Author Topic: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 1, 2024, 12:02:32 pm
All you need is love just came on. I know the Beatles werent a big guitar solo band but I wish Harrison had kept that one going for a bit longer than 6 or 7 seconds. So much potential.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 1, 2024, 08:52:36 pm
I watched the '64 doc last night and properly enjoyed it.
Although most of the different clips I had already seen here and there.
It didn't spoil my enjoyment of it.

It centers around their first trip to the States.
You forget how massive they became in America in such a short time and how still quite young, but clever and witty all four of them were.
Great music and some legendary press conferences along the way.

It's well worth a watch.
Verdict FAB.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 1, 2024, 09:00:13 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December  1, 2024, 08:52:36 pm
When We Was FAB.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AVu6nPTVbBQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AVu6nPTVbBQ</a>
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 1, 2024, 09:04:54 pm
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 13, 2024, 07:43:16 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December  1, 2024, 08:52:36 pm
I watched the '64 doc last night and properly enjoyed it.
Although most of the different clips I had already seen here and there.
It didn't spoil my enjoyment of it.

It centers around their first trip to the States.
You forget how massive they became in America in such a short time and how still quite young, but clever and witty all four of them were.
Great music and some legendary press conferences along the way.

It's well worth a watch.
Verdict FAB.

I've been under the weather the last few weeks and finally succombed to it today and yesterday and have been home from work. Took the time to watch '64 and started a "Get Back" rewatch.

Really enjoyed '64 myself, Terry. I'm 39 now so was nowhere near alive when it was happening, even my Dad is too young but, it was incredible, I thought. The interviews and the emotion in them with some of the people really just hammered home what an impact they had. One man filling up with tears remembering the first time he even heard them. He described it as almost "everything was black and white and then they gave us colour", I'm paraphrasing of course but it was beautiful.

Then that American chap who was a stow-away in Liverpool telling the story of making the front page of the echo and then getting deported after illegally playing a few shows down Matthew Street. His ending of meeting Lennon in a recording studio and Lennon remembering his story and making him a sound engineer on his record legitimately brought my to tears.

I love the Beatles as much, probably, as I love Liverpool Football Club, they are the only 2 things on planet earth that can have me crying in less than a second. The love I feel for both of them, separately seeps through my bones and into my soul. The fact that both are from the same small part of the world blows my mind.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 13, 2024, 09:04:32 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on December 13, 2024, 07:43:16 pm
I've been under the weather the last few weeks and finally succombed to it today and yesterday and have been home from work. Took the time to watch '64 and started a "Get Back" rewatch.

Really enjoyed '64 myself, Terry. I'm 39 now so was nowhere near alive when it was happening, even my Dad is too young but, it was incredible, I thought. The interviews and the emotion in them with some of the people really just hammered home what an impact they had. One man filling up with tears remembering the first time he even heard them. He described it as almost "everything was black and white and then they gave us colour", I'm paraphrasing of course but it was beautiful.

Then that American chap who was a stow-away in Liverpool telling the story of making the front page of the echo and then getting deported after illegally playing a few shows down Matthew Street. His ending of meeting Lennon in a recording studio and Lennon remembering his story and making him a sound engineer on his record legitimately brought my to tears.

I love the Beatles as much, probably, as I love Liverpool Football Club, they are the only 2 things on planet earth that can have me crying in less than a second. The love I feel for both of them, separately seeps through my bones and into my soul. The fact that both are from the same small part of the world blows my mind.
Glad you enjoyed it, mate.

I was 4 in 1964 and I remember my older brothers being obsessed with them, and as I got older I found myself getting into them as well, and still love them today.
There will never be a band that will be remotely close to them.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 13, 2024, 11:02:27 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December 13, 2024, 09:04:32 pm
Glad you enjoyed it, mate.

I was 4 in 1964 and I remember my older brothers being obsessed with them, and as I got older I found myself getting into them as well, and still love them today.
There will never be a band that will be remotely close to them.

