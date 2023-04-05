« previous next »
Quote from: ScottScott on April  5, 2023, 03:45:57 pm
This is the standard is it now? Everyone happy with posts like this every day? I'm done, this place has become Twitter. Flagpole Corner is where I'll be staying

Everyone is entitled to an opinion. Some keep it to themselves, and some aren't happy unless they are pissing on everyone else's chips.

The key word for me is Support. If you cant support the team and its individual players, when things are not right, you don't deserve to call yourself a supporter when things are going great, and you probably find those 'supporters' don't appreciate it anyway.

You have to make it all the way to be in with a chance of winning 4 trophies in the first place, and id much rather support my team, and the players, 'nearly' getting their hands on 4 trophies whilst appreciating it isn't a god given right to get past the first hurdle. Let alone the amount of hurdles you have to get over in order to make it to 4 finals!

'Only' winning 2 trophies irrespective of if we did it via penalties shouldn't detract from the fact that we got to that stage and won them in the first place.

I suppose it depends on who you support.
Quote from: ScottScott on April  5, 2023, 03:45:57 pm
This is the standard is it now? Everyone happy with posts like this every day? I'm done, this place has become Twitter. Flagpole Corner is where I'll be staying

the disprepectful bullshit that wooden hanger idiot was posting on the Klopp thread was something to behold, dont think he actually gets what being a supporter of LFC is about.  Sure, be concerned, criticise, be annoyed even, but disrespecting a man whos won it all and done everything for this club, yeah, thats the work of a bandwagon hopping entitled baby whos best scurrying back to his mates on Twitter.
I apologise if i ever criticise Henderson as according to some any criticism of a Liverpool player or manager equals you want them fired. Plus i don't really see other opposing midfielders week in week out unless they are playing against us as life gets in the way of watching three games a day seven days a week so how could i have any sort of reasonable opinion on the game is a stretch for others 😂😂😂😂 Some posters here take the biscuit, i have done it in the past but some need their own pulpit here. Anyway seeing the other thread is locked i would like to say Jurgen is the man.... Don't let those on the pulpit say my opinion is otherwise... and Henderson is still a class act just needs minutes managed and some additions beside him. If we did that in 2020 we would have won the CL n League last year too.
Fordy is jizzing his kecks reading this thread.
I don't subscribe to the vitriol towards Jordan Henderson on Twitter, but I expect it. These are the same folks who went after Gini during the Covid season. Henderson is having a poor season, but he is doing the best to stay fit and put in the hard minutes. I just want to direct your attention to Naby Keita. Henderson and Fabinho (based on their aggressive schedule) could both have developed phantom injuries when the season started going south. They could have stayed on the sidelines, but they don't. That shows character. I understand character does not win points, but eventually it builds towards something useful. Something that younger squad members like Bajcetic, or Morton or (potentially) Bellingham can strive towards.
Quote from: fowlermagic on April  5, 2023, 05:12:27 pm
I apologise if i ever criticise Henderson as according to some any criticism of a Liverpool player or manager equals you want them fired. Plus i don't really see other opposing midfielders week in week out unless they are playing against us as life gets in the way of watching three games a day seven days a week so how could i have any sort of reasonable opinion on the game is a stretch for others 😂😂😂😂 Some posters here take the biscuit, i have done it in the past but some need their own pulpit here. Anyway seeing the other thread is locked i would like to say Jurgen is the man.... Don't let those on the pulpit say my opinion is otherwise... and Henderson is still a class act just needs minutes managed and some additions beside him. If we did that in 2020 we would have won the CL n League last year too.

who said that? Cant be arsed going through the whole thread to look.
Quote from: WoodenHanger on April  5, 2023, 03:00:42 pm
"Nearly"

Yeah.

We won 2 trophies on penalties so we actually "nearly" won fuck all.
do us all a favour and fuck right off.
Quote from: ScottScott on April  5, 2023, 03:45:57 pm
This is the standard is it now? Everyone happy with posts like this every day? I'm done, this place has become Twitter. Flagpole Corner is where I'll be staying

Hes a troll.

Just press ignore.
Quote from: Coolie High on April  5, 2023, 04:20:41 pm
Our best midfield last season was Keita Thiago Fabinho for me.

Bang on. We dont win the league last year because of several score draws in which our midfield was awful: both City games, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea. Keitas best run at the club was the end of last season, the only games he didnt start in April and May we didnt win.
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  5, 2023, 05:29:33 pm
who said that? Cant be arsed going through the whole thread to look.

It was in the Klopp template thread where someone thinks if you criticise anything about how we are playing right now you must want Klopp fired. The same poster criticised Gomez so much he actually got his thread locked. Obviously doesn't live in a glass house as if there is a thread locked then the usual culprit pops up a lot prior to it's closure.
Quote from: Coolie High on April  5, 2023, 04:20:41 pm
Our best midfield last season was Keita Thiago Fabinho for me.

The first half versus City at Wembley was probably the best midfield performance of Klopps time here.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Just generally, almost all sporting careers end badly or they would go on forever. Same thing happened with Gerrard just not to the same degree for obvious reasons.
Three games in a week the lad was immense. So all you Hendo haters can fu.ki... do one.
Quote from: paisley1977 on April  9, 2023, 06:35:18 pm
Three games in a week the lad was immense. So all you Hendo haters can fu.ki... do one.

