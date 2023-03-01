« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1193240 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,675
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13040 on: March 1, 2023, 03:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March  1, 2023, 02:46:43 pm
He's elite



The problem is the rest of the side including the midfield have fallen off a cliff forcing him to be playmaker and defensive midfielder!

Still deserves a punch in the head for the freekick fuck up at the weekend though ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,968
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13041 on: March 1, 2023, 03:09:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  1, 2023, 03:05:54 pm
Still deserves a punch in the head for the freekick fuck up at the weekend though ;D

Thiago? Harsh mate, he wasn't even playing :D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,162
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13042 on: March 1, 2023, 03:09:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  1, 2023, 03:05:54 pm
Still deserves a punch in the head for the freekick fuck up at the weekend though ;D

Think he means Thiagos elite.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,675
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13043 on: March 1, 2023, 03:11:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March  1, 2023, 03:09:54 pm
Think he means Thiagos elite.

Thought he meant Jordan seeing as this is the Hendo thread  :o
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,675
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13044 on: March 1, 2023, 03:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March  1, 2023, 03:09:48 pm
Thiago? Harsh mate, he wasn't even playing :D

Deserves a punch for getting injured when we need him ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13045 on: March 1, 2023, 03:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March  1, 2023, 03:09:48 pm
Thiago? Harsh mate, he wasn't even playing :D
rob's moved on to the next level of LFC-player abuse.

game changer!

:)
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,310
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13046 on: March 1, 2023, 03:14:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  1, 2023, 03:11:45 pm
Thought he meant Jordan seeing as this is the Hendo thread  :o

Thread titles seem to mean zilch these day.

By the way have you seen the photo of Curtis and his new mate, Anthony Gordon, doing the rounds?

Just to get the thread completely off course.  ;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,675
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13047 on: March 1, 2023, 03:22:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March  1, 2023, 03:12:21 pm
rob's moved on to the next level of LFC-player abuse.

game changer!

:)

;D

Quote from: So Howard Philips on March  1, 2023, 03:14:32 pm
Thread titles seem to mean zilch these day.

By the way have you seen the photo of Curtis and his new mate, Anthony Gordon, doing the rounds?

Just to get the thread completely off course.  ;D

I blame Al
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13048 on: March 1, 2023, 03:48:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  1, 2023, 03:22:11 pm
I blame Al
well, anyone who puts 666 in his screen name can never be up to any good.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,296
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13049 on: March 1, 2023, 03:54:24 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March  1, 2023, 01:19:27 pm
Yep, nailed it that's it. One for Klopp to deal with in the summer.

There is no way he's a first team regular next season and I guess he will have to come to terms with that. I'm not being disrespectful or funny here;
but I'd hope he'll have a role to play helping Jude Bellingham settle in, should that happen.

There's every way he is (and Fabinho), problem this season is....they're all fucked. You stick Henderson in a midfield with two athletic younger players on Saturday, and then stick Fabinho in midfield with two athletic younger players on the Wednesday, and then stick Thiago in a midfield with two athletic younger players on Sunday and we're fine.

We're already losing two, probably three, senior CMs in the summer (Ox, Naby and Millie). If you're expecting a complete cull of midfield you might be disappointed.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13050 on: March 1, 2023, 04:24:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  1, 2023, 03:54:24 pm
There's every way he is (and Fabinho), problem this season is....they're all fucked. You stick Henderson in a midfield with two athletic younger players on Saturday, and then stick Fabinho in midfield with two athletic younger players on the Wednesday, and then stick Thiago in a midfield with two athletic younger players on Sunday and we're fine.

We're already losing two, probably three, senior CMs in the summer (Ox, Naby and Millie). If you're expecting a complete cull of midfield you might be disappointed.

Even just 2 CMs that replace Naby and Ox and can bring athleticism, pace and physicality to the middle of the pitch will be more than enough for us. That would leave us with Fab, Hendo, Bajcetic, Thiago and 2 CMs. Plenty of cover between 6 and 8, and hopefully enough athleticism and legs such that Thiago Fab Hendo don't start every game, and we can afford to keep them fresh and rotate a bit more.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 984
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13051 on: March 1, 2023, 04:35:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March  1, 2023, 03:48:48 pm
well, anyone who puts 666 in his screen name can never be up to any good.

Yeah... that Damian kid I went to school with, had it tattooed on his scalp...

He was a wrong 'un.  :o
« Last Edit: March 1, 2023, 04:38:49 pm by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,446
  • Meh sd f
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13052 on: March 5, 2023, 07:26:39 pm »
Bumped, good game from Henderson!

