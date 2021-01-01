« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 365 366 367 368 369 [370]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 1285770 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,055
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14760 on: Today at 07:26:49 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:18:22 pm
Sounds like hes being held hostage.

Is he getting beheaded next then?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,991
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14761 on: Today at 07:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:02:24 pm



really sad image, but quite touching that he's invited all of his gay friends to share the moment with him...
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,669
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14762 on: Today at 07:29:40 pm »
Im not upset at all that he is gone, he was well past his use by date on high wages. As long as his replacement does the business, it is better for lfc. I dont agree at all with his morally bankrupt decision to go to saudi and sportswash them, but he is going to have to live with that and the fallout.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,710
  • RedOrDead
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14763 on: Today at 07:30:08 pm »
Enjoy the money  :wanker

Him and his team are very good with this PR shit. Got his bumper contract from us when he didnt deserve it and as soon as more money is waved in front of his face hes gone. Thanks for everything but hes tarnished his legacy the way hes left.
Logged

Online butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14764 on: Today at 07:30:50 pm »
Might have coin, but hell never have quan.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,263
  • Believer
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14765 on: Today at 07:30:54 pm »
It's all just rather sad in every respect
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,147
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14766 on: Today at 07:31:09 pm »
"It's not what they think of you when they arrive but what they think of you when you leave that's important." Klopp said that.

An ignominious end to a brilliant Liverpool career. I cannot fathom giving up the captaincy of Liverpool for a heap of cash to play retirement football. Makes you wonder just how detached from reality these people are.
Logged

Online dramared

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14767 on: Today at 07:31:56 pm »
Hero, legend, gent
Logged

Online MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14768 on: Today at 07:32:11 pm »
I have no time (nor energy ) for any hatred towards him, rather just a 'Thank you' for all he did with us.

The video made me a little sad actually. I know how it has ended will change many people's opinions on him, but it cannot be denied that he did an awful lot for us on and off the field.

I felt he (along with Milner) set standards (on and off the pitch) of what is required as a Liverpool player.
He was a strong captain. At no stage have we ever had any off field lack of discipline that other clubs have had.
On the pitch he set the standards as well, right from standing up to Diego Costa, to talking players through games.
He was also captain when we won every single trophy.
He is leaving at a time when he was going to get vastly diminished time on the pitch.
Thanks for it all.

We move forward without him.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,389
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14769 on: Today at 07:32:15 pm »
Thanks for the memories and trophies.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,508
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14770 on: Today at 07:32:21 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:18:58 pm
I feel guilty the video made me feel a bit sad  to be honest
Don't worry about it mate, it made me feel sad. It was always going to be sad when Hendo left but we never expected it to be under deeply perturbing circumstances.
I'm sad and bitterly disappointed at the same time.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,508
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14771 on: Today at 07:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:07:31 pm

Here wo go again insulting a Liverpool football club legend because he made a financial decision you don't agree with.
Here we go again a supposed Liverpool football fan thinks he knows better than the majority. An idiot that doesn't comprehend, in fact you don't even want to try to comprehend how we feel.
Logged

Online alvaro

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14772 on: Today at 07:34:53 pm »
Im personally grateful of what Jordan gave us in the pitch and his role as a leader of the team while at the same time Im dissapointed of how he  ruined his reputation of his role outside football. He is a human being and humans are complex. We have bright spots and more somber ones. He didnt kill anybody but he did go against the ethical standards which he himself decided to be held against. This leaves a sour test in my mouth but I wil personally give like to his posts on social media saying goodbye. In this particular case I think we are allowed to have different emotions and opinions. Hopefully we all agree to move on and support whoever is our next captain.



Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,055
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14773 on: Today at 07:36:02 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:34:30 pm
Here we go again a supposed Liverpool football fan thinks he knows better than the majority. An idiot that doesn't comprehend, in fact you don't even want to try to comprehend how we feel.

Ban the fucker
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,126
  • @tharris113
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14774 on: Today at 07:36:12 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:18:58 pm
I feel guilty the video made me feel a bit sad  to be honest
He couldn't have sounded more bored if he tried.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads
Pages: 1 ... 365 366 367 368 369 [370]   Go Up
« previous next »
 