I was 4 in 64 too Terry. Not many people know this but I'm not actually a scouser. But the Beatles were for everyone, weren't they? My earliest memory of them is not them at all, but my mum singing 'She Loves You' at me when I was a nipper. She did it a lot. I loved it at the time. But I can hardly think of it now without my heart breaking!
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 13, 2024, 11:16:35 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 13, 2024, 11:02:27 pm
My earliest memory of them is not them at all, but my mum singing 'She Loves You' at me when I was a nipper. She did it a lot. I loved it at the time. But I can hardly think of it now without my heart breaking!
Touching that mate.
I was born in 62.
I haven't got a clue what year but my mum took me & my sister from Aigburth to the corner of Princes Rd by the roundabout to see them coming from somewhere. I sensed it was a huge occasion but I've no idea what exact year it was.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 13, 2024, 11:21:42 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 13, 2024, 11:02:27 pm
I was 4 in 64 too Terry. Not many people know this but I'm not actually a scouser. But the Beatles were for everyone, weren't they? My earliest memory of them is not them at all, but my mum singing 'She Loves You' at me when I was a nipper. She did it a lot. I loved it at the time. But I can hardly think of it now without my heart breaking!
Correct mate, they were for everyone, no matter where they came from.
Although, never in their wildest dreams, or anyone else's mad dreams did even they predict how they would dominate the World with their fabulous music.
And that is a beautiful memory to have of your Mum and them.

My earliest memory was seeing footage of them doing Shea Stadium in 1965.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 13, 2024, 11:26:09 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December 13, 2024, 11:21:42 pm
Correct mate, they were for everyone, no matter where they came from.
Although, never in their wildest dreams, or anyone else's mad dreams did even they predict how they would dominate the World with their fabulous music.
And that is a beautiful memory to have of your Mum and them.

My earliest memory was seeing footage of them doing Shea Stadium in 1965.

Those American tours must have killed them with all the screaming and them not being able to hear themselves sing and play. That whole Beatlemania phrase was crazy when you think about how people would throw themselves at their cars and stuff like that. Just mad times.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 13, 2024, 11:33:45 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on December 13, 2024, 11:26:09 pm
Those American tours must have killed them with all the screaming and them not being able to hear themselves sing and play. That whole Beatlemania phrase was crazy when you think about how people would throw themselves at their cars and stuff like that. Just mad times.
100%

They were a very good live band, thanks to long hours in Hamburg and back in Liverpool before they hit it big.
The speed of Beatlemania and lack of decent PA Systems, etc didn't help them at all.

Later on, when they became a studio band, that was when got to hear how far they progressed as writers and performers.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 13, 2024, 11:50:04 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December 13, 2024, 11:33:45 pm
100%

They were a very good live band, thanks to long hours in Hamburg and back in Liverpool before they hit it big.
The speed of Beatlemania and lack of decent PA Systems, etc didn't help them at all.

Later on, when they became a studio band, that was when got to hear how far they progressed as writers and performers.

Been listening to some really good Beatles podcasts recently, will supply a link for those interested tomorrow. They did a lot on their studio work which I found really interesting. I still think Let It Be was my fav album, which a lot of people don't really like. But I loved the songs, One After 909, Two of Us and I Got a Feeling as well as the title track. I also love that idea of them just doing a concert on the top of a building, imagine watching that in your lunch time!  ;D
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 12:05:47 am
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on December 13, 2024, 11:50:04 pm
Been listening to some really good Beatles podcasts recently, will supply a link for those interested tomorrow. They did a lot on their studio work which I found really interesting. I still think Let It Be was my fav album, which a lot of people don't really like. But I loved the songs, One After 909, Two of Us and I Got a Feeling as well as the title track. I also love that idea of them just doing a concert on the top of a building, imagine watching that in your lunch time!  ;D
I would be interested in those podcasts.

