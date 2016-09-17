« previous next »
WE ARE LIVERPOOL!!! TRA-LA-LA-LA-LAAA!

WE ARE LIVERPOOL!!! TRA-LA-LA-LA-LAAA!
September 17, 2016, 01:04:04 pm
I'm not sure there has been such a good song, so widely embraced and sung with so much gusto and enthusiasm from all sides of the ground?

I do like this song (Based, obviously on Brown Girl in the Ring by the fantastic Boney M) but the hairs stood up when the WHOLE GROUND including the miserable bastards around me sang their heads off to it in the Leicester game. It came out loud and proud last night as well in the ground against Chelsea.

It's a great song and lovely to see Liverpool fans from young and old singing it with such pleasure. It's a feel-good song and one we can all get involved with.
Poor.

Re: WE ARE LIVERPOOL!!! TRA-LA-LA-LA-LAAA!
Reply #1 on: September 17, 2016, 01:41:18 pm
One of my early memories is singing brown girl in the ring on the way to nursery in the back of my dad's car when I was a nipper.

I like our version. Really annoys our rivals as well. :)
Re: WE ARE LIVERPOOL!!! TRA-LA-LA-LA-LAAA!
Reply #2 on: September 17, 2016, 02:19:07 pm
Am a big fan of this song myself. Positive, proud, simple and has a great driving, rhythmic quality like all the best chants/songs. We are in an era where nearly every chant you hear in English football  is negative, unimaginative (9 out of 10 times bellowed out to a snide, bastardized version of the Sloop John B melody), directed at the opposition team/supporters/home town rather than being proud and supporting your own club, What I like best about Poetry In Motion is it is none of these things but full of one thing that is in woefully short supply in professional football these days - joy. Tra la fucking la. 
Re: WE ARE LIVERPOOL!!! TRA-LA-LA-LA-LAAA!
Reply #3 on: September 17, 2016, 02:44:00 pm
I noticed it was getting sped up at Chelsea. We always get the best out of these songs when they are relatively slow and unrushed.
Re: WE ARE LIVERPOOL!!! TRA-LA-LA-LA-LAAA!
Reply #4 on: March 20, 2023, 08:54:49 am
"Poetry in motion, tra la la la la" sounds really good in this song, for me.

Love to hear that.

If you want to know the score,
Listen to the Anfield roar,
If you face us on the park,
Our bite is worse than our bark
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: WE ARE LIVERPOOL!!! TRA-LA-LA-LA-LAAA!
Reply #5 on: March 22, 2023, 01:01:22 am
I immediately associate this chant with that 2013/14 title charge, those were sweet days.

Crazy how at some point we all thought Brendan Rodgers was the real deal. Have a lot of sympathy for the fella even if things went pearshaped.
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Re: WE ARE LIVERPOOL!!! TRA-LA-LA-LA-LAAA!
Reply #6 on: March 22, 2023, 03:36:38 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September 17, 2016, 01:04:04 pm
I'm not sure there has been such a good song, so widely embraced and sung with so much gusto and enthusiasm from all sides of the ground?

I do like this song (Based, obviously on Brown Girl in the Ring by the fantastic Boney M) but the hairs stood up when the WHOLE GROUND including the miserable bastards around me sang their heads off to it in the Leicester game. It came out loud and proud last night as well in the ground against Chelsea.

It's a great song and lovely to see Liverpool fans from young and old singing it with such pleasure. It's a feel-good song and one we can all get involved with.

True. My little lads love to sing it with me
Re: WE ARE LIVERPOOL!!! TRA-LA-LA-LA-LAAA!
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm
Does anyone else remember we used to sing a song to the same tune in the late '70's early '80's?

It was generally at games over 2 legs where we may be down on aggregate on the rare occasion.

If we were down by one for example, the song would be "one goal is not enough, tra la la la la" etc

Re: WE ARE LIVERPOOL!!! TRA-LA-LA-LA-LAAA!
Reply #8 on: Today at 02:28:15 am
Quote from: Bob in Sydney on Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm
Does anyone else remember we used to sing a song to the same tune in the late '70's early '80's?

It was generally at games over 2 legs where we may be down on aggregate on the rare occasion.

If we were down by one for example, the song would be "one goal is not enough, tra la la la la" etc




Quote from: rhylred on December 27, 2013, 12:12:18 pm
Its the old seventies song we used to sing,to the tune of brown girl in a ring by Boney M...

 :scarf :scarf :scarf
