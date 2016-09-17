I'm not sure there has been such a good song, so widely embraced and sung with so much gusto and enthusiasm from all sides of the ground?



I do like this song (Based, obviously on Brown Girl in the Ring by the fantastic Boney M) but the hairs stood up when the WHOLE GROUND including the miserable bastards around me sang their heads off to it in the Leicester game. It came out loud and proud last night as well in the ground against Chelsea.



It's a great song and lovely to see Liverpool fans from young and old singing it with such pleasure. It's a feel-good song and one we can all get involved with.