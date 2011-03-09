« previous next »
Author Topic: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)  (Read 10190 times)

Offline Alan_X

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #160 on: December 1, 2021, 01:50:33 pm »
Tears of joy here - the look on Paul's face when Billy Preston joins in on I've Got a Feeling. Wow.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #161 on: December 1, 2021, 01:56:00 pm »
"If he doesn't come back by Tuesday, we get Clapton"

Not many musicians would be able to utter those words 😂
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #162 on: December 1, 2021, 05:00:03 pm »
Quote from: boots on December  1, 2021, 09:33:00 am
Watched Ep3 last night. It not only re-inforced my belief that they were the greatest, but it strengthened that belief. Let It Be 'naked' is essentially a live performance album. I feel priviliged to have eavesdropped on 4 genius creatives at work. This series should win an Oscar/Nobel/Tony/Grammy etc. What an absolutely wonderful series. I could start crying. What joy these 4 scousers have given me over the years.

I had to crack up at the two coppers.

Those coppers were named in the films credits at the end. They must have made a Bob or two themselves out of this film, I wonder how much? (Pardon the pun). Probably more than their Coppers pension.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #163 on: December 1, 2021, 05:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Original on December  1, 2021, 01:56:00 pm
"If he doesn't come back by Tuesday, we get Clapton"

Not many musicians would be able to utter those words 😂
That and Ringo sitting on the floor next to George Martin and saying "I've just farted, just letting you know" or words to that effect.  ;D

*edit* What he actually says   <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/APYgMlFcw98" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/APYgMlFcw98</a>
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #164 on: December 1, 2021, 08:08:38 pm »
I knew I was going to love this but I honestly wasnt prepared for how in to it Ive been. And the maddest part is remembering that its a) 50 years old, and b) They were all under 30. The transformation from black and white she loves you woooo mop tops, to smacked out greasy haired Lennon, Across the universe and Georges multicoloured suit all in the space of 6 years is mind-boggling. What a buzz.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #165 on: December 2, 2021, 01:47:18 am »
Quote from: Original on December  1, 2021, 01:56:00 pm
"If he doesn't come back by Tuesday, we get Clapton"

Not many musicians would be able to utter those words 😂

One of many great moments in this amazing film.

As a huge fan of The Band, I cant pass up the opportunity to turn the Clapton joining the band thing on its head but, after hearing the acetate of The Bands first album Music From Big Pink, Clapton went to Woodstock to see if he could actually join The Band. Just saying.  ;D

 I think George may have been a bit tempted too as he was also a huge Band fan
« Reply #166 on: December 2, 2021, 04:49:06 am »
The highlight of Episode 1, the genesis of 'Get Back'...

https://twitter.com/BeatlesEarth/status/1465707030690156547?s=20

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #167 on: December 2, 2021, 10:23:49 am »
I'm not a musician so watching the group create / develop songs was fascinating.

The three episodes were brilliant. Some jaw dropping moments.

My favourite bit were the two girls who wait outside the studios to see Paul and John and Yoko are shown freely walking past them.

« Reply #168 on: December 2, 2021, 10:28:40 am »
Gonna start this tomorrow as a 3-nighter over the weekend.

Looking forward to it immensely, especially if Peter Jacksons earlier WWI footage restoration doc and the reviews of "Get Back" on here are anything to go by.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #169 on: December 2, 2021, 03:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December  2, 2021, 10:28:40 am
Gonna start this tomorrow as a 3-nighter over the weekend.

Looking forward to it immensely, especially if Peter Jacksons earlier WWI footage restoration doc and the reviews of "Get Back" on here are anything to go by.

You'll love it.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #170 on: December 2, 2021, 10:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December  1, 2021, 01:50:33 pm
Tears of joy here - the look on Paul's face when Billy Preston joins in on I've Got a Feeling. Wow.

That is one of my favourite songs of theirs as well.  :)
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #171 on: December 2, 2021, 11:03:01 pm »
Finished part 3 today. What an absolute delight.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #172 on: December 2, 2021, 11:22:17 pm »
I'm gonna watch of part 1 tomorrow afternoon.

Was watching an interview with one of the sound engineers during those sessions yesterday on Sky News, just whet the appetite even more to watch this.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 12:07:27 pm »
Listened to an interesting podcast about who really 'produced' Let It Be. Or who was credited as the producer.
Hadn't really realised by this time that they basically saw George Martin as an annoying 'Dad' figure (and there's a few times you can see them being a bit of a c*nt to him), hence why they invited Glyn Johns. He wasn't the producer but they kept directing their producing questions at him so there was a bit of an awkward thing going on between Martin and Johns. Then the fall out happened and they kept rejecting Johns mixes so Lennon and Harrison took the tapes to Spector without asking Macartney and Spector got the producer credit.

Definitely will be buying the Johns mixes from a few years ago, without all the Spector orchestra shite on them.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm »
Just finshed part 1.

So many fascinating things in it.

Some of those Quarrymen songs were pretty good, how old were they when they wrote those mid teens. ::)

The tension with Paul and George, Paul lamenting that he hates it when he has to take charge, John is so blasé about the whole thing, Ringo even with the tension in the air is cool personified.

George and Ringo talking about the sunday evening viewing on BBC2, WW2 show, some sci fi show and then a show about Austria and the Waltz and he ends up writing I Me Mine  during watching it.

While they are talking about how to build the studio setting for the live performance in Twickenham, Paul is casually the notes for Let It Be.

Calling him Mr Epstein and not Brian when they talk about him.



Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 04:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December  2, 2021, 11:03:01 pm
Finished part 3 today. What an absolute delight.
Watched all three and now on my second viewing of the lot again.
Just about to watch part 3 for the 2nd time.
Best thing I've watched for a long time.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 04:58:56 pm »
Yeah it's a fascinating watch. I've been enjoying a lot of the bit part players in it too, like Glyn Johns, George Martin and that Pat fella who did the publishing.
Also the guy who was helping Paul write the lyrics for The Long and Winding Road (Mal Evans?). It's interesting watching the dynamic of all these characters interacting.

One thing that surprised me a bit is Lennon. He seemed more relaxed and blase about it all, like his mind was elsewhere. I had expected him to be more serious and contributing more maybe.
I like the Beatles but wouldn't be a mega-fan so wouldn't know a lot of the backstory. I'm not a big fan of their later albums post Sgt Peppers either, so a lot of the lesser known tunes are new to me. I get the feeling they were sort of going through the motions a bit at this point and had lost some enthusiasm for the whole thing.
Will be watching ep 2 tonight.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 05:00:40 pm »
I think the beauty of them as songwriters during The Beatles era was that they were critical of each other and you put ideas on the table.

Might in part explain that despite a few decent albums, as individuals they never *quite* hit the heights of being in the group.

Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 05:56:19 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 04:58:56 pm
.

One thing that surprised me a bit is Lennon. He seemed more relaxed and blase about it all, like his mind was elsewhere. I had expected him to be more serious and contributing more maybe.

I think thats called heroin
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 07:46:33 pm »
Surprised they didn't all bin the whole thing when your man wouldn't shut up about tripoli. Jaysus you would think there wouldn't be anybody capable of making more annoying noise than yokos screeching
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 07:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 07:46:33 pm
Surprised they didn't all bin the whole thing when your man wouldn't shut up about tripoli. Jaysus you would think there wouldn't be anybody capable of making more annoying noise than yokos screeching
Hahah that kept making me laugh, he was obsessed bless him.

I wonder if that inspired Pink Floyd doing Pompeii?

Luckily that place in Libya is still standing after the turmoil over there last few years, i quick googled while watching it and it's still there intact.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 08:14:59 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:53:00 pm
Hahah that kept making me laugh, he was obsessed bless him.

I wonder if that inspired Pink Floyd doing Pompeii?

Luckily that place in Libya is still standing after the turmoil over there last few years, i quick googled while watching it and it's still there intact.
"imagine! two thousand arabs with torches!". Lads are all looking at each other like they'd rather not! Talking Cruise ships an all he was. Would have made a nice setting alright
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 08:33:41 pm »
Loved this. Wonderful editing and direction. I guess the challenge wasnt so much what to put in, but more what to leave out!

Very poignant moment for me was (I think in the first episode) when George had essentially left and John hadnt shown up and it was all tense. Paul seemed really upset and on the brink of tears. Then he says and then there were two 😢

Apologies if its been mentioned elsewhere but I also found another programme on Disney+ (Star) called McCartney 3, 2, 1. This is a recent six part mini series. Half an hour each episode, shot in black and white and its simply Paul chatting with producer Rick Rubin. Some great anecdotes, talking about musical influences and how the songs were born and constructed. Once youve had your fix of Get Back would recommend this
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 09:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 08:33:41 pm


Apologies if its been mentioned elsewhere but I also found another programme on Disney+ (Star) called McCartney 3, 2, 1. This is a recent six part mini series. Half an hour each episode, shot in black and white and its simply Paul chatting with producer Rick Rubin. Some great anecdotes, talking about musical influences and how the songs were born and constructed. Once youve had your fix of Get Back would recommend this

Cheers, will give it a watch later.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm »
Started this today with the intention of watching it over the weekend and just never turned it off for 9 hours! Absolutely amazing insight to how they worked. Felt sorry a little bit for McCartney as I got the feeling he knew it was starting to slip but just wanted to keep the momentum going. Two moments where when Preston started playing and his eyes lit up, the second was when he turns around and sees the coppers come onto the roof as he looks back around he's absolutely made up! haha
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #185 on: Today at 12:26:55 am »
Copper: "It's got go down, otherwise there will be some arrests".  ;D
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #186 on: Today at 10:16:24 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:26:55 am
Copper: "It's got go down, otherwise there will be some arrests".  ;D

Was laughing at the bizzies being so ineffectual. Mal is great getting shoes, anvils, running interference! I love the bit where the copper is ringing for backup and Mal interrupts asking about the PA. Artful stonewalling.

Mostly loved George turning his amp back on. Legend

And the people on the street below I thought was interesting. Couple of the squares fuming  ;D
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #187 on: Today at 11:34:28 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:16:24 am
Was laughing at the bizzies being so ineffectual. Mal is great getting shoes, anvils, running interference! I love the bit where the copper is ringing for backup and Mal interrupts asking about the PA. Artful stonewalling.

Mostly loved George turning his amp back on. Legend

And the people on the street below I thought was interesting. Couple of the squares fuming  ;D
.
Mal was definitely the most scouse
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #188 on: Today at 11:47:37 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 12:07:27 pm
Hadn't really realised by this time that they basically saw George Martin as an annoying 'Dad' figure (and there's a few times you can see them being a bit of a c*nt to him), hence why they invited Glyn Johns.

Halfway through part two when they're rehearsing Get Back he asks from the control room, "what's this one called?", and they all go "shit" or similar. Just as it cuts away you hear this crisp, posh "Thank you" back from him. He was pretty used to their ways, I reckon.

There's about 10 minutes between Billy Preston turning up and the first mention of Allen Klein. It almost went well there for a moment.

Interesting hearing conversations that have since been turned into well worn anecdotes, McCartney talking about Lennon nipping off on the Maharishi's helicopter for example. It's like the extended version of every book and documentary you've ever seen on them. Just amazing.
