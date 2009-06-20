« previous next »
Author Topic: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)  (Read 33131 times)

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #360 on: March 4, 2024, 03:09:19 pm
Discussing Come Together with a mate.

Reading the shite interpretations of some of the phrases makes me larf.

I think it's about an addled John making a drug buy from 'Ol Flat top' for himself and 'psycho Ono.'

Must you be from Liddy to know what toe jam footballs are?
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #361 on: March 4, 2024, 03:27:30 pm
Some crazy crazy lyrics in that song  ;)
Shoot me
Shoot me
Shoot me
Shoot me
Here come old flat-top, he come grooving up slowly
He got ju-ju eyeball, he one holy roller
He got hair down to his knee
Got to be a joker, he just do what he please
Shoot me
Shoot me
Shoot me
Shoot me
He wear no shoeshine, he got toe-jam football
He got monkey finger, he shoot coca-cola
He say, "I know you, you know me"
One thing I can tell you is you got to be free
Come together, right now
Over me
Shoot me
Shoot me
Shoot me
He bag production, he got walrus gumboot
He got ono sideboard, he one spinal cracker
He got feet down below his knee
Hold you in his armchair, you can feel his disease
Come together, right now
Over me
Shoot me
Right
Come, come, come, come, come
He roller-coaster, he got early warnin'
He got muddy water, he one mojo filter
He say, "One and one and one is three"
Got to be good-lookin', 'cause he's so hard to see
Come together, right now
Over me
Shoot me
Shoot me
Shoot me
Oh
Come together, yeah
Come together, yeah
Come together, yeah
Come together, yeah
Come together, yeah
Come together, yeah
Come together, yeah
Oh
Come together, yeah
Come together, yeah
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #362 on: March 4, 2024, 03:33:32 pm
Genius.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #363 on: March 4, 2024, 04:40:19 pm
My ears.  :thumbup

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #364 on: March 4, 2024, 05:17:21 pm
John was constantly out of his head around about that time when they did Come Together.
Probably explains the fascination he had for Yoko as well. 
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #365 on: March 4, 2024, 05:23:32 pm
I think because she was a rich, educated, successful avant gardist, she was nonplussed. Which made her irresistible to him. .

When he found out how clever she was, he was hooked.

Plus she had great knockers.

Imo, she made him what he became.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #366 on: March 5, 2024, 10:47:36 am
I never knew that bit was shoot me, always thought it was shoom or just a vocal noise.

Learn something new.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #367 on: March 5, 2024, 11:10:35 am
Sam Mendes is meant to be directing four new films on the Beatles soon - a film per lad. I like him as a director and particularly liked his documentary on Ben Stokes which was not the usual sort of puff piece sports doc. Nothing like it in fact. So, something to look forward to.

Of course what we really want is Giles Martin or someone to announce that 300 rolls of 16 mm film have been discovered of all the White Album sessions.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #368 on: March 5, 2024, 12:12:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  5, 2024, 11:10:35 am
Sam Mendes is meant to be directing four new films on the Beatles soon - a film per lad. I like him as a director and particularly liked his documentary on Ben Stokes which was not the usual sort of puff piece sports doc. Nothing like it in fact. So, something to look forward to.

Of course what we really want is Giles Martin or someone to announce that 300 rolls of 16 mm film have been discovered of all the White Album sessions.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #369 on: March 5, 2024, 12:30:00 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March  5, 2024, 12:12:20 pm


You know what is bound to happen one day Terry? After we've both gone probably. Some twat will release a documentary film about the making of the White Album using AI only. Inevitably it will be good. Inevitably it will make the White Album, and the Beatles, less mysterious, less interesting, less profound. In fact humdrum.

Glad I won't be around.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #370 on: March 5, 2024, 02:54:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  5, 2024, 12:30:00 pm
You know what is bound to happen one day Terry? After we've both gone probably. Some twat will release a documentary film about the making of the White Album using AI only. Inevitably it will be good. Inevitably it will make the White Album, and the Beatles, less mysterious, less interesting, less profound. In fact humdrum.

Glad I won't be around.
You and me both.  ;D
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #371 on: April 16, 2024, 06:25:00 pm
LET IT BE  AT LAST

Michael Lindsay-Hoggs Original 1970 Film About The Beatles, Meticulously Restored by Peter Jacksons Team at Park Road Post Production to Launch Exclusively on Disney+ May 8, 2024

Today, Disney+ announced that Let It Be, director Michael Lindsay-Hoggs original 1970 film about The Beatles, will launch exclusively on Disney+ May 8, 2024. This is the first time the film is available in over 50 years.

First released in May 1970 amidst the swirl of The Beatles breakup, Let It Be now takes its rightful place in the bands history. Once viewed through a darker lens, the film is now brought to light through its restoration and in the context of revelations brought forth in Peter Jacksons multiple Emmy Award®-winning docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back. Released on Disney+ in 2021, the docuseries showcases the iconic foursomes warmth and camaraderie, capturing a pivotal moment in music history.

Let It Be contains footage not featured in the Get Back docuseries, bringing viewers into the studio and onto Apple Corps London rooftop in January 1969 as The Beatles, joined by Billy Preston, write and record their GRAMMY Award®-winning album Let It Be, with its Academy Award®-winning title song, and perform live for the final time as a group. With the release of The Beatles: Get Back, fan clamour for the original Let It Be film reached a fever pitch. With Lindsay-Hoggs full support, Apple Corps asked Peter Jacksons Park Road Post Production to dive into a meticulous restoration of the film from the original 16mm negative, which included lovingly remastering the sound using the same MAL de-mix technology that was applied to the Get Back docuseries.

