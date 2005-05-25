« previous next »
Author Topic: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)  (Read 550197 times)

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5440 on: November 23, 2020, 12:26:57 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 23, 2020, 11:52:19 AM
You cant make a.player sign the extensioj. Talka have been ongoing for a while. The notion that we waites until now is nonsense and blaming the club is equally as bad.
Yes you cannot force a player to sign (we know talks have gone of for awhile - normally you sign  the players you want to keep 2 years before their contracts expire). However we knew how good he is for the club, one our most played players (hardly ever injured) and he wanted a long decent contract to finish off his career  for a while (from what I have read we only pay him 75K a week (Milner is on 140K a week and does not play as often as Gini). We know the club is doing its best - however with the Covid situation we have been a lot more careful in what we are offering players and which players we are trying to buy. This summer the club did make a few blunders  -- erred on going safe - not taking decent money for Grujic and Harry Wilson,   - we wanted top dollar and missed out. Plus I have mentioned in other threads and for a while our CB and Keeper depth  was an issue -not replacing Lovren with quality and I think we still should get an upgrade on Adrian (which is not  easy knowing we have Alisson as no 1.)

I think the powers that be are doing  their best - we will have to see if their best is good enough to keep Gini at the club.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5441 on: November 23, 2020, 12:28:13 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 23, 2020, 11:51:01 AM
Compared to other players he is underpaid. He has the right to earn as much aa possible

agreed - I think we were/are close on salary - the biggest issue has been length  of contract - I believe that Gini and  representatives want a 4 year deal
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5442 on: November 23, 2020, 12:31:24 PM »
Quote
Yes you cannot force a player to sign (we know talks have gone of for awhile - normally you sign  the players you want to keep 2 years before their contracts expire). However we knew how good he is for the club, one our most played players (hardly ever injured) and he wanted a long decent contract to finish off his career  for a while (from what I have read we only pay him 75K a week (Milner is on 140K a week and does not play as often as Gini)

Right so you cant' say we haven't offered him anything or haven't tried, we have no idea what his actual demands are, nor what we're offering him. It's way too easy to blame the club.

Quote
This summer the club did make a few blunders  -- erred on going safe - not taking decent money for Grujic and Harry Wilson,   - we wanted top dollar and missed out.

In the grand scheme of things, it means very little. We've rinsed clubs in the past for average players at best [Solanke,Ibe], it didn't work out this time, but in most cases than not, it works out for us.

Quote
Plus I have mentioned in other threads and for a while our CB and Keeper depth  was an issue -not replacing Lovren with quality and I think we still should get an upgrade on Adrian (which is not  easy knowing we have Alisson as no 1.)


Just because we didn't sign a replacement for Lovren doesn't mean we didn't try to find one. We know that Klopp doesn't buy for the sake of buying. It's not the first time he's gone into a season with a similar scenario [once upon a time Lucas was the 4th choice CB]

I'm not a fan of Adrian, but you're not going to find a top class backup 1, those types of keepers are number 1's for other clubs. Every backup keeper has some major flaw in him and any backup keeper is a significant drop off to Becker as he is undoubtedly world class.




Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5443 on: November 23, 2020, 01:04:15 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 23, 2020, 12:31:24 PM
Right so you cant' say we haven't offered him anything or haven't tried, we have no idea what his actual demands are, nor what we're offering him. It's way too easy to blame the club.

In the grand scheme of things, it means very little. We've rinsed clubs in the past for average players at best [Solanke,Ibe], it didn't work out this time, but in most cases than not, it works out for us.


Just because we didn't sign a replacement for Lovren doesn't mean we didn't try to find one. We know that Klopp doesn't buy for the sake of buying. It's not the first time he's gone into a season with a similar scenario [once upon a time Lucas was the 4th choice CB]

I'm not a fan of Adrian, but you're not going to find a top class backup 1, those types of keepers are number 1's for other clubs. Every backup keeper has some major flaw in him and any backup keeper is a significant drop off to Becker as he is undoubtedly world class.

