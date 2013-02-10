Perhaps I'm watching a different player, but I think many underestimate Gini and we'll miss him when he's gone.



He's played with every possible combination of midfielders this season and has lost his two most trusted players alongside him. Calling him a passenger or suggesting he's been off form the whole season is the kind of shite I'd expect from a Sky pundit - not a Liverpool supporter.



He remains for me one of the most underrated players in the league, and his stats speak for themselves - he's been picked for virtually every competitive game when he's available, by every club he's played for (and by his country). He's played 210 league games for us, missing only 11 since joining in 2015. He's been instrumental to our system and in making our full backs so effective. He never gets injured, and I think he has the durability and mindset to play at the top level until his mid-thirties. He's the type of reliable player we need to keep whilst we build our next team, and personally I'd tie him down to a new contract - especially with Keita and Ox so inconsistent and Milner in his twilight years.



In a world where the media and many fans want spectacular football, Gini is the quiet metronome that does the simple things well and goes about his game with no fuss or fanfare. He's clearly a very confident, assured and focused person and really looks after himself. If he goes this summer I don't think it will be long before we notice the big hole that he leaves in our midfield.