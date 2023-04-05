This is the standard is it now? Everyone happy with posts like this every day? I'm done, this place has become Twitter. Flagpole Corner is where I'll be staying



Everyone is entitled to an opinion. Some keep it to themselves, and some aren't happy unless they are pissing on everyone else's chips.The key word for me is Support. If you cant support the team and its individual players, when things are not right, you don't deserve to call yourself a supporter when things are going great, and you probably find those 'supporters' don't appreciate it anyway.You have to make it all the way to be in with a chance of winning 4 trophies in the first place, and id much rather support my team, and the players, 'nearly' getting their hands on 4 trophies whilst appreciating it isn't a god given right to get past the first hurdle. Let alone the amount of hurdles you have to get over in order to make it to 4 finals!'Only' winning 2 trophies irrespective of if we did it via penalties shouldn't detract from the fact that we got to that stage and won them in the first place.I suppose it depends on who you support.