Let it be, the album and film did indeed produce a load of their best work.
Unfortunately, they were in the middle of the breakup and a lot of the movie was grim because of that.
I'm just so glad that Peter Jackson made the Get Back series and put things right for us and them.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 08:58:01 am
Mentioned this before but my mums family ran a little American style diner on Renshaw street called the griddle bar. They were in there all the time before they made it (And as they were getting a name for emselves ) Well 3 of em. This was between 59 to 62/63. My Nan would give them free food cos they were always skint. Freddie Starr would come in. Bill Harry ,Terry osullivan( might be Sullivan) &  The Escorts, Earl Preston and the Realms, the Mersey beats,  Johnny Ray, Si Tucker and the Friars, PJ pro y , The undertakers, Gerry and The Pacemakers, Shane Fenton, Gerry Dawcy(sp?) The four pennies, Eddie Ammo asked me mam out, the chants used to come in. Amongst others. They actually would have a laugh with em and John would wind my mums older sister up.



I actually spoke to Sean Lennon aboot it.

Funny thing is its never mentioned but they were in there everyday basically.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 10:35:22 am
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December 14, 2024, 12:05:47 am
I would be interested in those podcasts.

Let it be, the album and film did indeed produce a load of their best work.
Unfortunately, they were in the middle of the breakup and a lot of the movie was grim because of that.
I'm just so glad that Peter Jackson made the Get Back series and put things right for us and them.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1n59V0RhCxzRllnK2BnbKs?si=d256094816274fc8 (Interview with Paul Abbot)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0Oi6JtD6R1MzAMo0l0MVpD?si=bea71c9f52964922 (Let it Be Film)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5lNM6BMKZNeAd79G0JDFG5?si=26c29297ffb44e43 (Sgt Peppers Session)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3fIa9FkLt6TyCMptLvzdlW?si=25d5755d4fef4be8 (The Rest is History)
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 11:17:55 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 14, 2024, 08:58:01 am
Mentioned this before but my mums family ran a little American style diner on Renshaw street called the griddle bar. They were in there all the time before they made it (And as they were getting a name for emselves ) Well 3 of em. This was between 59 to 62/63. My Nan would give them free food cos they were always skint. Freddie Starr would come in. Bill Harry ,Terry osullivan( might be Sullivan) &  The Escorts, Earl Preston and the Realms, the Mersey beats,  Johnny Ray, Si Tucker and the Friars, PJ pro y , The undertakers, Gerry and The Pacemakers, Shane Fenton, Gerry Dawcy(sp?) The four pennies, Eddie Ammo asked me mam out, the chants used to come in. Amongst others. They actually would have a laugh with em and John would wind my mums older sister up.



I actually spoke to Sean Lennon aboot it.

Funny thing is its never mentioned but they were in there everyday basically.

Blimey Capon. Thats amazing! That cafe must have been the centre of the universe back then. And how come you ended up talking to Sean Lennon?
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 11:20:57 am
Quote from: Red Ol on December 14, 2024, 11:17:55 am
Blimey Capon. Thats amazing! That cafe must have been the centre of the universe back then. And how come you ended up talking to Sean Lennon?
Great story isn't it. That kind of thing wouldn't happen now.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 11:21:57 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 14, 2024, 08:58:01 am
Mentioned this before but my mums family ran a little American style diner on Renshaw street called the griddle bar. They were in there all the time before they made it (And as they were getting a name for emselves ) Well 3 of em. This was between 59 to 62/63. My Nan would give them free food cos they were always skint. Freddie Starr would come in. Bill Harry ,Terry osullivan( might be Sullivan) &  The Escorts, Earl Preston and the Realms, the Mersey beats,  Johnny Ray, Si Tucker and the Friars, PJ pro y , The undertakers, Gerry and The Pacemakers, Shane Fenton, Gerry Dawcy(sp?) The four pennies, Eddie Ammo asked me mam out, the chants used to come in. Amongst others. They actually would have a laugh with em and John would wind my mums older sister up.



I actually spoke to Sean Lennon aboot it.

Funny thing is its never mentioned but they were in there everyday basically.
Good story that, mate.
Very interesting.

