I watched the '64 doc last night and properly enjoyed it.

Although most of the different clips I had already seen here and there.

It didn't spoil my enjoyment of it.



It centers around their first trip to the States.

You forget how massive they became in America in such a short time and how still quite young, but clever and witty all four of them were.

Great music and some legendary press conferences along the way.



It's well worth a watch.

Verdict FAB.



I've been under the weather the last few weeks and finally succombed to it today and yesterday and have been home from work. Took the time to watch '64 and started a "Get Back" rewatch.Really enjoyed '64 myself, Terry. I'm 39 now so was nowhere near alive when it was happening, even my Dad is too young but, it was incredible, I thought. The interviews and the emotion in them with some of the people really just hammered home what an impact they had. One man filling up with tears remembering the first time he even heard them. He described it as almost "everything was black and white and then they gave us colour", I'm paraphrasing of course but it was beautiful.Then that American chap who was a stow-away in Liverpool telling the story of making the front page of the echo and then getting deported after illegally playing a few shows down Matthew Street. His ending of meeting Lennon in a recording studio and Lennon remembering his story and making him a sound engineer on his record legitimately brought my to tears.I love the Beatles as much, probably, as I love Liverpool Football Club, they are the only 2 things on planet earth that can have me crying in less than a second. The love I feel for both of them, separately seeps through my bones and into my soul. The fact that both are from the same small part of the world blows my mind.