Mentioned this before but my mums family ran a little American style diner on Renshaw street called the griddle bar. They were in there all the time before they made it (And as they were getting a name for emselves ) Well 3 of em. This was between 59 to 62/63. My Nan would give them free food cos they were always skint. Freddie Starr would come in. Bill Harry ,Terry osullivan( might be Sullivan) & The Escorts, Earl Preston and the Realms, the Mersey beats, Johnny Ray, Si Tucker and the Friars, PJ pro y , The undertakers, Gerry and The Pacemakers, Shane Fenton, Gerry Dawcy(sp?) The four pennies, Eddie Ammo asked me mam out, the chants used to come in. Amongst others. They actually would have a laugh with em and John would wind my mums older sister up.
I actually spoke to Sean Lennon aboot it.
Funny thing is its never mentioned but they were in there everyday basically.