I said we need to meet his demands (or get close to what he is after) or he will leave and I think unless we are very lucky he will sign for another club on a free and big bonus - we have had him on 75K a week  (we could have given him a better deal with an extension a lot earlier) - which is a lot of money but half what James Milner earns (140-150k a week) and we signed Thiago on huge money in the summer. Yes the club is doing what they want to do - I never said the club is not trying (I just think not hard enough or we would have resolved this a lot earlier). We should sign Gini and maybe break the mould or see him go for a free in Jan & play out his contract.  He is our most reliable from a fitness point of view, performance and nearly always selected by Klopp and should have a contract that truely reflects his value to the team, manager, club he is probably on 75K aweek. Thiago 192k, Hendo/Milner 140K , Ox/Keita 120k, Fabinho 100k, Shaq 80k a week.  Lallana was on 100k a week and play next to nothing the last 2 years.   https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/payroll/

WRT Lovren and CB - we took a bigger gamble than normal - so far we are doing  ok (results wise). But we know that we needed a lot of strength and depth for this season (we bought Konstantinos Tsimikas  to cover for  Robbo at LB) and Jota and Thiago - I think if we had sold Harry Wilson and/or Grujic we may have seen another CB .  We know that Joe and Matip are injury prone so this was a bigger risk than normal .

wrt Wilson and Grujic - I think we were too greedy and dismissed decent offers for the players - yes they may not have been what Edwards and club thought were max  deals like Solanke, Ibe etc. But they were decent amounts for squad players we were never going to keep (in a depressed market - COVID)
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5444 on: November 23, 2020, 01:14:12 PM »
Quote
I said we need to meet his demands (or get close to what he is after) or he will leave and I think unless we are very lucky he will sign for another club on a free and big bonus -

We don't know what those demands are and we don't know what we are offering. So it's a pointless debate. He could be asking for longer term contract and we aren't willing to do that. We have a number of players in the same age group, and that could be another reason. Ultimately we don't know. The figure of 75k was reported by an Italian source. There's no validity to it until a more reliable source proves otherwise.

[quoote] We should sign Gini and maybe break the mould or see him go for a free in Jan & play out his contract.[/quote]

Again you can't force a player to sign a contract. Who says we haven't approached him in a manner saying to sign a contract and then have him leave next summer for a fee?

Quote
WRT Lovren and CB - we took a bigger gamble than normal - so far we are doing  ok (results wise). But we know that we needed a lot of strength and depth for this season (we bought Konstantinos Tsimikas  to cover for  Robbo at LB) and Jota and Thiago - I think if we had sold Harry Wilson and/or Grujic we may have seen another CB .  We know that Joe and Matip are injury prone so this was a bigger risk than normal .

Again we may have had players in mind for a Lovren replacement but couldn't get it done. If the player isn't a right fit, we aren't' signing them. We were able to do it in other positions, but clearly we couldn't find a solution in the market for a 4th choice CB.

Quote
wrt Wilson and Grujic - I think we were too greedy and dismissed decent offers for the players - yes they may not have been what Edwards and club thought were max  deals like Solanke, Ibe etc. But they were decent amounts for squad players we were never going to keep (in a depressed market - COVID)

There were plenty of clubs spending a big amount of money on dross players even in a depressed market.

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5445 on: November 23, 2020, 01:42:49 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 23, 2020, 01:14:12 PM
We don't know what those demands are and we don't know what we are offering. So it's a pointless debate. He could be asking for longer term contract and we aren't willing to do that. We have a number of players in the same age group, and that could be another reason. Ultimately we don't know. The figure of 75k was reported by an Italian source. There's no validity to it until a more reliable source proves otherwise.

 We should sign Gini and maybe break the mould or see him go for a free in Jan & play out his contract.
 

   Again you can't force a player to sign a contract. Who says we haven't approached him in a manner saying to sign a contract and then have him leave next summer for a fee?  [/quote]  Dutch football press and even some of the better Liverpool journos James Pearce were saying Liverpool wanted him in the summer and then in September there were further negotiations which were rejected by Gini and again in Oct. I think the club knows how far they need to go to get  it over the line. We will see 

[/quote]Again we may have had players in mind for a Lovren replacement but couldn't get it done. If the player isn't a right fit, we aren't' signing them. We were able to do it in other positions, but clearly we couldn't find a solution in the market for a 4th choice CB.

There were plenty of clubs spending a big amount of money on dross players even in a depressed market.    [/quote]

wrt comment on Salaries - there are quite a few websites that publish (not  100% known salaries - but as close to the known salary as possible) but as close as possible - some contracts are in public and shared - Liverpool and other clubs publish their accounts.

