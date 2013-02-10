« previous next »
Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

Funky_Gibbons

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5880 on: Today at 06:26:46 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:10:56 pm
Maybe so!

Klopp called Wijnaldum Liverpool's most consistent player this season. I would agree, along with Mo probably.
Maybe a little too consistent.
CHOPPER

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5881 on: Today at 06:58:00 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:26:11 pm
Is being our most consistent player really a big compliment this season? It's another way of saying he's been the most robust. Which I accept isn't a trait to be taken lightly, but no player would want that to be the first thing you think about when describing what they bring to the team.

A fat bird with a great sense of humour.









amir87

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5882 on: Today at 06:59:41 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:58:00 pm
A fat bird with a great sense of humour.

I think they prefer the term 'bubbly'
Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5883 on: Today at 07:00:18 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:26:46 pm
Maybe a little too consistent.

Do you think Jurgen meant "consistently poor"? It's possible I suppose.

But if that were the case why would the gaffer get it so wrong?
CHOPPER

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5884 on: Today at 07:00:27 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:59:41 pm
I think they prefer the term 'bubbly'

A bubbly midfielder?
Robinred

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5885 on: Today at 07:26:04 pm
Based on his statement today, Id guess that hes got a verbal agreement with, probably, Inter, but is suffering from increased doubt as to whether hes doing the right thing.

As to some of the posts damning him with faint praise, Im not at all surprised. All football supporters, at all football clubs, vary quite markedly in their assessment of, and affection for, different players - it was ever thus. But the lack of appreciation for his contributions in some of those posts is just wrong - on every level.
Robinred

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5886 on: Today at 07:27:43 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:00:18 pm
Do you think Jurgen meant "consistently poor"? It's possible I suppose.

But if that were the case why would the gaffer get it so wrong?

It clearly isnt that, else he wouldnt have been an ever present. But I guess youre treading gently.
Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5887 on: Today at 07:39:37 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:27:43 pm
It clearly isnt that, else he wouldnt have been an ever present. But I guess youre treading gently.

Quite so Robin.

In fact when the story of the season comes to be written - in better times! - one of the heroes will be the ever-present Gini Wijnaldum. Fighting for the club right to the end.
markmywords

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5888 on: Today at 07:50:24 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:39:37 pm
Quite so Robin.

In fact when the story of the season comes to be written - in better times! - one of the heroes will be the ever-present Gini Wijnaldum. Fighting for the club right to the end.

The "heroes" list concerning this season, will be very creative and even then wouldn't require the plural form
Doc Red

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5889 on: Today at 08:42:48 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:50:24 pm
The "heroes" list concerning this season, will be very creative and even then wouldn't require the plural form

Nothing heroic about our level of play, or rank on the table.
We've been consistently average or below par, would be my range of assessment for individual players this season.
Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5890 on: Today at 08:45:38 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 08:42:48 pm
Nothing heroic about our level of play, or rank on the table.
We've been consistently average or below par, would be my range of assessment for individual players this season.

Of course. The whole thing has been a shambles. But no definition of "heroic" that I know of restricts itself to "success" or "triumph." Heroism is what you do in adversity as well as victory. On that score I think we can include several Liverpool players in the heroism bracket this year. Gini is one of them.
keyop

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5891 on: Today at 09:13:16 pm
Perhaps I'm watching a different player, but I think many underestimate Gini and we'll miss him when he's gone.

He's played with every possible combination of midfielders this season and has lost his two most trusted players alongside him. Calling him a passenger or suggesting he's been off form the whole season is the kind of shite I'd expect from a Sky pundit - not a Liverpool supporter.

He remains for me one of the most underrated players in the league, and his stats speak for themselves - he's been picked for virtually every competitive game when he's available, by every club he's played for (and by his country). He's played 210 league games for us, missing only 11 since joining in 2015. He's been instrumental to our system and in making our full backs so effective. He never gets injured, and I think he has the durability and mindset to play at the top level until his mid-thirties. He's the type of reliable player we need to keep whilst we build our next team, and personally I'd tie him down to a new contract - especially with Keita and Ox so inconsistent and Milner in his twilight years.

In a world where the media and many fans want spectacular football, Gini is the quiet metronome that does the simple things well and goes about his game with no fuss or fanfare. He's clearly a very confident, assured and focused person and really looks after himself. If he goes this summer I don't think it will be long before we notice the big hole that he leaves in our midfield.
fowlermagic

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5892 on: Today at 09:22:32 pm
As Souness would say you would not get the ball off Gini if he was in a telephone box. Considering Milner is getting less and less mins on the pitch, Keita is never fit enough to put a run of games together, Ox is in the same boat then Gini will be a big loss as he can when pushed play all the positions in midfield and even step in as a back up defender/striker. He may have gotten a bit stale here this season but who has not and when it comes to a wee rebuild I would much prefer to have him around.
keyop

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5893 on: Today at 09:41:21 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:36:53 pm
He's been consistently available in fairness - sadly he's been consistently poor since the turn of the year  (with the exception of the Sheff U game) and failed to step up when most needed. I'm sure physical limitations (fatigue) and being part of an unfamiliar midfield and non working team are part of the problem but it doesn't change what he's produced and how little he's affected games
Being part of an unfamiliar midfield and playing in a non working team are not 'part' of the problem. That is the problem.

If you have an efficient machine with several component parts, and some of those parts are removed, you don't conclude that the one remaining part is the problem - you either replace those parts with similar quality or accept the machine won't be as efficient. Expecting Gini to step up in the absence of Fabinho/Henderson next to him, or perform at similar levels to last season is a pipe dream.
markmywords

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5894 on: Today at 10:58:28 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:41:21 pm
Being part of an unfamiliar midfield and playing in a non working team are not 'part' of the problem. That is the problem.

If you have an efficient machine with several component parts, and some of those parts are removed, you don't conclude that the one remaining part is the problem - you either replace those parts with similar quality or accept the machine won't be as efficient. Expecting Gini to step up in the absence of Fabinho/Henderson next to him, or perform at similar levels to last season is a pipe dream.

I don't think the machine analogy is most fitting

I think it is more like parts of the body.  If your right hand is injured, you will have to use your left hand more.  Gini is almost perfect when Robbo is flying outside him and being dangerous, when that isn't close to happening  expecting a bit more initiative from your 30 yr, 70 cap, pl/cl winning, 6 yr PL veteran is reasonable.

Gini has been very consistent, whether we are winning or losing his instinct to pass sideways remains, of course it is harder to take when we are losing and we have spent 4 months straight in losing positions. 

Gini has been a fine servant, I would have wished he had a better send of, than is likely
