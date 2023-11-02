The technology is fascinating. Peter Jackson has absolutely nailed that kind of work in the past (They Shall Not Grow Old is outstanding) and he really is at the forefront of bringing to life old video



To be able to take an analogue cassette from the 70's and isolate the vocals to the extent that they are able to cobble together a Beatles song (and it is a Beatles song) is incredible



Prince has a vault of full music recordings and fully produced music videos that have never seen the light of day. It's a shame the Beatles don't have the same.



Then again how many times do you go to that well? To have a final record is great and the story is lovely and poinient. But that should be it