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/payroll/
transfermarkt  has market capital value of player
https://salarysport.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-f.c./

interesting in that Spotrac and Salarysport and google  all have similar salaries.  Gini was offered 40% increase and I believe a 3 year contract and not the 4th year he was looking for & maybe not as high as he thought he was worth. The challenge is when you are down to your last 18 months the negotiation leverage moves to the player and agent.  Like I said I think he will leave next summer to Barcelona unless something  changes in Gini's favour between now and next summer  - I could see the same scenario as Willian at Chelsea - with it all coming down to the wire


sorry I messed up the quotes .. still need to know how it all works from an editing POV
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5446 on: November 23, 2020, 02:20:13 PM »
I believe the stumbling block may be the length of contract more than anything else (being on 140 or 150 does not really makes a big difference if put against an extra years guaranteed wages). And the club would not want the set a precedent with longer contracts for over 30 as we have a lot of players approaching that age. Quite understandable, it is just a shame that might mean Gini leaves. As pointed out is he ever present and ready to go.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5447 on: November 23, 2020, 03:16:56 PM »
Quote from: suede lady on November 23, 2020, 02:20:13 PM
I believe the stumbling block may be the length of contract more than anything else (being on 140 or 150 does not really makes a big difference if put against an extra years guaranteed wages).
Its been reported as such for more than 6 months now.

Quote from: suede lady on November 23, 2020, 02:20:13 PM
And the club would not want the set a precedent with longer contracts for over 30 as we have a lot of players approaching that age. Quite understandable, it is just a shame that might mean Gini leaves. As pointed out is he ever present and ready to go.
Never understood this precedent argument. The decision to offer any player a contract renewal is done on a case by case basis. That shouldnt change whether the dispute is regarding salary, bonuses or contract lengths. Weve just renewed Milners contract fo example as hes an exception and it can be argued his versatility provides added value. So is Wijnaldum IMO. As for the front 3 approaching 30, different circumstances not least because all of them are on significantly higher wages than Gini even after the offered uplift, which is moderate relatively speaking.

By all accounts he really wants to stay and so does Klopp. If a compromise cant be reached, then its up to one part to concede if they still want that outcome. In this case, personally I think it should be the club to back down, not just out of loyalty and recognition of what he brings, but also because both the financial and football implications are not positive whichever way you look at it. As for precedent, woe betide any player or agent who goes in after and says but you gave this to Wijnaldum. The reply is obvious.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5448 on: November 23, 2020, 03:50:46 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on November 23, 2020, 03:16:56 PM
Its been reported as such for more than 6 months now.
Never understood this precedent argument. The decision to offer any player a contract renewal is done on a case by case basis. That shouldnt change whether the dispute is regarding salary, bonuses or contract lengths. Weve just renewed Milners contract fo example as hes an exception and it can be argued his versatility provides added value. So is Wijnaldum IMO. As for the front 3 approaching 30, different circumstances not least because all of them are on significantly higher wages than Gini even after the offered uplift, which is moderate relatively speaking.

By all accounts he really wants to stay and so does Klopp. If a compromise cant be reached, then its up to one part to concede if they still want that outcome. In this case, personally I think it should be the club to back down, not just out of loyalty and recognition of what he brings, but also because both the financial and football implications are not positive whichever way you look at it. As for precedent, woe betide any player or agent who goes in after and says but you gave this to Wijnaldum. The reply is obvious.

well said

I think we could be lucky in that Barcelona is such a feck up at the moment, will Messi stay, will Koeman keep the job and will any good players go to Barcelona - look at real Madrid . they have not really replaced Ronaldo - Hazard is not top quality & struggling at Real . Interesting to see how if we are top 2 and in CL till near the end, that  a compromise can be reached. Personally I think Gini wants a decent contract and an option of 4th year could be a compromise.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5449 on: November 23, 2020, 03:57:02 PM »
Sorry but he most definitely should be on more than £75k a week for his squad status
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5450 on: November 23, 2020, 04:08:56 PM »
Either he'll stay or he'll go; we don't know what the details of the issue are. What's the point in arguing and going around in circles about it?

