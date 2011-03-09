Yeah it's a fascinating watch. I've been enjoying a lot of the bit part players in it too, like Glyn Johns, George Martin and that Pat fella who did the publishing.

Also the guy who was helping Paul write the lyrics for The Long and Winding Road (Mal Evans?). It's interesting watching the dynamic of all these characters interacting.



One thing that surprised me a bit is Lennon. He seemed more relaxed and blase about it all, like his mind was elsewhere. I had expected him to be more serious and contributing more maybe.

I like the Beatles but wouldn't be a mega-fan so wouldn't know a lot of the backstory. I'm not a big fan of their later albums post Sgt Peppers either, so a lot of the lesser known tunes are new to me. I get the feeling they were sort of going through the motions a bit at this point and had lost some enthusiasm for the whole thing.

Will be watching ep 2 tonight.