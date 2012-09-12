The whole team was magnificent today, but Ginis contribution cant be underestimated. Hes much better suited to the 6 role than anyone else other than Fab, in my opinion. Hendo does the job very well, but is better employed elsewhere.
His combination of versatility, bulletproof-ness and consistent, virtually error free performances time after time make him invaluable. For the umpteenth time in this thread, I hope an agreement on a new contract can be achieved. As the song goes, You don't know what youve got til its gone.