He's written himself into LFC folklore either way, helped redefine the role of midield, shown what otherwise empty terms like 'glued to the ball' and 'every blade of grass' really mean, what they really look like. Without him the midfield would have to be adjusted but maybe it's time for that anyway. There's always life after every player.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5451 on: November 23, 2020, 04:19:47 PM »
to be honest if I was at the club I wouldn't be giving away a 4 year deal to a 30 year old player.
I guess we just enjoy him for this season and the last few he has given us and celebrate him when he leaves. 
I'm sure Edwards has his replacement already in the pipeline if not already at the club.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5452 on: November 23, 2020, 04:26:09 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on November 23, 2020, 04:19:47 PM
to be honest if I was at the club I wouldn't be giving away a 4 year deal to a 30 year old player.
I guess we just enjoy him for this season and the last few he has given us and celebrate him when he leaves. 
I'm sure Edwards has his replacement already in the pipeline if not already at the club.

the myth of players turning to shit once they hit 30 years should be over now...

he is in his prime now and next 3-4 years.

athletes now are able to play until 35 if they take care of themselves.

Look at Milner, CR, Ramos... Ibra and many more...
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5453 on: November 23, 2020, 04:27:27 PM »
Quote from: PIPA23 on November 23, 2020, 04:26:09 PM
the myth of players turning to shit once they hit 30 years should be over now...

he is in his prime now and next 3-4 years.

athletes now are able to play until 35 if they take care of themselves.

Look at Milner, CR, Ramos... Ibra and many more...

Agreed, attacking players especially
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5454 on: November 23, 2020, 04:37:33 PM »
Quote from: PIPA23 on November 23, 2020, 04:26:09 PM
the myth of players turning to shit once they hit 30 years should be over now...

he is in his prime now and next 3-4 years.

athletes now are able to play until 35 if they take care of themselves.

Look at Milner, CR, Ramos... Ibra and many more...

It's not only that. He's performing very well and that should be reason enough to think he can do it for another 2-3 years. Players shouldn't be moved on only because of their age.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5455 on: November 23, 2020, 04:38:20 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 23, 2020, 04:08:56 PM
Either he'll stay or he'll go; we don't know what the details of the issue are. What's the point in arguing and going around in circles about it?

He's written himself into LFC folklore either way, helped redefine the role of midield, shown what otherwise empty terms like 'glued to the ball' and 'every blade of grass' really mean, what they really look like. Without him the midfield would have to be adjusted but maybe it's time for that anyway. There's always life after every player.


if  we all agreed on everything  - we would not be football fans - nor would there be fan message boards.

wrt not knowing the details or issues - we know mostly what the main issues are - length of contract (Liverpool did not want to offer 4 years and were offering  less they are getting closer), size of weekly wage  - Liverpool are not offering what he wants. which is normal negotiation.  we will see  going forward.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5456 on: November 23, 2020, 04:48:50 PM »
Lads just accept the fact Gini is leaving in the summer and wish him well. Why the fuck he wants to go to Barca now and with Red Ron about to be sacked by then I don't know.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5457 on: November 23, 2020, 04:52:35 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on November 23, 2020, 04:19:47 PM
to be honest if I was at the club I wouldn't be giving away a 4 year deal to a 30 year old player.
I guess we just enjoy him for this season and the last few he has given us and celebrate him when he leaves. 
I'm sure Edwards has his replacement already in the pipeline if not already at the club.

I could not  disagree more..

Gini is worth a lot more than 75K a week - he should  be on 120-130k a week at least - maybe we can offer a sliding scale with bonuses for appearances and trophies. 
3 years with a 4th year option is a no brainer considering  his performance levels , availability (the lad is never injured ) and selected the most by Klopp

42, 50, 47 , 47  and already 14 matches this season. 200 in 5 sseasons,  total compared to a lot of other players over the same time  vs ..Hendo Gini is 10% above Jordan  Henderson 161 in 5 seasons or 187 in 6 seasons.   is a lot ahead of James Milner  226 games in 6 seasons .    Unfortunately the replacements have not been fit - Ox, Keita and Thiago and Fabinho is needed as CB. the only replacement that may not cost us money is Curtis Jones. But I think considering Milner is getting on and 3 of our replacements are injury prone I would splash the cash
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5458 on: November 23, 2020, 05:08:23 PM »
And to think we were harbouring thoughts of letting him go.

His reliability is absolutely massive for us, especially at the level his consistently performs.

We couldn't have known that our injuries would have been this bad, but he's really showing his value.