Quote from: The holly and the jillc on December 14, 2024, 10:35:22 am
https://open.spotify.com/episode/1n59V0RhCxzRllnK2BnbKs?si=d256094816274fc8 (Interview with Paul Abbot)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0Oi6JtD6R1MzAMo0l0MVpD?si=bea71c9f52964922 (Let it Be Film)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5lNM6BMKZNeAd79G0JDFG5?si=26c29297ffb44e43 (Sgt Peppers Session)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3fIa9FkLt6TyCMptLvzdlW?si=25d5755d4fef4be8 (The Rest is History)
Thanks Jill.
I'll give them a listen.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 11:24:29 am
I hope you enjoy them Terry, the Paul Abbot one was my favourite as they were talking about an album which no one usually mentions, but was actually a really important one. (Not giving it away!).  ;)
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 11:28:24 am
Love this thread being updated. Always loved The Beatles from listening to tapes in my dads car when I was little. Mind blowing how much they achieved in such a short space of time. And always great to get the stories in here from you lot.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 11:47:26 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 14, 2024, 11:28:24 am
Love this thread being updated. Always loved The Beatles from listening to tapes in my dads car when I was little. Mind blowing how much they achieved in such a short space of time. And always great to get the stories in here from you lot.

I believe it gets more mind-blowing as time goes by and you achieve perspective. It's often remarked how little time there was between, say, 'I wanna hold your hand' and the White Album. Both of them extraordinary staging posts, but so different.

It's worth checking out Rick Beato on Youtube. He is a fantastic explainer of how music works generally, with a distinguished career as a record producer behind him. He interviewed David Gilmour a couple of weeks back. But he is no doubt that the Beatles are the pinnacle. There's a great video where he breaks down the closing few minutes of the Long Medley. But lots of other stuff too.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 12:35:52 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on December 14, 2024, 11:17:55 am
Blimey Capon. Thats amazing! That cafe must have been the centre of the universe back then. And how come you ended up talking to Sean Lennon?
Just by accident really. Was on Twitter and he was talking aboot his dad and I started yapping to him an he was sound. So got talking an told him bits. Was years ago.

Freddie Starr used to deal purple hearts etc and was in a group I think called the delmonts? Someone might be able to tell me otherwise l8ke

The cafe was near the offices of the Merseybeat magazine bill harry ran
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 09:08:09 pm
Forgot to say.

The owners of the griddle bar that my mum and her family ran owned a club at the top of bold street (from the stories I remember being told) called the Odd Spot (Ill have to check) . Anyway. My Nan got her daughters a job there cos they asked cos they got wind the Beatles were gonna play there (as they had before). Night comes around and they didnt play for some reason .

My mum used to sell mags for bill harry and tickets for the likes of the litherland town hall, tower ball room and other places round Liverpool just cos she worked in the diner which was a hangout for loadsa these up an coming bands
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 11:22:44 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 14, 2024, 09:08:09 pm
Forgot to say.

The owners of the griddle bar that my mum and her family ran owned a club at the top of bold street (from the stories I remember being told) called the Odd Spot (Ill have to check) . Anyway. My Nan got her daughters a job there cos they asked cos they got wind the Beatles were gonna play there (as they had before). Night comes around and they didnt play for some reason .

My mum used to sell mags for bill harry and tickets for the likes of the litherland town hall, tower ball room and other places round Liverpool just cos she worked in the diner which was a hangout for loadsa these up an coming bands

https://youtu.be/w5-JehgDH5U?si=r3o1_yCstDHY-Jor

Just found this re Odd Spot. Played two gigs there by the sound of it
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 11:35:09 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on December 14, 2024, 11:22:44 pm
https://youtu.be/w5-JehgDH5U?si=r3o1_yCstDHY-Jor

Just found this re Odd Spot. Played two gigs there by the sound of it
Nice one mate.

See! This is what Im on aboot. You had all the usual shite from all the kool twats and loadsa places gets left out. Ive been round long enough to hear all the shite aboot the scenes etc like a few on here in the 90s where certain clubs arent mentioned by the Kool kids

They werent enjoying a fucking thing them pretentious twats they were there fucking posing.

