Author Topic: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)  (Read 21112 times)

Offline Red Beret

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #280 on: November 2, 2023, 02:55:37 pm »
If John hadn't died, I'm almost certainly they'd have reformed in the 90s and absolutely wiped the floor with a lot of the crap that was doing the rounds back then.
Offline courty61

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #281 on: November 2, 2023, 02:58:47 pm »
Sounds a hell of a lot better than Free as a Bird or Real Love, just I personally think they are better songs.

Wonder if they ever thought of cleaning up John's voice on those 2 tracks with this modern technology?
Offline CortexVortex

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #282 on: November 2, 2023, 03:00:45 pm »
I have to admit that I wasn't expecting much for some reason but I really like it. Great song!
Offline John C

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #283 on: November 2, 2023, 03:40:29 pm »
I echo all the positivity about the new song, loved the short fild last night also.
Great stuff, makes me very nostalgic and lucky to have lived through an amazing era, albeit I was very very young..
Offline Ray K

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #284 on: November 2, 2023, 04:18:18 pm »
It's lovely and sad at the same time. I wasn't ready for the emotional punch of Paul counting in John's opening line.

Offline tubby

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #285 on: November 2, 2023, 04:26:41 pm »
It's... alright?  Feels like the production is doing a lot of the heavy lifting.
Offline newterp

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #286 on: November 2, 2023, 06:00:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  2, 2023, 04:26:41 pm
It's... alright?  Feels like the production is doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

It's better than alright. It fits the Beatles.

Agreed that the production helps - but wasn't that the point?
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #287 on: November 2, 2023, 07:06:51 pm »
I was listening to Craig Charles this morning,thought the song was a bit meh,i'm not really a Beatles fan :o but they do have some nice pop tunes,this one wasn't.Right then where's the Gaza thread!! :)
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #288 on: November 2, 2023, 07:30:08 pm »
Sounds like a Crowded House B-side. I'm glad people like it but c'mon, if it was released under another name no one would care.
Offline newterp

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #289 on: November 2, 2023, 08:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November  2, 2023, 07:30:08 pm
Sounds like a Crowded House B-side. I'm glad people like it but c'mon, if it was released under another name no one would care.

but again - isn't that the point?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #290 on: November 2, 2023, 08:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November  2, 2023, 07:30:08 pm
Sounds like a Crowded House B-side. I'm glad people like it but c'mon, if it was released under another name no one would care.
I've never heard a bad Crowded House B-side, so yeah, I'm in.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #291 on: November 2, 2023, 09:07:12 pm »
My mum once swore blind to me that the crowded house song weather with you was a cover of a Beatles song. I know the betakes, I grew up with them.

When I pointed out that this was nonsense she didnt talk to me for a day.  Ah well.

The song is  crap though sadly.
Offline Red Beret

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 10:14:45 am »
It sounds like a decent B-side track. I'm surprised at the number of people swooning over it, but then it IS the Beatles. It's not bad by any means, although it is rather melancholy.

Out of the "new" songs, I still prefer Real Love.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:14:45 am
It sounds like a decent B-side track. I'm surprised at the number of people swooning over it, but then it IS the Beatles. It's not bad by any means, although it is rather melancholy.

Out of the "new" songs, I still prefer Real Love.

It was never going to be A Day In The Life of as it. But its a chance to hear another song. And yes, the production my have to carry bits because its not like they had a ton of Lennons vocal to work with or ask him to add a bit more.

Its obviously not going to be better than their best songs. It might be a grower or it might fade a way a bit but its still nice to have it to listen to.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:33:38 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:14:45 am
It sounds like a decent B-side track. I'm surprised at the number of people swooning over it, but then it IS the Beatles. It's not bad by any means, although it is rather melancholy.

Out of the "new" songs, I still prefer Real Love.