Just give him the contact he wants - he could play at a top level for another 3-4 years with his skillset.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5459 on: November 23, 2020, 05:12:37 PM »
People going on about why he wants to go to Barca (or generally leave Liverpool). Maybe he just wants to experience living and playing in another city, another country? It doesn't have to be about money, or even silverware. He's been in England for a large chunk of his adult life. Perhaps he just fancies a change.

Of course I hope he chooses to remain, but if not then good luck to him. He'll always remain a favourite
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5460 on: November 23, 2020, 06:01:40 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 23, 2020, 05:12:37 PM
People going on about why he wants to go to Barca (or generally leave Liverpool). Maybe he just wants to experience living and playing in another city, another country? It doesn't have to be about money, or even silverware. He's been in England for a large chunk of his adult life. Perhaps he just fancies a change.

Of course I hope he chooses to remain, but if not then good luck to him. He'll always remain a favourite

A Legend
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5461 on: November 23, 2020, 07:19:05 PM »
Got to keep him.

Him and Henderson (and Milner) to mentor Jones, and rotate in that midfield. He's got plenty of years left in him at the top level.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5462 on: November 23, 2020, 10:51:45 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on November 23, 2020, 04:19:47 PM
to be honest if I was at the club I wouldn't be giving away a 4 year deal to a 30 year old player.
What about a 3-year extension to a 33 year old on 140k a week?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5463 on: November 23, 2020, 11:19:56 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 23, 2020, 05:12:37 PM
People going on about why he wants to go to Barca (or generally leave Liverpool). Maybe he just wants to experience living and playing in another city, another country? It doesn't have to be about money, or even silverware. He's been in England for a large chunk of his adult life. Perhaps he just fancies a change.

Of course I hope he chooses to remain, but if not then good luck to him. He'll always remain a favourite
Hopefully Koeman will stay at Barcelona long enough to get us the Coutinho money but not long enough to sign Wijnaldum.

I expect there'll be a queue of interested teams a mile long come January but playing at Barcelona under his former national team manager seems like the most enticing.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5464 on: November 24, 2020, 10:51:17 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on November 23, 2020, 10:51:45 PM
What about a 3-year extension to a 33 year old on 140k a week?

If the club are going to do that then why not a 4 year for Gini.  Dont agree with either though.  I'd go 2 with an option for a 3rd with Gini.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5465 on: November 24, 2020, 11:06:22 AM »
Quote from: PIPA23 on November 23, 2020, 04:26:09 PM
the myth of players turning to shit once they hit 30 years should be over now...

he is in his prime now and next 3-4 years.

athletes now are able to play until 35 if they take care of themselves.

Look at Milner, CR, Ramos... Ibra and many more...

None of the 3 players you've listed are as good as they were in their mid 20s
Age curves are still age curves.
It obviously differs from individual to individual and there are true outliers (Vardy) but at both ends of the scale (Rooney)

The wage bill is opportunity cost writ large because there's always a finite amount as a result a great way to transition from being a great team to being a mediocre one is to pay top players for past success at a time when they're post peak

This isn't about Wijnaldam alone - the problem the club faces is that it has 6 first team players  (the front 3, Henderson, Wijnadlam and VVD) all hitting 30+ at similar times and all nearing the end of deals at similar times (ish) .... all of them would be "due" (in market terms) a future contract at a really high level there's zero chance we'll keep them all through this next round of contracts over the next 18 months

It's still a flaw in sport generally and football that players are paid highly towards the end of their careers when they're less productive
I suspect a good litmus test for how well run a club is is if it's fans constantly feel you've let a player go slightly too early
 
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5466 on: November 24, 2020, 11:35:44 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 24, 2020, 11:06:22 AM
None of the 3 players you've listed are as good as they were in their mid 20s
Age curves are still age curves.
It obviously differs from individual to individual and there are true outliers (Vardy) but at both ends of the scale (Rooney)

The wage bill is opportunity cost writ large because there's always a finite amount as a result a great way to transition from being a great team to being a mediocre one is to pay top players for past success at a time when they're post peak

This isn't about Wijnaldam alone - the problem the club faces is that it has 6 first team players  (the front 3, Henderson, Wijnadlam and VVD) all hitting 30+ at similar times and all nearing the end of deals at similar times (ish) .... all of them would be "due" (in market terms) a future contract at a really high level there's zero chance we'll keep them all through this next round of contracts over the next 18 months

It's still a flaw in sport generally and football that players are paid highly towards the end of their careers when they're less productive
I suspect a good litmus test for how well run a club is is if it's fans constantly feel you've let a player go slightly too early
  the cool thing about all this is that we still have Klopp and his coaching team.

