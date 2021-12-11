« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)  (Read 12429 times)

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,801
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #200 on: December 11, 2021, 11:54:01 pm »
saving this for Xmas when i get some time off, but just watching some clips on Youtube - just amazing to watch them when they were creating this magic. Astounding stuff, they were such great guys too. So much fun together
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,942
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #201 on: December 12, 2021, 09:09:00 pm »
I haven't seen this as I don't have the channel but I found the comments really interesting from everyone. I like that Paul is getting a bit more love, I always felt as if he got a lot of the muck thrown his way. But I never doubted just how much he loved working in the band and just being part of it. He's always come across to me as someone who has a passion for what he does and a natural love for song writing and performing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,893
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #202 on: December 12, 2021, 09:13:19 pm »
Paul is the best in this. Not a fan of his beard though.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,361
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #203 on: December 13, 2021, 12:34:36 am »
I felt sorry for Harrison during this. Lennon's mostly checked out until they go to Apple Studios and McCartney has pretty much decided (rightly or wrongly) to push his vision of The Beatles. Imagine dismissing All Things Must Pass but pushing Maxwell's Silver Hammer. No wonder by the end of the month Harrison is talking about wanting to do a solo album.
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,767
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #204 on: December 16, 2021, 03:05:20 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on December  3, 2021, 10:58:59 pm
Started this today with the intention of watching it over the weekend and just never turned it off for 9 hours! Absolutely amazing insight to how they worked. Felt sorry a little bit for McCartney as I got the feeling he knew it was starting to slip but just wanted to keep the momentum going. Two moments where when Preston started playing and his eyes lit up, the second was when he turns around and sees the coppers come onto the roof as he looks back around he's absolutely made up! haha


Don't forget the bit (shown in slow-mo) where he's being told the idea of playing on the roof (the big bang ending he wanted)

The look of sheer joy on his face!
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #205 on: December 26, 2021, 12:24:44 am »
Saved this for Christmas and just finished it tonight. Crying. It's the best music documentary I've ever seen. It's a miracle, I can't believe this footage existed. Will be watching over and over. Watching them hammer stuff into shape from scraps, it was graft as much as it was genius. What a thing to have access to.

Highlights:

- Paul working out Get Back
- the John and George dynamic. Man I'd love if they'd done that mooted George album as the Beatles. John had defo checked out, but he has so much sympathy for George's position, just wasn't arsed taking Paul on.
- the India reminiscing
- Ringo in general
- Paul's shimmy when the cops arrived on the roof
- George turning his amp back on when Mal turns it off

Paul was an absolute force of nature. But John is so fucking natural, makes all those rockers.

It rewrites everything about the end. 10/10
« Last Edit: December 26, 2021, 12:29:51 am by Chip Evans »
Logged

Offline dmorgan

  • Started well, turned out a bit meh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,888
  • Going, Going....gone.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #206 on: December 26, 2021, 09:51:15 am »
Just finished it.. Absolute gem. Just have to marvel that despite the unsaid friction they could still procuce all time classics in such a short period of time is mind blowing. 8 hours of footage and you still leave it wanting more.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,881
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #207 on: December 27, 2021, 02:15:10 am »
Told myself I'd finish Get Back over Christmas, and I did. There'll never, ever be anything of their like again - and fuck me, how much did Paul and John want to lamp each other ;D

Some spectacular outfits on show as well. If my fella doesn't turn up to our wedding in George's baby pink corduroy suit / purple shirt combo, it's off.

Edit: I echo others, I've always been a George girl but Paul has massively, massively gone up in my estimations after that.
« Last Edit: December 27, 2021, 02:23:03 am by Christmas Snail Mail »
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,674
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #208 on: December 27, 2021, 09:57:30 am »
Yes, was absolutely lovely. You could tell they loved each other, but were just fed up working the way they did. There were lovely wee moments sprinkled throughout: Lennon when not off his face faffing about with comedy versions, everyone giving Ringo song writing advice. Paul trying to keep the show on the road and still producing the goods. John calling Ringo Richie. Billy Preston a joy. Wee Heather McCartney imitating Yoko & the band playing with her as you would with your friends children.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,817
  • The first five yards........
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #209 on: December 28, 2021, 11:53:13 am »
I was worried before I sat down to watch this that my expectations might have been to high. There was a lot of hype around it and a lot of talented people involved in the film's production. Plus we're talking about the greatest band in history! But, jeez, what an experience. Totally immersive if you watch it, as we did, in two blocks on consecutive days.