Im absolutely thrilled that Michaels movie, Let It Be, has been restored and is finally being re-released after being unavailable for decades, says Peter Jackson. "I was so lucky to have access to Michaels outtakes for 'Get Back, and Ive always thought that Let It Be is needed to complete the Get Back story. Over three parts, we showed Michael and The Beatles filming a groundbreaking new documentary, and Let It Be is that documentary  the movie they released in 1970. I now think of it all as one epic story, finally completed after five decades. The two projects support and enhance each other: Let It Be is the climax of Get Back, while Get Back provides a vital missing context for Let It Be. Michael Lindsay-Hogg was unfailingly helpful and gracious while I made Get Back, and its only right that his original movie has the last word...looking and sounding far better than it did in 1970.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #372 on: April 17, 2024, 07:28:57 pm
Let It Be is actually one of my favourite Beatles albums, so many great songs on it. Two of Us, One after 909, Get Back, I've Got a Feeling, Across the Universe, the title all songs I really love. I am mad excited about them redoing Let it Be. I think I remember seeing it once years ago, but this will like a completely new film for me. Bring it on.  :D
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #373 on: April 20, 2024, 08:25:37 am
I might be being stupid, but just assumed all of the bits of the original film were in the Get Back one. With added bits. Am I missing something here? Is there different footage coming out?
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #374 on: April 20, 2024, 09:49:20 am
Quote from: meady1981 on April 20, 2024, 08:25:37 am
I might be being stupid, but just assumed all of the bits of the original film were in the Get Back one. With added bits. Am I missing something here? Is there different footage coming out?
I don't think so. I think it's the same cut as the original but the stock has been restored so it will look glossier (as Peter Jackson's massive version did). Maybe a similar thing has been done with the sound too.

I'm not anxious to see it, I must admit. Michael Lindsay-Hogg clearly wanted to tell a story of the acrimony and recrimination that accompanied the album and the rooftop concert and led to the break-up of the Beatles. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr always maintained that's not how they remembered the sessions - and then were proved right by the divine intervention of Peter Jackson when he made 'Get Back'.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #375 on: April 20, 2024, 02:49:50 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on April 20, 2024, 08:25:37 am
I might be being stupid, but just assumed all of the bits of the original film were in the Get Back one. With added bits. Am I missing something here? Is there different footage coming out?

I think due to the multi camera set up they used initially were possible Jackson would try and use other angles than were used in the original film.

Looking forward to seeing this as I've never seen the original film.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #376 on: April 20, 2024, 02:54:35 pm
Quote from: John_P on April 20, 2024, 02:49:50 pm
I think due to the multi camera set up they used initially were possible Jackson would try and use other angles than were used in the original film.

Looking forward to seeing this as I've never seen the original film.
The original was very dark and miserable. Will be interesting to see if that is different this time around.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #377 on: April 20, 2024, 05:15:55 pm
James McCartneys released a track called primrose hill an its quite nice to be honest. Sean Lennons onboard

https://ew.com/john-lennon-paul-mccartney-sons-release-new-song-primrose-hill-8635087
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #378 on: April 20, 2024, 09:05:26 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on April 20, 2024, 05:15:55 pm
James McCartneys released a track called primrose hill an its quite nice to be honest. Sean Lennons onboard

https://ew.com/john-lennon-paul-mccartney-sons-release-new-song-primrose-hill-8635087
Nice that.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #379 on: May 8, 2024, 05:49:05 pm
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #380 on: May 8, 2024, 09:41:22 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April 17, 2024, 07:28:57 pm
Let It Be is actually one of my favourite Beatles albums, so many great songs on it. Two of Us, One after 909, Get Back, I've Got a Feeling, Across the Universe, the title all songs I really love. I am mad excited about them redoing Let it Be. I think I remember seeing it once years ago, but this will like a completely new film for me. Bring it on.  :D

It's worth the wait Jill
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 12:39:20 pm

EMI TG 12345 Abbey Road Console

This is a one-of-a-kind EMI TG 12345 console, refurbished by MJQ Ltd. and used in legendary sessions for artists like The Beatles, Cliff Richard, and George Harrison. It is the first and only prototype console out of 17 TG models, with unique features such as 24 mic inputs, compressors on every channel, and 8 outputs. Initially built in 1967, this console was integral to Abbey Road Studio's iconic sound. It has undergone extensive restoration, with many original parts and letters of provenance included, ensuring its authenticity and excellent working conditions even after 54 years.


This item is being sold by way of closed bidding. The price is variable according to the highest bid. The highest bid will win the sale at the seller's discretion, and buyer is subject to screening to ensure the sale is made in accordance with applicable laws. If you are interested in making a bid on the console, send your offer using the Make an offer button. Shipping costs to be negotiated with the seller.

https://reverb.com/uk/item/84510567-emi-tg-12345-abbey-road-console?show_sold=true&utm_campaign=Artist_Shop_Abbey_Road_Launch_20241029_UK&utm_medium=email&utm_source=braze
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 12:40:31 pm
Dunno why they left the La's off that description (Mike Hedges fixed it up and used it with them - it was the Deluxe album release, though annoyingly that was sourced from cassettes. Universal didn't wanna pay to dig out all the reels)
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #383 on: Today at 12:01:42 am
It certainly looks a lot better than the desk "Magic" Alex put together.