I can see a few of our 30+ stars getting decent contract extensions.  Like Milner extension -Klopp knows what the players bring to this squad - the fact that Jota has performed from teh start is due to good scouting, coaching and the level of the players around him.

I can see Gini, VVD, Hendo all earning  the right to contract extensions. However you may be right in that we may lose one  of these - so far it looks like that could be Gini. Personally I think Barca do not really have the best place to go to in Spain. Plus Gini has loads of Dutch contacts that will feed him the latest in Italy and Germany. I rate his chances of staying 30-50% at the moment - considering our injury situation and the fact that Gini is still one of our top performers and first choice on the team sheet. 

to be honest i would rather release/sell Ox or  even Keita than let Gini go - if it was up to me. /With all my eggs in the Thiago/Hendo/Curtis Jones and  Gini as our CM choices.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5467 on: November 24, 2020, 12:38:01 PM »
We need to sign him up, 100%. He'll be the Milner for the second half of Klopp's reign. Leadership, professionalism, fitness, and versatility.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5468 on: November 24, 2020, 12:54:05 PM »
Quote from: dutchkop on November 24, 2020, 11:35:44 AM
  the cool thing about all this is that we still have Klopp and his coaching team.


.... considering our injury situation and the fact that Gini is still one of our top performers and first choice on the team sheet....

to be honest i would rather release/sell Ox or  even Keita than let Gini go - if it was up to me. /With all my eggs in the Thiago/Hendo/Curtis Jones and  Gini as our CM choices.

Being "cold" here, (I like Keita, Ox and Shaq as players and characters), I can really see the point of holding on to Gini. He is constantly fit and available, versatile, intelligent and a leader in the dressing room. I do understand his legs will go at some point but not his brain and I think, much as with Milner, he could be managed in a few seasons time. It's the injuries that have changed my view. It never seems to end for the above mentioned trio. So if it's either or, I would stick with Gini.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5469 on: November 24, 2020, 12:59:00 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 23, 2020, 05:12:37 PM
People going on about why he wants to go to Barca (or generally leave Liverpool). Maybe he just wants to experience living and playing in another city, another country? It doesn't have to be about money, or even silverware. He's been in England for a large chunk of his adult life. Perhaps he just fancies a change.

Of course I hope he chooses to remain, but if not then good luck to him. He'll always remain a favourite

Thats a very fair point. If he chooses to leave itll be his loss, although wed miss him too. But maybe he and his family do want to experience something new and if he goes I hope he doesnt get too much flak for it.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5470 on: November 24, 2020, 01:08:48 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 23, 2020, 05:12:37 PM
People going on about why he wants to go to Barca (or generally leave Liverpool). Maybe he just wants to experience living and playing in another city, another country? It doesn't have to be about money, or even silverware. He's been in England for a large chunk of his adult life. Perhaps he just fancies a change.

Of course I hope he chooses to remain, but if not then good luck to him. He'll always remain a favourite

it is a Dutch thing - they have been brought up on that playing for Real & Barca is the pinnacle of your career. Sort of Johan Cruijff inspiration (Suarez, Ronaldo (the brazilian one - started at Dutch clubs before eventually making the move) - plus plenty of Dutch players have played there Sneijder, RObben, both De Boer brothers, Ronald Koeman  & now Frenkie de Jong at Barca. Sometimes to their detriment (Affelay & Royston Drenthe). Dutch team to Spanish La Liga is a gimme for some of them. Also other players coming to NL and then eventually ending up at Barca or Real via Ajax/Psv and then a premier league team.

Plus we should also not discount the agent role  they love to get big signing on bonuses - for a Bosman transfer  you can get more money as a player and Agent.   

I do think the Messi (stay or go - plus ending his career) and Koeman (will he stay) - plus current Barca team is shyte factor may also play a role. 

