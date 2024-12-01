« previous next »
December 1, 2024, 12:02:32 pm
All you need is love just came on. I know the Beatles werent a big guitar solo band but I wish Harrison had kept that one going for a bit longer than 6 or 7 seconds. So much potential.
December 1, 2024, 08:52:36 pm
I watched the '64 doc last night and properly enjoyed it.
Although most of the different clips I had already seen here and there.
It didn't spoil my enjoyment of it.

It centers around their first trip to the States.
You forget how massive they became in America in such a short time and how still quite young, but clever and witty all four of them were.
Great music and some legendary press conferences along the way.

It's well worth a watch.
Verdict FAB.
December 1, 2024, 09:00:13 pm
When We Was FAB.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AVu6nPTVbBQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AVu6nPTVbBQ</a>
December 1, 2024, 09:04:54 pm
Yesterday at 07:43:16 pm
I watched the '64 doc last night and properly enjoyed it.
Although most of the different clips I had already seen here and there.
It didn't spoil my enjoyment of it.

It centers around their first trip to the States.
You forget how massive they became in America in such a short time and how still quite young, but clever and witty all four of them were.
Great music and some legendary press conferences along the way.

It's well worth a watch.
Verdict FAB.

I've been under the weather the last few weeks and finally succombed to it today and yesterday and have been home from work. Took the time to watch '64 and started a "Get Back" rewatch.

Really enjoyed '64 myself, Terry. I'm 39 now so was nowhere near alive when it was happening, even my Dad is too young but, it was incredible, I thought. The interviews and the emotion in them with some of the people really just hammered home what an impact they had. One man filling up with tears remembering the first time he even heard them. He described it as almost "everything was black and white and then they gave us colour", I'm paraphrasing of course but it was beautiful.

Then that American chap who was a stow-away in Liverpool telling the story of making the front page of the echo and then getting deported after illegally playing a few shows down Matthew Street. His ending of meeting Lennon in a recording studio and Lennon remembering his story and making him a sound engineer on his record legitimately brought my to tears.

I love the Beatles as much, probably, as I love Liverpool Football Club, they are the only 2 things on planet earth that can have me crying in less than a second. The love I feel for both of them, separately seeps through my bones and into my soul. The fact that both are from the same small part of the world blows my mind.
Yesterday at 09:04:32 pm
I've been under the weather the last few weeks and finally succombed to it today and yesterday and have been home from work. Took the time to watch '64 and started a "Get Back" rewatch.

Really enjoyed '64 myself, Terry. I'm 39 now so was nowhere near alive when it was happening, even my Dad is too young but, it was incredible, I thought. The interviews and the emotion in them with some of the people really just hammered home what an impact they had. One man filling up with tears remembering the first time he even heard them. He described it as almost "everything was black and white and then they gave us colour", I'm paraphrasing of course but it was beautiful.

Then that American chap who was a stow-away in Liverpool telling the story of making the front page of the echo and then getting deported after illegally playing a few shows down Matthew Street. His ending of meeting Lennon in a recording studio and Lennon remembering his story and making him a sound engineer on his record legitimately brought my to tears.

I love the Beatles as much, probably, as I love Liverpool Football Club, they are the only 2 things on planet earth that can have me crying in less than a second. The love I feel for both of them, separately seeps through my bones and into my soul. The fact that both are from the same small part of the world blows my mind.
Glad you enjoyed it, mate.

I was 4 in 1964 and I remember my older brothers being obsessed with them, and as I got older I found myself getting into them as well, and still love them today.
There will never be a band that will be remotely close to them.
Yesterday at 11:02:27 pm
Glad you enjoyed it, mate.

I was 4 in 1964 and I remember my older brothers being obsessed with them, and as I got older I found myself getting into them as well, and still love them today.
There will never be a band that will be remotely close to them.

