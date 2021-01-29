« previous next »
Author Topic: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)  (Read 596522 times)

Online liverbloke

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5800 on: January 29, 2021, 08:09:44 am »
such balance control and class

give him the ball and he just dances with it

and he seems more aggressive too - or that could just be me
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5801 on: January 29, 2021, 08:14:42 am »
He was fantastic in the 6 position. Freeing Thiago was a good move and using Gini mobility better in that position.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5802 on: January 29, 2021, 04:55:45 pm »
If he wants to stay..get it sorted.
Replacing him would cost a lot more than his contract.

https://streamwo.com/d65e2101
Offline royhendo

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5803 on: January 31, 2021, 08:53:01 am »
Hes offski pop though isnt he?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5804 on: January 31, 2021, 09:05:02 am »
Quote from: royhendo on January 31, 2021, 08:53:01 am
Hes offski pop though isnt he?
Sad but true. Phenomenal player, and ever-present but I guess the thinking is that they can keep Thiago and Fabinho fit with a sprinkling of Curtis. None of them can do what Gini does though...ok maybe Fabs can
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5805 on: January 31, 2021, 11:33:18 am »
Quote from: royhendo on January 31, 2021, 08:53:01 am
Hes offski pop though isnt he?

Unfortunately I think this is the case and we will really miss him
Offline newterp

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5806 on: January 31, 2021, 01:45:41 pm »
We will miss him - but as Jack continues to state - who aren't we going to miss from this main group if they leave? In the midfield - we have Fabinho, Henderson, and Gini.  Jones knocking, and Keita (whatever). We have some sideplayers there too like Ox.

We need to rebalance the age profile in the squad. The concern is that he is so calm and press-resistant that it's going to be hard to replace that. That said - we need Jones to get more time and this is one it will happened.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5807 on: January 31, 2021, 08:37:58 pm »
The whole team was magnificent today, but Ginis contribution cant be underestimated. Hes much better suited to the 6 role than anyone else other than Fab, in my opinion. Hendo does the job very well, but is better employed elsewhere.

His combination of versatility, bulletproof-ness and consistent, virtually error free performances time after time make him invaluable. For the umpteenth time in this thread, I hope an agreement on a new contract can be achieved. As the song goes, You don't know what youve got til its gone.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5808 on: January 31, 2021, 08:51:15 pm »
I dont think we will miss him as much as people think we will in here but hes a very good player.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5809 on: February 1, 2021, 05:09:29 am »
is he really gone though?

what must be going in his mind if he thinks that moving to a certain club in spain is good football or lifestyle sense?

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5810 on: February 1, 2021, 05:30:54 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on February  1, 2021, 05:09:29 am
is he really gone though?

what must be going in his mind if he thinks that moving to a certain club in spain is good football or lifestyle sense?

Going to be great working your arse off for 100-150k per week when the bloke just in front of you in midfield is pulling in 2.6m per week.
Offline rowan_d

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5811 on: February 1, 2021, 07:01:28 am »
Has he ever had a run of games as the furthest forward midfielder for us?

Feel like whenever he gets anywhere near the penalty spot he scores, but it doesn't happen so often for us as it did with Newcastle and does with Holland. Obviously done okay with him a bit deeper over the last few seasons :P
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5812 on: February 1, 2021, 08:02:01 am »
made up to see him score - and what a move by the team

would like him to stay so be nice to him you lot  :wave
Offline Raid

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5813 on: February 1, 2021, 10:36:50 am »
It'll be a sad day if he does decide to go. First one of this glorious bunch to move on really too.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5814 on: February 9, 2021, 06:33:54 pm »
Unfortunately it really looks like he's going to leave in the summer and we're running him into the ground before he does.
I'd love to be able to offer him a contract for the next three years, but you'd imagine that would be at the expense of Milner as we wouldn't be able to justify the wages for both.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5815 on: February 9, 2021, 06:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on February  9, 2021, 06:33:54 pm
Unfortunately it really looks like he's going to leave in the summer and we're running him into the ground before he does.
I'd love to be able to offer him a contract for the next three years, but you'd imagine that would be at the expense of Milner as we wouldn't be able to justify the wages for both.

I'd be very surprised if Milner doesn't move on a free anyway, if Leeds want him that is.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5816 on: February 9, 2021, 06:39:08 pm »
If that were the case and Milner wants one last go at Leeds, then I don't think anyone (including Klopp) can begrudge him that. Hopefully we can reinvest those wages in an increase for Gini (if thats what he wants) and perhaps a younger new signing on a considerably lower wage.
Offline b_joseph

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5817 on: February 16, 2021, 10:47:21 pm »
Barcelona on vacation might be better than living there...I'm just sayin'
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5818 on: February 16, 2021, 11:53:35 pm »
Really gonna miss him when he goes 😩
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5819 on: February 17, 2021, 12:09:25 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on February 16, 2021, 11:53:35 pm
Really gonna miss him when he goes 😩

Quite a few people seem to miss him when he plays.
Offline Al 666

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5820 on: February 17, 2021, 12:25:16 am »
Hopefully Barca do the right thing and sack Koeman after tonight. Might make Gini think twice.
Offline Al 666

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5821 on: February 17, 2021, 12:25:47 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 17, 2021, 12:09:25 am
Quite a few people seem to miss him when he plays.

Harsh  ;D ;D
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5822 on: February 17, 2021, 12:28:55 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on February 17, 2021, 12:25:47 am
Harsh  ;D ;D

Possibly Al. But you saw the comments after the Leicester game. There was some weird stuff.  ;D
Offline farawayred

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5823 on: February 17, 2021, 04:30:29 am »
Tough choice between keepy-uppy on a sunny Barca beech in March or Champions League footie in cold rainy weather...
Offline tubby pls.

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5824 on: Yesterday at 09:16:47 pm »
Ran the midfield today and was much more positive, great showing.  Think the change of formation helped open up passing avenues that weren't previously there for him.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5825 on: Yesterday at 09:38:52 pm »
Yeah, was certainly driving with the ball a lot more today. Good to see.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5826 on: Yesterday at 10:25:11 pm »
Every few games you get that vintage Gini performance where he just bosses it from start to finish.
Online Fromola

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5827 on: Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:25:11 pm
Every few games you get that vintage Gini performance where he just bosses it from start to finish.

Good today,  and we know his quality, but why is he so inconsistent? When he's on it you wish he could do it more. He wasn't even in the last few matches we lost.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5828 on: Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:25:11 pm
Every few games you get that vintage Gini performance where he just bosses it from start to finish.
I thought he was excellent today, which makes his disappearing act in the last half dozen games more mystifying.
Offline slotmachine

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5829 on: Yesterday at 10:38:12 pm »
He had been brilliant most of the season until like Hendo they both hit a brick wall around Christmas but have both bounced back in the last month. Its sad to see our fans in the post match thread and on social media rave about a 10 minute cameo from Naby when the game was dead with no tempo when our whole midfield were superb and that was when the game was in the balance and the tempo was high. Gini is such a consistent and tactically superb footballer and the combination with Thiago was great tonight. Its a shame we probably wont get to see that combination next season.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5830 on: Yesterday at 10:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm
I thought he was excellent today, which makes his disappearing act in the last half dozen games more mystifying.

He's always had his quiet games, we just can't carry it without Henderson in there.

He's been overplayed as well tbf.
Offline y2w902

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5831 on: Yesterday at 10:44:36 pm »
Excellent performance, much more positive and quicker in his decision making, thats the Gini we love.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5832 on: Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm »
His best game in a long time.
Online Fromola

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5833 on: Today at 07:06:05 am »
Maybe the armband raised his game as well.