Give me shit holes and bars with 20 people in over all the other shit. Does my head in when alls ya hear aboot is the fucking cavern like it was the only place that existed.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 14, 2024, 11:40:10 pm
There were pictures all over the walls of the bands who came in my mums family diner, signed. Mums always talked aboot how she wished shed kept em all as she was basically the only one collecting em with her mate Anna who also worked there.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 15, 2024, 01:13:28 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 14, 2024, 11:40:10 pm
There were pictures all over the walls of the bands who came in my mums family diner, signed. Mums always talked aboot how she wished shed kept em all as she was basically the only one collecting em with her mate Anna who also worked there.
Great memories, mate. Is your Mum still around?
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 15, 2024, 01:18:02 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December 15, 2024, 01:13:28 pm
Great memories, mate. Is your Mum still around?
Yeah mate, 78 tomorrow funnily enough. her Mums birthday the same day and my Dads was the day after
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 15, 2024, 01:23:05 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 15, 2024, 01:18:02 pm
Yeah mate, 78 tomorrow funnily enough. her Mums birthday the same day and my Dads was the day after
Brilliant.
I love stories about the Beatles and that era of music.
Especially from real people who where there.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 15, 2024, 01:29:19 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December 15, 2024, 01:23:05 pm
Brilliant.
I love stories about the Beatles and that era of music.
Especially from real people who where there.
Yeah, great arent they. When Im with her and the sisters who are still alive theyre always talking aboot that diner. Nan also worked at the pier head and was on the ferry the day Gerry and the pacemakers made the video or something to ya know. Anyway they got told to fuck off to the back of the boat or something. She had my 9lder brother with her and her eldest daughter
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 15, 2024, 04:02:03 pm
As ever some wonderful posts on here.

I have just been listening to some Beatles reactions from people who have never heard them before. It's always enjoyable as the band blows them aside with their incredible depth of music. One of the best songs for that is A Day in the Life, it's a song which knocks people sideways when they hear it for the first time. It's one of those songs that never quite makes my top 20 list of favourite Beatles tracks, which just goes to show the depth of choice there is in their repertoire.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 15, 2024, 08:26:26 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on December  1, 2024, 12:02:32 pm
All you need is love just came on. I know the Beatles werent a big guitar solo band but I wish Harrison had kept that one going for a bit longer than 6 or 7 seconds. So much potential.

He took his potential to the Sitar and to Krsna .
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 15, 2024, 09:18:55 pm
I really liked it. Although American's view of Liverpool is properly patronising. They make it sound like a village from the Middle Ages.

I don't know how they managed to stay sane, the constant screaming of girls and about 20 people in the hotel room with them!
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 20, 2024, 10:35:08 am
I spent much of yesterday evening looking at clips of Paul at both Manchester and the O2 shows this week. Threads in particular has a ton of videos from spectators. It looked like a religious experience to be honest. Ringo joined him for Sgt Peppers and Helter Skelter (below). Hugely regretting not spending an obscene amount on tickets.

https://xcancel.com/EddieBurfi/status/1869883324035985565

https://xcancel.com/walrus0503/status/1869908191246430511
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 20, 2024, 01:46:05 pm
I went to Paris to see Paul the other week. Never been able to get tickets before, and thought Id missed the chance, but got lucky this time. Was halfway back, but it was still great. Echo what the above poster said about a religious experience, particularly being from the city, the songs have just always been there, its part of your DNA. You never expect to hear them live, and then it dawns on you that youre watching Paul McCartney play the end of Abbey Road, in person. It blew my mind a bit to be honest, I was pretty emotional at the end. His catalogue is so extensive he could practically play another show of classics that he left out!
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
December 23, 2024, 10:13:52 pm
Mad this after talking the last week aboot me Mum but met a fella from a Liverpool Band The Defenders from the 60s a bit back an didnt have a clue who he was. One of my family starts gabbing to him this week by accident an turns out he was in the band in the 60s. Did the Germany thing like the beatles etc