It's the technical achievement too and the ability it gives us to hear John's voice in isolation. I'm also excited and somehow consoled by the thought that the two surviving lads are still able to complete something that the two departees have worked on. A Beatles record will always be worth something.
Offline Ray K

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 01:42:41 pm »
Peter Jackson-directed video

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Opxhh9Oh3rg?si=ZOY5XaU-Q43fq8P0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Opxhh9Oh3rg?si=ZOY5XaU-Q43fq8P0</a>
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 02:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:42:41 pm
Peter Jackson-directed video

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Opxhh9Oh3rg?si=ZOY5XaU-Q43fq8P0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Opxhh9Oh3rg?si=ZOY5XaU-Q43fq8P0</a>
That is so magical.
Thankyou for posting it.
Offline meady1981

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 02:27:02 pm »
I've loved hearing the song and the story behind it, but wow, that 'video' is bad (IMHO)
Looks like it was knocked up on an iphone on his lunch break.
All that technology and footage to play with and hes just badly cut out some old footage and slapped it on some new stuff like some GCSE art project.
What a waste of an opportunity.
Offline newterp

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 02:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:42:41 pm
Peter Jackson-directed video

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Opxhh9Oh3rg?si=ZOY5XaU-Q43fq8P0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Opxhh9Oh3rg?si=ZOY5XaU-Q43fq8P0</a>

great....and so sad
Offline gazzalfc

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 08:15:36 pm »
The technology is fascinating. Peter Jackson has absolutely nailed that kind of work in the past (They Shall Not Grow Old is outstanding) and he really is at the forefront of bringing to life old video

To be able to take an analogue cassette from the 70's and isolate the vocals to the extent that they are able to cobble together a Beatles song (and it is a Beatles song) is incredible

Prince has a vault of full music recordings and fully produced music videos that have never seen the light of day. It's a shame the Beatles don't have the same.

Then again how many times do you go to that well? To have a final record is great and the story is lovely and poinient. But that should be it
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 08:22:34 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:15:36 pm
The technology is fascinating. Peter Jackson has absolutely nailed that kind of work (They Shall Not Grow Old is outstanding)

To be able to take an analogue cassette from the 70's and isolate the vocals to the extent that they are able to cobble together a Beatles song (and it is a Beatles song) is incredible
IFruity loops have just released a new A.I. Mastering and stem isolation program an its been in the works for a while. Ive seen a few other names mentioned over the last few years(I think they cost a mint) an im in the process of buying the fruity loops version as its meant to be brilliant. Ive got hundreds of stems over the years from bands like the beatles so the version they had mustve been a bit of a mess (im guessing cos its a tape)
Offline John C

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 08:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:42:41 pm
Peter Jackson-directed video
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:03:21 pm
That is so magical.
Thankyou for posting it.
Fucking hell, what to say after watching that. The emotions.
Musically, only a cynic would say it's a shit song and it really shouldn't be a matter of having to 'get it' to understand it isn't.
There's so much to enjoy and reminisce about hearing John's voice, it'll be better described by others than I can ever do justice.
But the video is simply stupendous. The editing is masterful, it tells a long story in a few moments which encapsulates the genius and magnificence of the Beatles with an ending that brings that involuntary lump in your throat.

I haven't seen anything like that for a long time.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm »
Think that new songs boss to be honest.

Even if it wasnt im just made up fans of them get to hear a new songs by lads they idolise.

Me and my Brother were sat with my Mum who knew 3 of them (They hung around the bar /cafe / Diner my Mums Family ran on Renshaw Street called The Griddle Bar in the late 50s and early 60s and John Paul an George were in there all the time. Ive even spoken to Sean aboot it) when she was a kid and she was a little sad from watching the 12 minute vid, as was I.

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 02:27:02 pm
I've loved hearing the song and the story behind it, but wow, that 'video' is bad (IMHO)
Looks like it was knocked up on an iphone on his lunch break.
All that technology and footage to play with and hes just badly cut out some old footage and slapped it on some new stuff like some GCSE art project.
What a waste of an opportunity.


Little bit harsh there Meady lad!

I think it's much better than that. Technically I think Jackson's work is spot on. But I think there's a spiritual honesty about it as well, as there was - clearly - for Get Back. No one, NO ONE, has to hype the Beatles. It's not needed. They carry the load themselves through their music and their personalities. Peter J has taken some familiar material and cut it really well with the new stuff. As when John 'appeared' with Paul at Glasto this year, the effect is stunning.

Like some other posters above I'm now convinced that the Beatles would have had a reunion and gone on tour again if John (and George) had lived longer lives. I always used to poo-poo that idea.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 09:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm
Little bit harsh there Meady lad!

I think it's much better than that. Technically I think Jackson's work is spot on. But I think there's a spiritual honesty about it as well, as there was - clearly - for Get Back. No one, NO ONE, has to hype the Beatles. It's not needed. They carry the load themselves through their music and their personalities. Peter J has taken some familiar material and cut it really well with the new stuff. As when John 'appeared' with Paul at Glasto this year, the effect is stunning.