First of all you have to congratulate Peter Jackson. I'd seen his brilliant film on the Great War and so knew what respect he held his subject in. But, as someone said earlier in the thread, it would have been so easy to go down the conventional route and produce a 'documentary' that showed just the highlights (or lowlights as the original one did), and stick a load of recently filmed interviews in there. A sort of confectionary-store piece of schmaltz. But Jackson went for 'verite' instead - a purist 'fly on the wall' edit. Sure, the original footage was shot in verite style, but most directors (or rather producers) would have pillaged that for the best bits and added a load of sugar.

And how brilliantly was it edited? A story emerged from the mass of material - several stories in fact - and the emotional range of the whole thing was so extensive. The four lads may never have completely forgotten the presence of the cameras but for long periods they clearly did push them to the back of their minds. The result is that we saw how blessedly ordinary they were, as well as how genius works and how ragged it can be. The painstaking nature of it. How individual flashes of inspiration work in harness with, or even in conflict with, other inspired minds. And despite their clashes, and occasional tantrums, you could say that not one of these scousers was a prima donna. Not one of them behaved like 'pop stars'. You saw it most in the way talked to the doorman and the secretaries, the way they were around the sound engineers and the other skilled workers (like Glyn Johns). And especially the way they played with Linda's kid. Snarkiness occasionally reared its head, but it was killed every time by their outrageous and inclusive sense of humour. 

Others have talked about seeing 'Get Back' incubate almost in real time - and 'I've Got a Feeling' too. I personally couldn't get enough of 'Two of Us' for the simple reason it was fascinating watching the ever changing chemistry between Paul and John. The arrival of Billy Preston was marvellous too. That seam of gold he threaded through songs like 'Don't let me Down'. And then George! The 'commercial-type' documentary would not have shown the embarrassing episode early on where both Paul and John sniffed at an early version of one of the greatest pop songs of all time ('These Things Must Pass') and it was painful witnessing George, newly flinty and fresh from being with 'The Band' in upstate New York, trying to assert himself and create his own mountain range.

I'm glad they covered Allen Klein. Glyn John's assessment was a 'cheer-out loud' moment. Words to effect that he was "a very strange man" and that if he didn't like the answer you were giving him he'd simply cut you off rudely and talk about something else. "It's really bugging me" he said. And Lennon could be heard chipping in "Very strange, yeah, but very brilliant too").  That was the point when you understood the Beatles were destined to break up.   

And then the climax, the roof concert that we all know so well. Jackson's colossal accomplishment was to allow us to see this familiar material for the first time, as it were. I loved the moment when they went out on to the roof for a recce. Paul leaping up over the parapets as if he was a young limber kid in a Liverpool playground. Poor, portly, Michael Lindsay-Hogg being dragged on his belly on to the gantry. And the concert itself. Never having known about all the arguments about where to play live and the doubts about even doing it at all (which existed right until the day before) it was sensational to see them up there. For the first time! The first uncertain chords and then - characteristically I would say - Paul McCartney hitting his stride, shouting "Yeah", and filling the other three with confidence and energy.

When they finally walk off the roof and back into the stairwell and you're told that is the last time they will ever perform live together......Sob.

What a document though. It confirmed what perhaps we all knew already. The Beatles split at the height of their creative powers. I'm eternally grateful for what they gave us, but even sadder now that there were probably 2 or 3 more LPs of genius that they never got to make together.

Happy New Year to Paul and Ringo. And thanks.   
« Last Edit: December 28, 2021, 11:56:41 am by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,923
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #210 on: December 28, 2021, 02:04:34 pm »
Truly wonderful.

The film is like some great archaeological find ..up there with Tutankhamen or Sutten Hoo.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,709
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #211 on: December 29, 2021, 08:57:43 am »
Superb response to it Yorky.
I know a few big fans haven't made themselves sit down and watch it yet. They still have all those emotions ahead of them.
Logged

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #212 on: December 29, 2021, 09:31:07 am »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on December 27, 2021, 02:15:10 am

Some spectacular outfits on show as well. If my fella doesn't turn up to our wedding in George's baby pink corduroy suit / purple shirt combo, it's off.

John's rainbow striped shirt in the 2nd episode for me. Would be a bit of a sea change from the well fed vampire thing I have going, but would 100% wear once and instantly regret when I walked downstairs to howls of derision.
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #213 on: December 29, 2021, 02:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on December 29, 2021, 09:31:07 am
John's rainbow striped shirt in the 2nd episode for me. Would be a bit of a sea change from the well fed vampire thing I have going, but would 100% wear once and instantly regret when I walked downstairs to howls of derision.

