and then said 'That is why we can't score goals in the league', after a game in which we scored 2 and missed loads of great chances.