Like some other posters above I'm now convinced that the Beatles would have had a reunion and gone on tour again if John (and George) had lived longer lives. I always used to poo-poo that idea.
I reckon Live Aid in 85 would have been a certainty.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 09:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:36:11 pm
I reckon Live Aid in 85 would have been a certainty.
Even Oasis mightve had them as a support act. Imagine that? The biggest band in the world allowing the Beatles to support them

Wouldve been some show that eh
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 09:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:42:02 pm
Even Oasis mightve had them as a support act. Imagine that? The biggest band in the world allowing the Beatles to support them

Wouldve been some show that eh
Follow that.   8)
Offline Trada

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 10:26:07 pm »
Must admit the first time I heard a clip of the new song I thought it's really bad.

But listening to the full song with the video it all makes sense and I really like it

The Beatles "wish you were here"
Offline Trada

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 10:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:36:11 pm
I reckon Live Aid in 85 would have been a certainty.

I remember all the rumours at the time that the Beatles would play Live aid with Julian Lennon standing in for John
Offline meady1981

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 10:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm
Little bit harsh there Meady lad!

I think it's much better than that. Technically I think Jackson's work is spot on. But I think there's a spiritual honesty about it as well, as there was - clearly - for Get Back. No one, NO ONE, has to hype the Beatles. It's not needed. They carry the load themselves through their music and their personalities. Peter J has taken some familiar material and cut it really well with the new stuff. As when John 'appeared' with Paul at Glasto this year, the effect is stunning.

Like some other posters above I'm now convinced that the Beatles would have had a reunion and gone on tour again if John (and George) had lived longer lives. I always used to poo-poo that idea.

I get the idea, it just seemed really poorly executed. And the singing with John on his tour worked great. But wasnt sold on The weird old AI mid journey John looking into the sky. Ringo and Paul quite clearly not in the same room together. The 60s Beatles cut out with a spoon and plonked next to wrinkly old Paul. It just felt pretty poorly put together for the expertise of Peter Jackson. There was a fantastic montage of a beginning to end Beatles footage in the Anthology - I think set to In My Life. Something like just like that would have been great.

If youre looking for another controversial opinion, Im glad the Beatles split when they did and never had the chance to reform (obviously wish John wasnt taken) - their legacy is untainted and unmatched. Could have gone bad with synths in the 80s.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 11:11:58 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:32:53 pm
I get the idea, it just seemed really poorly executed. And the singing with John on his tour worked great. But wasnt sold on The weird old AI mid journey John looking into the sky. Ringo and Paul quite clearly not in the same room together. The 60s Beatles cut out with a spoon and plonked next to wrinkly old Paul. It just felt pretty poorly put together for the expertise of Peter Jackson. There was a fantastic montage of a beginning to end Beatles footage in the Anthology - I think set to In My Life. Something like just like that would have been great.

If youre looking for another controversial opinion, Im glad the Beatles split when they did and never had the chance to reform (obviously wish John wasnt taken) - their legacy is untainted and unmatched. Could have gone bad with synths in the 80s.

It could have done. It's also possible they might have gone like Dylan who - and I speak as a besotted Dylan fan - only once reached the heights of 1963-68 again. But, even so, there's still loads of good stuff there.

But stopping altogether? Imagine recording Abbey Road, and in particular the medley, and then calling it a day! It's like Liverpool FC packing up after Rome '77. 
Offline mattD

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #311 on: Yesterday at 11:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:42:02 pm
Even Oasis mightve had them as a support act. Imagine that? The biggest band in the world allowing the Beatles to support them

Wouldve been some show that eh

Fishing for an absolute whopper, eh Capon?!

EDIT: Mind you, don't go on BlueLoon, that kind of opinion would be valid on that cesspit
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #312 on: Yesterday at 11:38:58 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:26:37 pm
Fishing for an absolute whopper, eh Capon?!

EDIT: Mind you, don't go on BlueLoon, that kind of opinion would be valid on that cesspit
Online gjr1

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #313 on: Today at 04:33:36 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:42:02 pm
Even Oasis mightve had them as a support act. Imagine that? The biggest band in the world allowing the Beatles to support them

Wouldve been some show that eh

Funny stuff love your work