He stayed closer to Fabinho than he usually does, with very little high presses. More of a Gini-type performance that, while Robertson made run after run.
Good to see, I think it fits him better.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13053 on: March 5, 2023, 07:29:54 pm »
Was excellent today, great to see. Him and Fab back to it for the run in and we'll stroll 4th. A week off now won't hurt either.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13054 on: March 5, 2023, 07:30:38 pm »
His best game this season. It suits him to be more central than trying to be the right sided triangle with Mo and Trent. Harvey's ideal for that. Our formation on paper looks 4-3-3 but it was more 4-2-1-3 because Harvey was between the lines linking up play and Hendo was mopping up second balls. Need to continue on this vein. I think between Harvey, Hendo, Thiago and Badger we finally may have options for functioning midfields in front of Fabinho that has finally gotten used to their roles.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13055 on: March 5, 2023, 07:30:47 pm »
Did he actually match Rashford for pace in the 2nd half or was I tripping?
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,913
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13056 on: March 5, 2023, 07:31:53 pm »
He was good today, good leadership and seemed to pace himself really well, second half.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,114
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13057 on: March 5, 2023, 08:59:39 pm »
He's still only good for ten minutes here or there. 😜
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Bergersrightwingviews

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13058 on: March 5, 2023, 10:47:07 pm »
He was exceptional today. I was really impressed with how well he protected the ball even when under pressure. He started some great moves by wriggling away when under pressure Thiago style.
Logged
Roger Scruton was right about everything.

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,373
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13059 on: March 5, 2023, 10:50:32 pm »
He was absolutely superb. Our captain showing their captain what a leaders performance looks like. Absolutely made up for him. Great assist for Nunez header too
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,998
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13060 on: March 6, 2023, 07:34:15 am »
Still finding it difficult to register what I saw last night, what a team performance. That said, Jordan Henderson rolling back those years, take a bow. MOTM for me  :wave
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13061 on: March 6, 2023, 06:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on March  6, 2023, 07:34:15 am
Still finding it difficult to register what I saw last night, what a team performance. That said, Jordan Henderson rolling back those years, take a bow. MOTM for me  :wave
compare the performance, attitude and behaviour of the 2 captains on the pitch.

says it all.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,114
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13062 on: March 7, 2023, 09:37:13 am »
He's showing he can definitely give us 15 minute cameos next season. 😉 The old dog can still bite me thinks.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,652
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13063 on: March 7, 2023, 09:58:18 am »
He was much improved playing on the left, as was our right side, and battled in the first half really well. Was much more careful with the ball - only one aimless lobbed ball and losing the ball in a dangerous spot to be countered twice, once when over committed on the sideline and once from an instinctive backwards pass that was more dangerous than being composed. Was a bit frustrating seeing him chug back miles behind play, and Fabinho easily bypassed, from the attacking set piece near the end - but that seems to be a bad instruction for the set play rather than him.

Personally I find the suggestion that he was MOTM a bit wild (I think Salah, Gakpo, Trent, Robertson, Elliot and Konate would all easily be above his performance, in my own list) - but for the seciond time in recent weeks it's shown that having him not starting twice in a week brings out a much better performance level.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13064 on: March 9, 2023, 08:13:50 am »
Quote from: classycarra on March  7, 2023, 09:58:18 am
He was much improved playing on the left, as was our right side, and battled in the first half really well. Was much more careful with the ball - only one aimless lobbed ball and losing the ball in a dangerous spot to be countered twice, once when over committed on the sideline and once from an instinctive backwards pass that was more dangerous than being composed. Was a bit frustrating seeing him chug back miles behind play, and Fabinho easily bypassed, from the attacking set piece near the end - but that seems to be a bad instruction for the set play rather than him.

Personally I find the suggestion that he was MOTM a bit wild (I think Salah, Gakpo, Trent, Robertson, Elliot and Konate would all easily be above his performance, in my own list) - but for the seciond time in recent weeks it's shown that having him not starting twice in a week brings out a much better performance level.
I will say I was concerned when I saw him starting but basically getting the lead in the first half, plus him not being a huge negative, he helped two at least on the goals on the counter from my memory(intercepting the ball and starting the counter with a pass), United opened up and that totally matches his type of game and it worked. He was solid and not a huge negative in that game. I just would like him not start vs Madrid as that is worst possible team for his weakness.
Play him in game where he can have rest and not have his weakness shown would be the goal.
I dont think he was MOTM but once that game opened up everybody was in sync and played well.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,632
  • Bam!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13065 on: March 11, 2023, 10:24:10 am »
Just as with other big issues that make their way into football, it seems Jordan was once again a leading voice for players in the league. This time in getting the players to refuse match of the day interviews today. (To be confirmed)

Hes an absolutely huge person. As huge as Jurgen is with his actions off the pitch.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13066 on: Today at 02:03:10 pm »
In the England squad so must be back soon.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,652
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13067 on: Today at 02:05:19 pm »
Are england playing 'competitive' games, or are they friendlies?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,162
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13068 on: Today at 02:06:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:05:19 pm
Are england playing 'competitive' games, or are they friendlies?

Friendlies.

Really thought he would pack it in after the world cup.

Edit - sorry it is a competitive game.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:08:31 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13069 on: Today at 02:07:31 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:05:19 pm
Are england playing 'competitive' games, or are they friendlies?

Competitive games. Euros qualifying
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13070 on: Today at 02:07:42 pm »
Was hoping Henderson wouldnt be called up tbf.

Southgate likes him tho.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,991
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13071 on: Today at 02:09:07 pm »
For his own sanity, health and form, just fuck off this International malarkey Jordan. Its not doing you any favours
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • blazed
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #13072 on: Today at 02:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:09:07 pm
For his own sanity, health and form, just fuck off this International malarkey Jordan. Its not doing you any favours

He has played well for England though.

But at his age, he should be prioritizing Liverpool over England.
Logged
Phuk yoo
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Up
« previous next »
 