I was 4 in 64 too Terry. Not many people know this but I'm not actually a scouser. But the Beatles were for everyone, weren't they? My earliest memory of them is not them at all, but my mum singing 'She Loves You' at me when I was a nipper. She did it a lot. I loved it at the time. But I can hardly think of it now without my heart breaking!
Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm
My earliest memory of them is not them at all, but my mum singing 'She Loves You' at me when I was a nipper. She did it a lot. I loved it at the time. But I can hardly think of it now without my heart breaking!
Touching that mate.
I was born in 62.
I haven't got a clue what year but my mum took me & my sister from Aigburth to the corner of Princes Rd by the roundabout to see them coming from somewhere. I sensed it was a huge occasion but I've no idea what exact year it was.
Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
I was 4 in 64 too Terry. Not many people know this but I'm not actually a scouser. But the Beatles were for everyone, weren't they? My earliest memory of them is not them at all, but my mum singing 'She Loves You' at me when I was a nipper. She did it a lot. I loved it at the time. But I can hardly think of it now without my heart breaking!
Correct mate, they were for everyone, no matter where they came from.
Although, never in their wildest dreams, or anyone else's mad dreams did even they predict how they would dominate the World with their fabulous music.
And that is a beautiful memory to have of your Mum and them.

My earliest memory was seeing footage of them doing Shea Stadium in 1965.
Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm
Correct mate, they were for everyone, no matter where they came from.
Although, never in their wildest dreams, or anyone else's mad dreams did even they predict how they would dominate the World with their fabulous music.
And that is a beautiful memory to have of your Mum and them.

My earliest memory was seeing footage of them doing Shea Stadium in 1965.

Those American tours must have killed them with all the screaming and them not being able to hear themselves sing and play. That whole Beatlemania phrase was crazy when you think about how people would throw themselves at their cars and stuff like that. Just mad times.
Yesterday at 11:33:45 pm
Those American tours must have killed them with all the screaming and them not being able to hear themselves sing and play. That whole Beatlemania phrase was crazy when you think about how people would throw themselves at their cars and stuff like that. Just mad times.
100%

They were a very good live band, thanks to long hours in Hamburg and back in Liverpool before they hit it big.
The speed of Beatlemania and lack of decent PA Systems, etc didn't help them at all.

Later on, when they became a studio band, that was when got to hear how far they progressed as writers and performers.
Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm
100%

They were a very good live band, thanks to long hours in Hamburg and back in Liverpool before they hit it big.
The speed of Beatlemania and lack of decent PA Systems, etc didn't help them at all.

Later on, when they became a studio band, that was when got to hear how far they progressed as writers and performers.

Been listening to some really good Beatles podcasts recently, will supply a link for those interested tomorrow. They did a lot on their studio work which I found really interesting. I still think Let It Be was my fav album, which a lot of people don't really like. But I loved the songs, One After 909, Two of Us and I Got a Feeling as well as the title track. I also love that idea of them just doing a concert on the top of a building, imagine watching that in your lunch time!  ;D
Today at 12:05:47 am
Been listening to some really good Beatles podcasts recently, will supply a link for those interested tomorrow. They did a lot on their studio work which I found really interesting. I still think Let It Be was my fav album, which a lot of people don't really like. But I loved the songs, One After 909, Two of Us and I Got a Feeling as well as the title track. I also love that idea of them just doing a concert on the top of a building, imagine watching that in your lunch time!  ;D
I would be interested in those podcasts.

Let it be, the album and film did indeed produce a load of their best work.
Unfortunately, they were in the middle of the breakup and a lot of the movie was grim because of that.
I'm just so glad that Peter Jackson made the Get Back series and put things right for us and them.
Today at 08:58:01 am
Mentioned this before but my mums family ran a little American style diner on Renshaw street called the griddle bar. They were in there all the time before they made it (And as they were getting a name for emselves ) Well 3 of em. This was between 59 to 62/63. My Nan would give them free food cos they were always skint. Freddie Starr would come in. Bill Harry ,Terry osullivan( might be Sullivan) &  The Escorts, Earl Preston and the Realms, the Mersey beats,  Johnny Ray, Si Tucker and the Friars, PJ pro y , The undertakers, Gerry and The Pacemakers, Shane Fenton, Gerry Dawcy(sp?) The four pennies, Eddie Ammo asked me mam out, the chants used to come in. Amongst others. They actually would have a laugh with em and John would wind my mums older sister up.



I actually spoke to Sean Lennon aboot it.

Funny thing is its never mentioned but they were in there everyday basically.