We will have to see.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5471 on: November 24, 2020, 06:55:49 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on November 24, 2020, 10:51:17 AM
If the club are going to do that then why not a 4 year for Gini. Dont agree with either though.  I'd go 2 with an option for a 3rd with Gini.
They already have 12 months ago which was my point.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5472 on: November 24, 2020, 07:09:39 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 24, 2020, 12:59:00 PM
Thats a very fair point. If he chooses to leave itll be his loss, although wed miss him too. But maybe he and his family do want to experience something new and if he goes I hope he doesnt get too much flak for it.
His loss? Hes already won everything with us. No Nick, sadly itll be more our loss no question. This isnt a meh who cares Emre Can situation nor a how much?! Philippe Coutinho reinvestment fund were talking about here. He could triple his current wages and more by leaving and have his pick of any one of our European rivals teams. It weakens us and strengthens them.

God knows I love Millie but giving him that 3yr extension last December on his 140k/W salary but then not doing the same for Gini (costing exactly the same £21.8m coincidentally, if the rumoured 30k uplift to 105k is correct) for 4 yrs, doesnt sit right whichever way you try and rationalise it.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5473 on: November 24, 2020, 07:18:45 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on November 24, 2020, 07:09:39 PM
His loss? Hes already won everything with us. No Nick, sadly itll be more our loss no question. ....

Possibly. No one wants Gini to stay more than me, but if he freely chooses to go there'll always be the possibility that other players will come in and take what should have been his. Possibly remove him from the pantheon too. In 40 years' time long, loving conversations about the amazing Klopp era might finish with, "Oh, yes, there was Gini Wijnaldum too wasn't there?"
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5474 on: November 24, 2020, 09:11:05 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 24, 2020, 07:18:45 PM
Possibly. No one wants Gini to stay more than me, but if he freely chooses to go there'll always be the possibility that other players will come in and take what should have been his. Possibly remove him from the pantheon too. In 40 years' time long, loving conversations about the amazing Klopp era might finish with, "Oh, yes, there was Gini Wijnaldum too wasn't there?"

I think the Barcelona game will have his legacy cemented here for the foreseeable future.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5475 on: November 25, 2020, 08:12:15 AM »
Don't know if its been mentioned:

Quote
The £25million summer-of-2016-signing has won 133 of his 200 Liverpool appearances  the highest win percentage of any player in the clubs history to have reached that milestone.

Much that I'd love him to stay we can't really complain when he doing what Thiago Alcantara did in coming to us.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5476 on: Today at 05:12:53 PM »
Only major change of heart will stop Wijnaldum and Liverpool parting ways in May

By James Pearce Nov 26, 2020

In just five weeks the January transfer window will be open and Georginio Wijnaldum could sign a pre-contract agreement with a club abroad.

The Holland international, whose current deal at Liverpool expires next summer, wouldnt be the first high-profile player to leave as a free agent during Jurgen Klopps Anfield reign.

Germany international Emre Can walked away in the summer of 2018 after his head was turned by an eye-watering offer from Juventus. Twelve months later Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno both left and Liverpool didnt bank a penny. Adam Lallana bade a tearful farewell following last seasons Premier League title triumph as his six years of service ended with a free transfer to Brighton.

Wijnaldums name is likely to be added to that list but his situation is different to the rest.

Can may have been a regular until he departed but he was also a player who divided opinion and, with a deal for Naby Keita lined up and Fabinho arriving from Monaco, there was little sense of angst when the midfielder moved on. Talks over an extension were understood to have broken down over his representatives desire to insert a release clause.

Sturridge, Moreno and Lallana had all slipped down the pecking order and committing large sums of money to new deals for them would have made little financial sense. Sturridge had endured a catalogue of injury problems and Moreno simply wasnt up to the standard required while, at the age of 32, Lallana was in the twilight of his career and keen to play more regularly after a succession of fitness setbacks.

But with Wijnaldum, there is no debate about his importance to Klopp. This is a man who is universally revered by team-mates and staff alike. His powers arent on the wane. Only Andy Robertson has played more Premier League minutes for Liverpool than Wijnaldum so far this season.

Last weekends victory over Leicester City was his 200th appearance for the club. Remarkably, it was also the 133rd time he had been on the winning side  the best ratio of any player to reach the 200-game mark in Liverpools history, beating the likes of Alan Kennedy (131), Gary Gillespie (126), Steve McMahon (123) and Ian Rush (122).

Hes a managers dream. A model professional, low maintenance, a selfless team man, tactically astute and incredibly versatile. Few players have started at centre-back for Liverpool in the Premier League at Brighton and at centre-forward away to Barcelona in a Champions League semi-final.

