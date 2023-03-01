He was much improved playing on the left, as was our right side, and battled in the first half really well. Was much more careful with the ball - only one aimless lobbed ball and losing the ball in a dangerous spot to be countered twice, once when over committed on the sideline and once from an instinctive backwards pass that was more dangerous than being composed. Was a bit frustrating seeing him chug back miles behind play, and Fabinho easily bypassed, from the attacking set piece near the end - but that seems to be a bad instruction for the set play rather than him.



Personally I find the suggestion that he was MOTM a bit wild (I think Salah, Gakpo, Trent, Robertson, Elliot and Konate would all easily be above his performance, in my own list) - but for the seciond time in recent weeks it's shown that having him not starting twice in a week brings out a much better performance level.