Other than play the three games, what exactly did he do. Genuine question?
Quote from: fallenhd on April  9, 2023, 06:45:46 pm
Other than play the three games, what exactly did he do. Genuine question?
oh do piss off.

genuine answer.
He was much better, makes a big difference to us when he's able to make interceptions and tackles which he finally did. It's still a huge problem area and was evident today again but it was better at least.
Quote from: SamLad on April  9, 2023, 06:47:44 pm
oh do piss off.

genuine answer.

So you don't answer the question, Ok. Intellectually sound I see.
Quote from: DelTrotter on April  9, 2023, 06:48:38 pm
He was much better, makes a big difference to us when he's able to make interceptions and tackles which he finally did. It's still a huge problem area and was evident today again but it was better at least.

I didn't really see much of this but fair enough if he did. Thanks for the constructed answer also. Always good to see people can but together more than 2-4 words in a constructed sentence.
Outstanding today, instrumental in dominating arsenals midfield 2and half, they barely got out of their own half for 45 mins.
Quote from: paisley1977 on April  9, 2023, 06:35:18 pm
all you Hendo haters can fu.ki... do one.

New thread title please
What was he bollocking Trent for?
Quote from: farawayred on April  9, 2023, 09:21:16 pm
What was he bollocking Trent for?
second goal, which seemed a bit misplaced given Hendo wasn't even running to try to pressure the guy passing it to Martinelli (or alternatively, failed to drop in to cover the flank with Trent).

his performance when we weren't in possession today was one of his worst of the season I thought, lots of occasions where he didn't appear to be working hard (something I've never seen from him before). thankfully we dominated the ball thanks to Arsenal's bizarre implosion and misplaced conservatism/addiction to gamesmanship as a comfort blanket, so it became less of a problem as the game went on
Quote from: classycarra on April  9, 2023, 10:08:36 pm
second goal, which seemed a bit misplaced given Hendo wasn't even running to try to pressure the guy passing it to Martinelli (or alternatively, failed to drop in to cover the flank with Trent).

his performance when we weren't in possession today was one of his worst of the season I thought, lots of occasions where he didn't appear to be working hard (something I've never seen from him before). thankfully we dominated the ball thanks to Arsenal's bizarre implosion and misplaced conservatism/addiction to gamesmanship as a comfort blanket, so it became less of a problem as the game went on
Thanks, mate. In your second paragraph, are you talking about Trent or Hendo?
Quote from: farawayred on April  9, 2023, 10:18:32 pm
Thanks, mate. In your second paragraph, are you talking about Trent or Hendo?
Hendo. The way he ended the first half in particular was really bad.

at one point just watched an Arsenal player shoot from a few metres away from him at the corner of the box instead of attempting to close him, another he did similar and ended up dropping so deep/applying so little pressure that he ended up with Trent between him and the arsenal player on the ball at the corner of our box. then the absolute worst bit was when we were committed forwards and he tried to press high up, practically on the right had touchline, he managed to show their player a way past him on the touchline without any attempt at a tackle, or smart pressure or a foul - and then meant yet again a free run for their pacy attackers vs our defence with no protection.

Fortunately the game took on a different shape in the second half and he did better (when we possessed the ball)
Quote from: William Regal on April  9, 2023, 08:27:25 pm
Outstanding today, instrumental in dominating arsenals midfield 2and half, they barely got out of their own half for 45 mins.

Also instrumental in being miles off Arsenals players in the first half.

Today pretty much summed up Hendo. Simply wasn't sharp enough or quick enough to cope with Arsenals start. However he showed his endurance and atleticism as the game went on. First half was dominated by Arsenals sprinters. 2nd half was dominated by our marathon runners.

Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Quote from: classycarra on April 10, 2023, 02:08:33 am
Hendo. The way he ended the first half in particular was really bad.

at one point just watched an Arsenal player shoot from a few metres away from him at the corner of the box instead of attempting to close him, another he did similar and ended up dropping so deep/applying so little pressure that he ended up with Trent between him and the arsenal player on the ball at the corner of our box. then the absolute worst bit was when we were committed forwards and he tried to press high up, practically on the right had touchline, he managed to show their player a way past him on the touchline without any attempt at a tackle, or smart pressure or a foul - and then meant yet again a free run for their pacy attackers vs our defence with no protection.

Fortunately the game took on a different shape in the second half and he did better (when we possessed the ball)

Was that against Jesus when he went past two or three players on that touchline? That Jesus incident was awful in that he went to press him and Jesus went past him easily.
Quote from: killer-heels on April 10, 2023, 07:40:54 am
Was that against Jesus when he went past two or three players on that touchline? That Jesus incident was awful in that he went to press him and Jesus went past him easily.
Don't know if it was Jesus, but yep. Managed to arrive late to join the other two, dived in inexplicably, and left Jesus an easy path out when it was probably harder to manage that than it would have been to block him
Was looking on sofascore at his heat maps from a previous season to this

the drop off is staggering

Current season Vs 20/21