Yeah, weird how shit happens
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Yesterday at 02:20:14 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 23, 2024, 10:13:52 pm
Mad this after talking the last week aboot me Mum but met a fella from a Liverpool Band The Defenders from the 60s a bit back an didnt have a clue who he was. One of my family starts gabbing to him this week by accident an turns out he was in the band in the 60s. Did the Germany thing like the beatles etc

Yeah, weird how shit happens

Hey Capon. Great tales. Ask your mam if she remembers Teddy 'Kingsize' Taylor. He used to live 2 doors down from us in Vine Grove, Seaforth. My very first 45 at age 10 was a gift from his mam of his first record Memphis Tennessee. I think early days king-size taylor and dominoes vied with the Beatles for top billing here and in Hamburg but think that never lasted long  ;D
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Yesterday at 02:53:55 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 02:20:14 am
Hey Capon. Great tales. Ask your mam if she remembers Teddy 'Kingsize' Taylor. He used to live 2 doors down from us in Vine Grove, Seaforth. My very first 45 at age 10 was a gift from his mam of his first record Memphis Tennessee. I think early days king-size taylor and dominoes vied with the Beatles for top billing here and in Hamburg but think that never lasted long  ;D
Just asked her and she says yeah, she knew him. My Dad was kinda pally with him. Lived on Peel Rd. Mum said he owned a butchers and a bar in Southport by the Crown Pub years ago. King Size Taylors was still above the door for years(might still be)

My Mum also said, she knew George Harrisons dad. (Mentioned before my Nan ran some canteen at the pier head and My mum n her sisters would work there an all occasionally as well as the griddle bar) well Georges Dad used to come in there cos he was a bus driver at one point or something. My other grandad (from my dads side) used to go in there an all cos he was bus/ coach driver as was dad an my Mum also worked as a clippy after she stopped working at the griddle bar.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Yesterday at 10:50:36 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 02:53:55 pm
Just asked her and she says yeah, she knew him. My Dad was kinda pally with him. Lived on Peel Rd. Mum said he owned a butchers and a bar in Southport by the Crown Pub years ago. King Size Taylors was still above the door for years(might still be)

My Mum also said, she knew George Harrisons dad. (Mentioned before my Nan ran some canteen at the pier head and My mum n her sisters would work there an all occasionally as well as the griddle bar) well Georges Dad used to come in there cos he was a bus driver at one point or something. My other grandad (from my dads side) used to go in there an all cos he was bus/ coach driver as was dad an my Mum also worked as a clippy after she stopped working at the griddle bar.

Good stuff. Is that Peel road in Boot Hill? Just read an Internet piece on Teddy and it says that he claimed the early Beatles songs were written by the more orthoidox Tin Pan Allley songwriting troupe. Clearly utter bollocks and more likely if he did say it he'd have just been taking the pics as I'm sure he was mates with them back then  both here and in Hamburg
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Today at 07:56:06 am
Quote from the excellent Teine on the main LFC board

Quote from: teine on Today at 07:27:18 am
That reference to last week's Fulham game is apt for another reason.

That Shankly quote above - 'Only Celtic and Rangers fans can match the noise of Anfield' - comes from December 1962, after we'd beaten Fulham 2-1 at Anfield in front of an especially noisy Kop.

Something was in the air in the city at that moment in time. The next day, The Beatles played a key live audition for the Arthur Howes organisation, who they needed to impress if they wanted to be chosen for a nationwide concert tour at Howes-run ballrooms.

The concert was in Peterborough, and the reporter from the local paper just couldn't understand what he was witnessing:

The drummer apparently thought his job was to lead not to provide rhythm. He made far too much noise and in their final number Twist and Shout it sounded as though everyone was trying to make more noise than the others.

The explosion in football and music in the early sixties was so great beacuse it was totally organic. There was no hype involved. The national media simply had no idea what was going on in the Cavern or on the Kop -  and so they couldn't spoil it.

Have a peaceful Christmas. And a deafening Boxing Day.


