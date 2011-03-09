Just finshed part 1.
So many fascinating things in it.
Some of those Quarrymen songs were pretty good, how old were they when they wrote those mid teens.
The tension with Paul and George, Paul lamenting that he hates it when he has to take charge, John is so blasé about the whole thing, Ringo even with the tension in the air is cool personified.
George and Ringo talking about the sunday evening viewing on BBC2, WW2 show, some sci fi show and then a show about Austria and the Waltz and he ends up writing I Me Mine during watching it.
While they are talking about how to build the studio setting for the live performance in Twickenham, Paul is casually the notes for Let It Be.
Calling him Mr Epstein and not Brian when they talk about him.