Effortlessly, the 30-year-old switches between playing the No 6 holding role for Klopp and his usual, slightly more advanced central midfield position. Hes scored just once in his last 24 games for Liverpool but for Holland, where hes given more licence to attack, he boasts 13 goals in his last 20 internationals.

The statistics dont really do justice to what Wijnaldum gives Liverpool. His expected assists of 0.03 per 90 minutes ranks him 79th out of 93 top-flight central midfielders since the start of last season (only including those who have played more than 500 minutes). Hes not a great ball progressor, either  understandable given the importance of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson to provide that from the wings  with only 10 players making fewer forward passes than him per 90 minutes.

What is notable from the data, though, is how safe he is in possession. Wijnaldum loses the ball with just 12.9 per cent of his touches, which is the 10th lowest mark of all those considered. Hes a master at shielding the ball under pressure and picking the right pass. He reads the game so well and is adept at blocking passing lanes and covering for team-mates.

Durability is another of his big strengths. He barely misses a training session let alone a game. Klopp has been ringing the changes in recent weeks but Wijnaldum has been a permanent fixture on the teamsheet. Wednesday nights Champions League defeat by Atlanta was his fifth successive start.

Wijnaldum is an influential and vocal figure in the Liverpool dressing room  part of the four-man leadership group which also includes Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk. He has captained his country in the absence of the injured Van Dijk, too.

So how has it reached the point that in just over a month he could put pen to paper with a suitor from overseas?

Initial talks between the club and Wijnaldums agent broke down last season. The Premier League champions dont dish out lucrative, long extensions to players over the age of 30.

Back in September, Liverpool were braced for a bid from Barcelona with Ronald Koeman keen to take Wijnaldum to Camp Nou. However, the Spanish clubs financial constraints  coupled with the need to prioritise strengthening other areas of the squad  meant that no offer was ever forthcoming.

Liverpool werent actively looking to sell having decided they would be better off keeping Wijnaldum for the 2020-21 campaign even if that meant losing him for nothing next summer.

On his return to the club after the September internationals, Wijnaldum held talks with Klopp and made it clear he was fully committed for the season ahead and happy to stay put. That was all Klopp wanted to hear. Their relationship remains strong.

Liverpool pushed ahead with signing Bayern Munichs Thiago Alcantara, who at one stage looked like he would be replacing rather than complementing Wijnaldum in the squad.

The Dutchman, who has remained on the same deal he signed following his £25 million move from Newcastle United in 2016, has remained tight-lipped about his future. Asked during the recent international break, he said: Just ask Liverpool those questions. Dont they answer? I cannot say anything about it, including whether or not there is talk of a new contract between me and Liverpool. Sorry.

Having been integral to Liverpool winning both the Champions League and the Premier League, Wijnaldum believes he merits a contract which reflects that level of contribution and his status. So far that hasnt been put on the table and so he intends to consider his options carefully.

Senior sources at Liverpool insist the situation is fluid and that all parties are currently relaxed, with all options still open.

Its a strange one, its not a normal situation, former manager and legendary Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness told a supporters club forum hosted by The Athletic recently. Wijnaldum is extremely athletic, hes a ground-coverer and hes clearly a good type to have around. The type of boy he is, the type of player he is, you dont want to lose too many of those.

With January not far off, were into the last chance saloon in that respect as he could go and sign a contract elsewhere. If your intention is to keep him youre playing a dangerous game letting it get this close.

We dont know what the manager or the people in charge of recruitment have got lined up. But looking in from the outside, it would be odd if hes allowed to walk away for free next summer.

Wijnaldums attitude has been impeccable despite the ongoing uncertainty and there is certainly no chance of him being sold in January. But with every passing week, the chances of Wijnaldum staying on Merseyside beyond this season recede.

Koeman is still keen to take him to Barcelona on a free transfer next summer and Wijnaldum would pocket a hefty signing-on fee.

However, considering the turmoil in Catalonia and the likely exit of Lionel Messi, would that really be the right move? There are no guarantees that Koeman will even still be in charge come the start of next season.

Both Liverpool and Wijnaldum have much to ponder. Whats clear is that it will take a major change of heart on either side to prevent a parting of the ways next May.

https://theathletic.com/2222936/
