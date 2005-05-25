ByNov 26, 2020In just five weeks the January transfer window will be open and Georginio Wijnaldum could sign a pre-contract agreement with a club abroad.The Holland international, whose current deal at Liverpool expires next summer, wouldnt be the first high-profile player to leave as a free agent during Jurgen Klopps Anfield reign.Germany international Emre Can walked away in the summer of 2018 after his head was turned by an eye-watering offer from Juventus. Twelve months later Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno both left and Liverpool didnt bank a penny. Adam Lallana bade a tearful farewell following last seasons Premier League title triumph as his six years of service ended with a free transfer to Brighton.Wijnaldums name is likely to be added to that list but his situation is different to the rest.Can may have been a regular until he departed but he was also a player who divided opinion and, with a deal for Naby Keita lined up and Fabinho arriving from Monaco, there was little sense of angst when the midfielder moved on. Talks over an extension were understood to have broken down over his representatives desire to insert a release clause.Sturridge, Moreno and Lallana had all slipped down the pecking order and committing large sums of money to new deals for them would have made little financial sense. Sturridge had endured a catalogue of injury problems and Moreno simply wasnt up to the standard required while, at the age of 32, Lallana was in the twilight of his career and keen to play more regularly after a succession of fitness setbacks.But with Wijnaldum, there is no debate about his importance to Klopp. This is a man who is universally revered by team-mates and staff alike. His powers arent on the wane. Only Andy Robertson has played more Premier League minutes for Liverpool than Wijnaldum so far this season.Last weekends victory over Leicester City was his 200th appearance for the club. Remarkably, it was also the 133rd time he had been on the winning side  the best ratio of any player to reach the 200-game mark in Liverpools history, beating the likes of Alan Kennedy (131), Gary Gillespie (126), Steve McMahon (123) and Ian Rush (122).Hes a managers dream. A model professional, low maintenance, a selfless team man, tactically astute and incredibly versatile. Few players have started at centre-back for Liverpool in the Premier League at Brighton and at centre-forward away to Barcelona in a Champions League semi-final.Effortlessly, the 30-year-old switches between playing the No 6 holding role for Klopp and his usual, slightly more advanced central midfield position. Hes scored just once in his last 24 games for Liverpool but for Holland, where hes given more licence to attack, he boasts 13 goals in his last 20 internationals.The statistics dont really do justice to what Wijnaldum gives Liverpool. His expected assists of 0.03 per 90 minutes ranks him 79th out of 93 top-flight central midfielders since the start of last season (only including those who have played more than 500 minutes). Hes not a great ball progressor, either  understandable given the importance of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson to provide that from the wings  with only 10 players making fewer forward passes than him per 90 minutes.What is notable from the data, though, is how safe he is in possession. Wijnaldum loses the ball with just 12.9 per cent of his touches, which is the 10th lowest mark of all those considered. Hes a master at shielding the ball under pressure and picking the right pass. He reads the game so well and is adept at blocking passing lanes and covering for team-mates.Durability is another of his big strengths. He barely misses a training session let alone a game. Klopp has been ringing the changes in recent weeks but Wijnaldum has been a permanent fixture on the teamsheet. Wednesday nights Champions League defeat by Atlanta was his fifth successive start.Wijnaldum is an influential and vocal figure in the Liverpool dressing room  part of the four-man leadership group which also includes Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk. He has captained his country in the absence of the injured Van Dijk, too.So how has it reached the point that in just over a month he could put pen to paper with a suitor from overseas?Initial talks between the club and Wijnaldums agent broke down last season. The Premier League champions dont dish out lucrative, long extensions to players over the age of 30.Back in September, Liverpool were braced for a bid from Barcelona with Ronald Koeman keen to take Wijnaldum to Camp Nou. However, the Spanish clubs financial constraints  coupled with the need to prioritise strengthening other areas of the squad  meant that no offer was ever forthcoming.Liverpool werent actively looking to sell having decided they would be better off keeping Wijnaldum for the 2020-21 campaign even if that meant losing him for nothing next summer.On his return to the club after the September internationals, Wijnaldum held talks with Klopp and made it clear he was fully committed for the season ahead and happy to stay put. That was all Klopp wanted to hear. Their relationship remains strong.Liverpool pushed ahead with signing Bayern Munichs Thiago Alcantara, who at one stage looked like he would be replacing rather than complementing Wijnaldum in the squad.has remained tight-lipped about his future. Asked during the recent international break, he said: Just ask Liverpool those questions. Dont they answer? I cannot say anything about it, including whether or not there is talk of a new contract between me and Liverpool. Sorry.. So far that hasnt been put on the table and so he intends to consider his options carefully.Senior sources at Liverpool insist the situation is fluid and that all parties are currently relaxed, with all options still open.Its a strange one, its not a normal situation, former manager and legendary Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness told a supporters club forum hosted by The Athletic recently. Wijnaldum is extremely athletic, hes a ground-coverer and hes clearly a good type to have around. The type of boy he is, the type of player he is, you dont want to lose too many of those.With January not far off, were into the last chance saloon in that respect as he could go and sign a contract elsewhere. If your intention is to keep him youre playing a dangerous game letting it get this close.We dont know what the manager or the people in charge of recruitment have got lined up. But looking in from the outside, it would be odd if hes allowed to walk away for free next summer.Wijnaldums attitude has been impeccable despite the ongoing uncertainty and there is certainly no chance of him being sold in January. But with every passing week, the chances of Wijnaldum staying on Merseyside beyond this season recede.Koeman is still keen to take him to Barcelona on a free transfer next summer and Wijnaldum would pocket a hefty signing-on fee.However, considering the turmoil in Catalonia and the likely exit of Lionel Messi, would that really be the right move? There are no guarantees that Koeman will even still be in charge come the start of next season.Both Liverpool and Wijnaldum have much to ponder. Whats clear is that it will take a major change of heart on either side to prevent a parting of the ways next May.