I said the same to my missus, I want Johns rainbow shirt but she scoffed and said I would never wear it which is probably true!
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,817
  • The first five yards........
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #214 on: December 30, 2021, 06:09:09 pm »
The films have been widely praised, but this (Adam Gopnik, New Yorker) is the most perceptive and interesting review I've read to date:

https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cultural-comment/a-close-read-of-the-beatles-in-get-back
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,923
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #215 on: December 30, 2021, 07:03:44 pm »
Can I just say the most important thing in whole film...totally lost elsewhere..Paul said ' sagging' instead of 'bunking ' off....proper Scouse that...he also called John the "coolest ( or similar) guy
in Garston".

The Four boys who shook the world
...where Scousers.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,923
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #216 on: December 30, 2021, 07:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 30, 2021, 06:09:09 pm
The films have been widely praised, but this (Adam Gopnik, New Yorker) is the most perceptive and interesting review I've read to date:

https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cultural-comment/a-close-read-of-the-beatles-in-get-back

Good read mate ,cheers!
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #217 on: December 30, 2021, 09:26:18 pm »
My favourite bit of this is when the police come up to the roof.  They all turned around a bit iffy, apart from Paul who thought fuck it and played into Get Back.

Worth the 7.99 a month.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • Scousers Rule
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #218 on: January 1, 2022, 09:58:14 pm »
Simply wonderful. Trulyfour Scousers who shook the world.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,833
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 04:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December 30, 2021, 09:26:18 pm
My favourite bit of this is when the police come up to the roof.  They all turned around a bit iffy, apart from Paul who thought fuck it and played into Get Back.

Worth the 7.99 a month.

Yeah, another one of the (many) moments that made me re-assess my long-held opinions on Paul. Even Lennon looked a bit cagey while Paul just had that 'fuck them' look on his face.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,817
  • The first five yards........
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 04:27:07 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 04:08:31 pm
Yeah, another one of the (many) moments that made me re-assess my long-held opinions on Paul. Even Lennon looked a bit cagey while Paul just had that 'fuck them' look on his face.

It was his original plan, wasn't it? In the first episode, where everyone is speculating on what they should do for the live concert, it's Macca who wants to play somewhere "illegal". He suggests the Houses of Parliament and has visions of being yanked into a police van while still trying to play his bass guitar. The sudden appearance of the coppers on the roof must have seemed like the fruition of a plan.

In Craig Brown's fantastic book which came out last year ('One, Two, Three, Four') he records that Paul, true to form, actually spoke to the coppers after it was all over to say 'sorry about the bother lads'.

I must say he comes out of both that book and this documentary as a first-class bloke. As well as the creative genius we already knew he was. Mind you, they all come out of it well - even John who was obviously 'digging his pony' most of the time.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,808
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 10:06:19 pm »
One thing I thought was mad in this whole story was that even though they'd recorded a handful of great songs in these sessions, they basically just shelved them and started recording a whole new album just a few weeks later. I mean I Iike Abbey Road, but think how good it would've been with the best tracks from these sessions as well.

So it could be like:

Get Back
Come Together
Something
Two Of Us
Across the Universe
Let It Be
Here Comes The Sun
Don't Let Me Down
The Long And Winding Road
I've Got A Feeling
The Long Medley
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,447
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 11:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on December 26, 2021, 12:24:44 am
Saved this for Christmas and just finished it tonight. Crying. It's the best music documentary I've ever seen. It's a miracle, I can't believe this footage existed. Will be watching over and over. Watching them hammer stuff into shape from scraps, it was graft as much as it was genius. What a thing to have access to.

Highlights:

- Paul working out Get Back
- the John and George dynamic. Man I'd love if they'd done that mooted George album as the Beatles. John had defo checked out, but he has so much sympathy for George's position, just wasn't arsed taking Paul on.
- the India reminiscing
- Ringo in general
- Paul's shimmy when the cops arrived on the roof
- George turning his amp back on when Mal turns it off

Paul was an absolute force of nature. But John is so fucking natural, makes all those rockers.

It rewrites everything about the end. 10/10


meh. We worked out a whole set in under 3 nights. Had women screaming too. Private jets? 0 It's just luck.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #223 on: Today at 03:42:37 am »
It is simply incredible. Strangely it confirms the broad assumptions about their roles and confirms what a control freak Paul could be.

But crucially, we sympathise with Paul in his actions. Working with him may have been unbearable at times but my god, what a grafter he is. Obsessive to the extreme, hes just the driving force that was needed to drag the ailing band by the scruff of its necks. And that was partly due to his fear of the band breaking up - unlike George and John, he just couldnt comprehend life without The Beatles.  I dare say that without that hellbent attitude, the band could have petered out and ended on a whimper but I think its mostly thanks to him that they ended on top quality with Abbey Road.

A force of nature that man is.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 